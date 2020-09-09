12:18pm, 09 September 2020

Beaten semi-finalists Edinburgh have dominated the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 dream team of the year, the Scottish club’s six selections beating the three secured by next-best Leinster who take on Ulster in next Saturday’s showpiece final in Dublin.

Richard Cockerill’s team would have felt confident of reaching that decider having secured the home advantage of facing Ulster at Murrayfield. However, Edinburgh were beaten by a last-gasp penalty kick, leaving them with the consolation of dominating the media-picked PRO14 dream team for the season.

Seven clubs had players chosen, but none were as dominant as Edinburgh who had prop Pierre Schoeman, second row Grant Gilchrist, back row Bill Mata and backs Jaco van der Walt, Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn chosen in the fantasy XV.

Leinster, who are chasing an unprecedented hat-trick of successive league title wins this weekend, had forwards Scott Fardy, Max Deegan and Will Connors included while another back row, Caelan Doris, scooped the Next-Gen Star of the Season award following a breakthrough campaign that included his first Ireland Test cap.

Other clubs to have players chosen in the Dream Team were Ulster, who had two representatives, while Cheetahs, Dragons, Cardiff and Benetton each had one player included.

GUINNESS PRO14 2019/20 DREAM TEAM

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

2. Joseph Dweba (Toyota Cheetahs)

3. Leon Brown (Dragons)

4. Scott Fardy (Leinster)

5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

6. Max Deegan (Leinster)

7. Will Connors (Leinster)

8. Bill Mata (Edinburgh)

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

10. Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

13. Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues)

14. Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby)

15. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby)

* Media from across all five countries – including former players and coaches – voted for the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team 2019/20. Players needed to appear a minimum of eight times during the current campaign

