Todd Blackadder: Richie Mo'unga has reached 'another level' in Japan

Richie Mo’unga’s unprecedented streak of club championships continued over the weekend, and according to his coach, the most recent effort is a product of continued growth that could see him return to an All Blacks jersey as a much better player than when he last donned black at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Said coach is none other than Todd Blackadder, former All Black and Crusaders boss, who was full of superlatives for his star playmaker at Japan Rugby League One club Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Mo’unga’s Man of the Match showing in the recent final proved he’s done anything but regress during his time in Tokyo. And with the continued speculation around his club future beyond the current three-year deal, along with quotes from earlier this year expressing a clear desire to play at another Rugby World Cup, the All Blacks faithful could be forgiven for daydreaming of a potential return.

Blackadder says that if a return to the international stage were to happen, Mo’unga would be primed and ready.

“I think Richie’s getting better. There’s always that little bit on social media when they talk about Richie, but I actually think he’s just way better; every week and every season that I see him play, he just goes to another level,” the coach told D’Arcy Waldergrave on Newstalk ZB.

“Could he come back, if he wanted to, to be an All Black? Absolutely. Is he on the top of his game? Absolutely. If he decides to do that, or the All Blacks decide to select him, if that’s the direction they want to go in the future, then he will be well and truly ready for that challenge.

“And that man loves a good challenge.”

Attack 253 Passes 157 124 Ball Carries 104 269m Post Contact Metres 216m 11 Line Breaks 3

Mo’unga now boasts two League One titles, four NPC titles and seven Super Rugby titles in his 13-year professional career. His Brave Lupus boss says that winning experience has made Mo’unga just as valuable and influential off the field as on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is an absolute joy to coach, and he’s more than just a player; he’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime leaders. Him and Yoshi (Morita), our attack coach, they put a lot of preparation in throughout the week to make sure they’ve got the plan right. He’s just always working with the coaching team on how we can make this team better together.

“And then obviously out on the field, he’s just such a leader. When he speaks, the boys listen; it makes sense. Halftime chats, he’s absolutely bang-on with his messaging, and what needs to happen. He’s just at that stage of his career, I think, where he just seems free; he’s enjoying himself.

“Last week, he had a broken hand, which is well-documented, and we didn’t think at the start of the week that he would play. He didn’t train all week. We waited until gameday, and he went out there and had another absolute Man of the Match performance. I can’t speak highly enough of what he’s done for this team, and growing us to be better week in and week out.”

While reported conversations between the club and New Zealand Rugby about an early release from Mo’unga’s contract didn’t result in any such changes, where the superstar playmaker goes next will no doubt have the rugby world talking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The All Blacks, that’s absolutely his choice, and it’s up to him what he wants to do. I think enjoyment is something that he really focuses on.

“He’s over here with his family as well, and we’ve got him for another season as well as Shannon Frizell, and between those two, they’ve had a huge impact on Toshiba, our team and also the quality and standard of how they’ve performed week in, and week out in League One.”

While some may see the standard of the Japan competition as inferior to Super Rugby, and therefore find Mo’unga’s all-conquering form less impressive, Blackadder explained that the growth of the league has seen the game evolve, while the star power continues to be world-class.

“If you know and watch the league at all, you’ll know it was all very attack-focused, but I think this year, you’re seeing more and more of the defence come in.

“I watched a game last week when Kubota played Panasonic, and that is just as good as any Super Rugby game in regards to intensity and physicality that’s required.

“It would be interesting to play each other, because I think it’s at a pretty close level. And when you see the players that are over here playing, you’re talking about the Springboks everywhere, there’s a lot of All Blacks playing in this competition, as well as a lot of international stars, and also too the Japanese players are just getting better and better.

“But ball in play, ruck speed, physicality, all those things are right up there. The only area that the Japanese teams probably struggle with is the scrum; if there was one set piece area that probably needs a bit of improving.”