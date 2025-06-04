Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

A pointless qualifier? The glaring issue with Super Rugby's new playoffs format

ACT were pipped 35-29 at home by Hurricanes in April and another fierce back-row battle beckons in Saturday's play-off (Photo Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

I won’t bore you by trying to explain the Super Rugby Pacific playoff system.

I’ll just say that scheduling the Brumbies’ clash with the Hurricanes on Saturday night is about as peak Super Rugby as you can get.

By the time those two teams meet in Canberra, the results of the preceding playoff matches might very well mean the Brumbies and Hurricanes have qualified for the semifinals regardless.

I mean, there are occasions when you feel like watching Super Rugby is pointless. In this instance, it literally will be.

As I alluded to, any finals system that isn’t self-explanatory is ridiculous. If nothing else, it unnecessarily confuses fans, particularly those of the casual variety.

Many people don’t follow competitions from go to whoa. They like finals and pinnacle events, such as World Cups.

Their wish is to see the best of the best compete with everything on the line. Only, if the Crusaders beat the Reds and the Chiefs can see off the Blues, the Brumbies and Hurricanes will be playing for absolutely nothing.

I guess that’s what happens when six teams qualify for playoff footy in an 11-team competition.

This is commerce compromising high-performance. This is staging playoff games not to reveal the competition’s best team, but to supply television advertisers with eyeballs.

Not convinced?

Well, try this from Super Rugby’s governing body on for size. The Brumbies asked for this match to be played in the afternoon. You know, so that the match might have some jeopardy about it.

Instead, “it was ultimately decided to be in the best interests of the competition for the game to be scheduled in the peak television time slot in Australia,’’ Super Rugby Pacific said in a statement.

“This aligns with our competition’s regular broadcast schedule, which our fans are accustomed to, and ensures the fixture is accessible to the largest possible audience across the Pacific.”

We endure enough round-robin games in which the stakes are next to none. That’s why we look forward to finals.

We know the Chiefs are this competition’s best team, which they’ve proved on a week-to-week basis. Our only interest now is in seeing if they can deliver when it really matters.

That’s because, in playoff football, you go home empty-handed if you lose. Except, potentially, in Canberra on Saturday night.

Provided results go the way we expect, either of the Brumbies and Hurricanes can lose and still advance to next week’s semifinals.

The schedule could have been different. This match could have been played at a time that meant there was definitely something riding on it.

Only it’s not, because, you know, television.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
2
Average Points scored
31
29
First try wins
20%
Home team wins
80%

I’ll be intrigued to know what the eventual viewing figures are like, should the Crusaders and Chiefs do what we all expect them to. Will this clash in Canberra attract a bumper audience, or will fans seek a different sport on a different channel, where the participants care if they win or lose?

Imagine being a Brumby or a Hurricane, for instance, and getting injured in this game and then missing a match that actually matters?

I see Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua is under an injury cloud this week. Well, they might be able to save him for a semifinal.

I don’t want to be a grump about this stuff. I’ve waited patiently, as I’m sure others have, for us to get to the sharp end of this competition.

This is the point in the season when you judge teams and players. This is where careers are made and legacies built.
These are the games that go down in history.

So I find it a terrible shame to see the first week of Super Rugby Pacific’s showpiece playoff series potentially compromised by television scheduling.

If you ever wondered if elite sport is simply something to fill the space between ad breaks, you’ve got your answer.

Comments

10 Comments
J
JH 4 days ago

Looking forward to the inevitable colour-clash as they Canes insist on wearing that horrible dark strip no matter what the opposition is playing in.

Y
YeowNotEven 4 days ago

Ok, so you accumulate points during the regular season.

That’s the point of those games. I guess all the upsets and drama and his year didn’t excite poor old Hamish.

We could give the top 2 teams a straight semi final and let the others fight it out… but that’s less two games and you’d be moaning about that.

Cheer up dude!

J
JW 1 day ago

It simply needs to be hosted first right, but Stan didn’t want to go up against the AFL that Friday night.

S
SK 4 days ago

What I dont understand is if you need to reduce six teams to 4 then let the top 2 teams qualify automatically for the semis and let the next 4 teams do playoff matches for the next 2 spots. So 3 would play 6 and 4 would play 5 in a bid to qualify for the semis. But yes this would result in 1 less game for the broadcasters to get their hands on.

J
JW 1 day ago

No team wants a bye before a do or die game. Only way it works is if you engineer them to then also have a life. I think NRL might do this?

S
SF 4 days ago

This competition is pointless,who even watches “super” rugby

J
JH 4 days ago

Japan and the NH, given how much they treat it like their clubs personal supermarket.

J
JWH 4 days ago

People who live down here. Thats like asking who even watches URC in Australia. Prick

D
DC 4 days ago

well lets see how it goes this weekend first

C
Chiefs Mana 4 days ago

It’s poor scheduling no doubt but there is still something to play for - suppose that both of these teams win their respective semi-finals, the winner of this weekends game will host the final.

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 57 minutes ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 6 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
