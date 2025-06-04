Northern Edition
Japan Rugby League One

Todd Blackadder: Richie Mo'unga has reached 'another level' in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 01: Richie Mounga of Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo celebrates his side's victory at the final whistle during the NTT Japan Rugby League One Play-Off final between Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo and Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay at National Stadium on June 01, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Richie Mo’unga’s unprecedented streak of club championships continued over the weekend, and according to his coach, the most recent effort is a product of continued growth that could see him return to an All Blacks jersey as a much better player than when he last donned black at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Said coach is none other than Todd Blackadder, former All Black and Crusaders boss, who was full of superlatives for his star playmaker at Japan Rugby League One club Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Mo’unga’s Man of the Match showing in the recent final proved he’s done anything but regress during his time in Tokyo. And with the continued speculation around his club future beyond the current three-year deal, along with quotes from earlier this year expressing a clear desire to play at another Rugby World Cup, the All Blacks faithful could be forgiven for daydreaming of a potential return.

Blackadder says that if a return to the international stage were to happen, Mo’unga would be primed and ready.

“I think Richie’s getting better. There’s always that little bit on social media when they talk about Richie, but I actually think he’s just way better; every week and every season that I see him play, he just goes to another level,” the coach told D’Arcy Waldergrave on Newstalk ZB.

“Could he come back, if he wanted to, to be an All Black? Absolutely. Is he on the top of his game? Absolutely. If he decides to do that, or the All Blacks decide to select him, if that’s the direction they want to go in the future, then he will be well and truly ready for that challenge.

“And that man loves a good challenge.”

Attack

253
Passes
157
124
Ball Carries
104
269m
Post Contact Metres
216m
11
Line Breaks
3

Mo’unga now boasts two League One titles, four NPC titles and seven Super Rugby titles in his 13-year professional career. His Brave Lupus boss says that winning experience has made Mo’unga just as valuable and influential off the field as on.

“He is an absolute joy to coach, and he’s more than just a player; he’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime leaders. Him and Yoshi (Morita), our attack coach, they put a lot of preparation in throughout the week to make sure they’ve got the plan right. He’s just always working with the coaching team on how we can make this team better together.

“And then obviously out on the field, he’s just such a leader. When he speaks, the boys listen; it makes sense. Halftime chats, he’s absolutely bang-on with his messaging, and what needs to happen. He’s just at that stage of his career, I think, where he just seems free; he’s enjoying himself.

“Last week, he had a broken hand, which is well-documented, and we didn’t think at the start of the week that he would play. He didn’t train all week. We waited until gameday, and he went out there and had another absolute Man of the Match performance. I can’t speak highly enough of what he’s done for this team, and growing us to be better week in and week out.”

While reported conversations between the club and New Zealand Rugby about an early release from Mo’unga’s contract didn’t result in any such changes, where the superstar playmaker goes next will no doubt have the rugby world talking.

“The All Blacks, that’s absolutely his choice, and it’s up to him what he wants to do. I think enjoyment is something that he really focuses on.

“He’s over here with his family as well, and we’ve got him for another season as well as Shannon Frizell, and between those two, they’ve had a huge impact on Toshiba, our team and also the quality and standard of how they’ve performed week in, and week out in League One.”

While some may see the standard of the Japan competition as inferior to Super Rugby, and therefore find Mo’unga’s all-conquering form less impressive, Blackadder explained that the growth of the league has seen the game evolve, while the star power continues to be world-class.

“If you know and watch the league at all, you’ll know it was all very attack-focused, but I think this year, you’re seeing more and more of the defence come in.

“I watched a game last week when Kubota played Panasonic, and that is just as good as any Super Rugby game in regards to intensity and physicality that’s required.

“It would be interesting to play each other, because I think it’s at a pretty close level. And when you see the players that are over here playing, you’re talking about the Springboks everywhere, there’s a lot of All Blacks playing in this competition, as well as a lot of international stars, and also too the Japanese players are just getting better and better.

“But ball in play, ruck speed, physicality, all those things are right up there. The only area that the Japanese teams probably struggle with is the scrum; if there was one set piece area that probably needs a bit of improving.”

5 Comments
S
SadersMan 4 days ago

Context: Richie having fun in a competition several tiers down from Super Rugby.

C
CO 4 days ago

Todd's dreaming, the Japanese league isn't at super rugby level. Richie if he comes back will have the ability to do so but it will take time to adjust to the increased intensity and the requirements of Allblacks preparation. Richie is an extraordinary talent and should transition back successfully if he's hungry. However, Frizzell won't as he isn't and wasn’t extraordinary. It's important NZ rugby recognizes as Todd does that scrum and ruck intensity is a big step up in NZ. A guy like Kaino would've successfully transitioned back but he was extraordinarily good as a blindsid flanker, winning two rugby world cups.

G
GP 4 days ago

Great interview with Todd Blackadder . I am so pleased for him , the success he is having. A 3 title in a row winner as Crusaders captain and twice unlucky in Finals with that said team as coach.’98, ‘99 and 2000 teams set the standard. Now he has won 2 in a row in Japan. A great guy as is the subject of this article , his number 10 Richie Mo’unga. Richie has carried on from being the pivot in 7 title winning Crusaders teams. It would be great seeing him back in the All Blacks.

M
MM 4 days ago

The Crusaders are such a neat team…..

l
lK 4 days ago

100%

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter
