12 Springboks changes, including first start for Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Rassie Erasmus has named a Springboks team to take on Australia in the opening round of the 2024 Rugby Championship that has 12 changes from the XV that defeated Portugal last time out. It also contains first Test starts for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw.

South Africa were 64-21 winners in Bloemfontein over their European visitors on July 20 with a largely second string team and Erasmus has now mostly reverted to his frontline options for their clash with the Wallabies in Brisbane as only RG Snyman, Cobus Reinach and Kurt-Lee Arendse are repeat starters.

A statement read: “Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw will make their first Test starts for South Africa against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday as the Springboks largely reverted to the squad that shared a two-Test series with Ireland last month for the kick-off of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship at the Suncorp Stadium.

“The 22-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezulu is elevated to start at fly-half after four appearances off the bench this season (coming on at either fly-half or full-back) while Louw starts at No8 after four replacement appearances since his debut at the start of the 2022 season.

“Only six players are retained in the squad from the 64-21 win over Portugal at the end of July in Louw, Reinach, Ben-Jason Dixon, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, RG Snyman and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

“The new half-back combination sees Reinach continue in the No9 jumper in place of the Faf de Klerk, who is nursing a niggle, while experienced fly-half Handre Pollard provides cover off the replacements’ bench, along with Grant Williams, who serves as back-up at scrum-half and wing, in a six-two split in favour of the forwards.

“Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who said that Snyman had picked up a niggle at training on Tuesday and will be monitored for the rest of the week, again named a powerful bomb squad with a front row of Malcolm Marx (hooker), Gerhard Steenekamp and Vincent Koch (both props), alongside Dixon, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith.”

Erasmus said: “Sacha has made a notable impact off the bench in all four Tests he has played so far, and he has slotted into the system with ease, so we are excited to see what dynamic he adds to the team as a starter. His goal-kicking has also been impressive, and we know that against teams like Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina the margins are very small, so every point will count.

“We are also keen to see what Elrigh brings to the game, given his consistently strong performances for the Vodacom Bulls in the last few seasons and off the bench against Portugal. With Pieter-Steph (du Toit) and Siya (Kolisi) alongside him, he will have good guidance to play to his strengths and do what he does best.”

South Africa (vs Australia, Saturday):

15 – Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls) – 95 caps, 75 pts (15t)

14 – Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) – 33 caps, 96 points (15t, 3c, 5p)

13 – Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 71 caps, 80 points (16t)

12 – Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 81 caps, 55 points (11t)

11 – Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls) – 18 caps, 75 points (15t)

10 – Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers) – 4 caps, 17 points (7c, 1p)

9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 33 caps, 65 pts (13t)

8 – Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls) – 4 caps, 0 points

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) – 79 caps, 40 points (8t)

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92) – 85 caps, 50 points (10t)

5 – RG Snyman (Leinster) – 37 caps, 10 points (2t)

4 – Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 122 caps, 30 points (6t)

3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 72 caps, 5 points (1t)

2 – Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 71 caps, 70 points (14t)

1 – Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 31 caps, 0 pts

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 67 caps, 85 points (17t)

17 – Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls) – 3 caps, 0 points

18 – Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 52 caps, 0 points

19 – Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers) – 2 caps, 5 points (1t)

20 – Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 20 caps, 0 pts

21 – Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 43 caps, 35 pts (7t)

22 – Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 11 caps, 10 points (2t)

23 – Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers) – 71 caps, 732 points (7t, 98c, 162p, 5dg)