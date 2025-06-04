Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Ex-MLR front-rower Richie Asiata re-signs with Reds after breakout year

Richie Asiata of the Reds is tackled during the round seven Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and Western Force at Suncorp Stadium, on March 29, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Richie Asiata has enjoyed a breakout season with the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby Pacific, and the hooker has been rewarded with a new deal for 2026, having re-signed with the Queensland Rugby Union.

Asiata has been one of the standouts for the Reds this season, starting in nine of 12 appearances during the regular season. Coach Les Kiss has named Asiata in the run-on side once again this week, ahead of Queensland’s Qualifying Final away to the Crusaders.

Sef Fa’agase and Zane Nonggorr have also been named in the front row, as the Reds search for an upset win to keep their title hopes alive. If the Reds do shock the world, it’d be another incredible chapter in Asiata’s fascinating career.

After graduating from Anglican Church Grammar School in Brisbane, Asiata signed with Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby, playing five matches during the 2020 season. Incredibly, Asiata played four matches at loosehead before packing down as a tighthead.

Asiata returned to Brisbane as a reliable impact player off the bench for the Reds before a stint with Northland in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship in 2024. The Auckland-born talent featured in nine matches off the bench for the Taniwha.

But that unique career path led Asiata to this moment, putting pen to paper on a new deal with the QRU after a career-best season in maroon. Friday night’s eliminator will be Asiata’s 13th appearance of the season for the Reds.

“It’s an awesome feeling to have 2026 locked in. Ballymore is pretty much home for me and I love playing for the Reds,” Asiata said in a statement.

“After the knee issues that disrupted the start of last year, it’s been great just to play consistent footy and play my game.

“It’s concentrating on improving all the little things that make you a better player not the flashy things.

“For me, that’s been working on breakdown stuff with ‘Fish’ (assistant coach Jonathan Fisher), sharpening my lineout throwing and scrummaging with ‘Choc’ (assistant coach Zane Hilton) and being really onto my defence with (assistant coach) Brad Davis.

“I’m a way better player than I was two years ago so being able to keep developing is an exciting part of being at the Reds.”

With Wallabies hooker Matt Faessler missing most of this season with a hamstring injury, Asiata has thrived at the Reds. Asiata has taken every opportunity with both hands, which included a run of five tries in four matches.

Coach Les Kiss has picked Asiata in the starting side every week since round 11, which was a statement win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium. Asiata has also started against the Fijian Drua, Waratahs, Brumbies, Hurricanes and Drua again during that period.

“Richie has stepped up to every opportunity this year and proved himself one of the form hookers in the competition,” Kiss explained.

“His set piece work has been brilliant and his power in the loose has been very beneficial to our game. He’s an unassuming guy who is a great team man.”



Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
