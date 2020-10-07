10:16am, 07 October 2020

An increase in the number of positive cases at Castres could result in their second Top 14 match and their third game this season being called off due to coronavirus.

The initial outbreak at the club resulted in their exclusion from the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Leicester getting a walkover in late September. Then can three more positive tests on October 1 which led to their league game against Montpellier being postponed.

Now, with the situation haven worsened, their upcoming game against Brive is now threatened with a postponement. If it the Castres match is called off it will bring to four the number of Top 14 games called off after previous postponements of State Francais vs Bordeaux and La Rochelle vs Racing.

A Castres statement read: “After the revelation of three positive cases for Covid-19 on October 1, Castres saw our match in Montpellier postponed to a later date. Unfortunately, after the tests carried out on Monday, there are now eleven new positive cases in the workforce and consequently an active circulation of the virus.

“The club has communicated all the information to the LNR to analyse the situation. In the meantime, training has been suspended until Friday. Castres have isolated positive players.”

Castres’ statement was soon followed by the LNR confirming next Saturday’s match postponement. “After reading the additional elements in the file, and after consulting the Covid-19 expertise committee, the National Rugby League Office will make a decision Thursday concerning the holding of the match.”

Confirmation is also awaited from league officials regarding the status of the Racing league match this Saturday against Toulouse. The Champions Cup finalists had nine positive cases last week, but they are hoping to get the all-clear when the results emerge from the latest round of testing carried out this Wednesday. That will then clear the way for the October 17 European decider against Exeter at Bristol.

