Ex-MLR front-rower Richie Asiata re-signs with Reds after breakout year

Richie Asiata has enjoyed a breakout season with the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby Pacific, and the hooker has been rewarded with a new deal for 2026, having re-signed with the Queensland Rugby Union.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asiata has been one of the standouts for the Reds this season, starting in nine of 12 appearances during the regular season. Coach Les Kiss has named Asiata in the run-on side once again this week, ahead of Queensland’s Qualifying Final away to the Crusaders.

Sef Fa’agase and Zane Nonggorr have also been named in the front row, as the Reds search for an upset win to keep their title hopes alive. If the Reds do shock the world, it’d be another incredible chapter in Asiata’s fascinating career.

After graduating from Anglican Church Grammar School in Brisbane, Asiata signed with Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby, playing five matches during the 2020 season. Incredibly, Asiata played four matches at loosehead before packing down as a tighthead.

Asiata returned to Brisbane as a reliable impact player off the bench for the Reds before a stint with Northland in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship in 2024. The Auckland-born talent featured in nine matches off the bench for the Taniwha.

But that unique career path led Asiata to this moment, putting pen to paper on a new deal with the QRU after a career-best season in maroon. Friday night’s eliminator will be Asiata’s 13th appearance of the season for the Reds.

“It’s an awesome feeling to have 2026 locked in. Ballymore is pretty much home for me and I love playing for the Reds,” Asiata said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the knee issues that disrupted the start of last year, it’s been great just to play consistent footy and play my game.

“It’s concentrating on improving all the little things that make you a better player not the flashy things.

“For me, that’s been working on breakdown stuff with ‘Fish’ (assistant coach Jonathan Fisher), sharpening my lineout throwing and scrummaging with ‘Choc’ (assistant coach Zane Hilton) and being really onto my defence with (assistant coach) Brad Davis.

“I’m a way better player than I was two years ago so being able to keep developing is an exciting part of being at the Reds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Wallabies hooker Matt Faessler missing most of this season with a hamstring injury, Asiata has thrived at the Reds. Asiata has taken every opportunity with both hands, which included a run of five tries in four matches.

Coach Les Kiss has picked Asiata in the starting side every week since round 11, which was a statement win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium. Asiata has also started against the Fijian Drua, Waratahs, Brumbies, Hurricanes and Drua again during that period.

“Richie has stepped up to every opportunity this year and proved himself one of the form hookers in the competition,” Kiss explained.

“His set piece work has been brilliant and his power in the loose has been very beneficial to our game. He’s an unassuming guy who is a great team man.”