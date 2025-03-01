'100 cap All Black': Leading midfield candidates putting pressure on Razor
Three weeks into Super Rugby Pacific and the race for the All Blacks midfield is heating up with new contenders pushing into contention based on form.
In Scott Robertson’s first year in charge of the All Blacks he kept the Jordie Barrett-Rieko Ioane combination in tact, a relic of the Ian Foster era after both players made positional switches to make it work.
Despite pressure from Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor after his standout debut against Fiji in San Diego, Razor resisted change in 2024 sticking with the tried and true.
But now change looks more likely than ever with second five-eighth Jordie Barrett on sabbatical with Leinster missing the Super Rugby season, two standouts have emerged.
Chiefs centre Quinn Tupaea has hit the ground running in 2025, scoring a double against the Crusaders last week in his 50th Super cap, while again terrorising the Brumbies in his first start of the season.
Tupaea scored one for himself after breaking the line and chipping the fullback, running down the ball just before the dead ball line. Off another set-piece scrum, he produced a beauty of a long pass while falling to the ground to set up another Chiefs try.
Fans are calling for an All Black recall for Tupaea who is in ‘the form of his life’ and looking like a ‘100 cap All Black’.
I don’t know about you but I see a long term 100 cap All black center in Quinn Tupaea.#CHIvBRU #SuperRugbyPacific #SuperRugby pic.twitter.com/v7YMkb3trp
— Chalyn.Rugby (@ChalynRugby) March 1, 2025
Quinn Tupaea for the All Blacks🙌
— Tatenda 🛸 (@1tatotato) March 1, 2025
Quinn Tupaea is in the form of his life
— Vuyo (@dyan_carter_) March 1, 2025
Usually when player come back from devastating injury like Quinn Tupaea they take a bit of time to grow back into their usual level. He has somehow grown as a player & found a new level. What a talent. #CHIvBRU
— Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) March 1, 2025
The other contender is Highlanders dynamic wrecking ball Timoci Tavatavanawai, who former All Black Justin Marshall described as ‘Ma’a Nonu on steroids’.
Tavatavanawai began his Super career on the wing, much like Nonu, topping the charts in defenders beaten when he played for Moana Pasifika.
The Highlanders made the masterstroke decision to move him into No.12 this season which paid dividends with a huge upset over the Blues on the back of a magnificent performance from the co-captain.
He pulled in three turnovers as his immense strength over the ball was on display, offering a point of difference for the selectors to consider.
Some fans are even calling on Razor to release the ‘TNT’ midfield, Tupaea and Tavatavanawai as the All Blacks midfield pairing.
No offence to Reiko and JordyBarrett & ALB, but can our All Blacks2025 12&13 be Quinn Tupaea & Timoci Tavatavanawai (if he doesn't wanna play for Fiji).
— s-o-p-h-i-e (@sopheerose) March 1, 2025
Quinn Tupaea & Tavatavanawai are absolutely dominating the MF ranks in NZ right now. If their form continues, Razor has some serious Q’s to answer around the AB MF. DMac = best 15 by far. All of a sudden the future at 10 doesn’t look so bad with Godfrey & Jacomb looking class.
— Frank (@GregAFC) March 1, 2025
Tupaea is on another level. Him and Tavatavanawai are scarily good
— Liam🇭🇲 (@up_thegutz) March 1, 2025
people forget quinn was injured by darcy swain and it wass his injury that made jordie a number 12 for the allblacks rather than a 11 14 or 15 i would prefer the havili at manapacifica over the one at the crusaders at the moment proter isnt playing and sure brown is playing well havent seen much of mcloud at the crusaders umunga jenson is playing quite well also
My midfield rundown from another post
My money is on an ALB and Rieko midfield for France, with the Difference on the bench.
If last year’s selection conservatism (bar an injury occurring) is anything to go by, then neither will make the squad, or they won’t see any real game time if they do.
Rieko should be dropped altogether, and Jordie would be an ideal 23 with the positions he covers. The Jordie-Rieko axis just does not work.
You would have to think Jordie would be the one getting dropped. Hard to see him allowed to continue straight on into the ABs after such a long year on the other side of the world. They need a team firing for France.
Havili isn’t a center . He still trying to find he’s place. He hasn’t put on any good performance just too many errors.
Havili is a fantastic Super Rugby player. He has been a starter on 7 championship teams starting at fullback and then 12.
Havili is not a test player but don’t confuse him for not being a great Super Rugby player.
AB’s midfield choices based on form so far this year in no particular order:
Jordie
Tavatavanawai
Tupaea
ALB
Rieko should be gone and unfortunately Proctor is injured long term.
Leicester Fainga’anuka will be back for July test series vs France.
Drop ALB and Havili. Would select Proctor way before selecting ALB.
TT played at 13 with Tasman. He has enough speed and good hands to play in this position. Moreover, he is an excellent defender. A 12 can play 13.
Jordie/Rieko clearly didn’t work well last season.
There wasn’t a strong enough anchor at first receiver, and the distribution, especially from Rieko, was honestly poor. Balls were pushed to the wings too quickly without creating space…
Razor needs to open his eyes to his midfield, which could be much better, really much better… We talk a lot about Tavatavanawai and Tupaea, rightly so. He would bring a much higher dimension on both sides of the ball than the current two centers. And let’s not forget Fainga’anuku, who is coming back from France and is performing excellently at the second center position.
This All Blacks team, if properly assembled, could be lethal. It’s up to Razor to make the right choices.
I prefer him closer where he gets more touches, he’s just a guy you want as close to the ball as possible.
Tavatavanawhai, Tupaea, AJ Lam, and Peter Umaga-Jensen are big physical 12s all playing very well so far but no standout 13s yet where All Blacks MUST replace Ioane who still cannot distribute under pressure after five full seasons of specializing at 13.
And I am not a Reiko hater. I thought he was going to crush the All Black try scoring record and become its greatest winger ever back in 2019. Then foolishly he was moved to 13 despite no loss of speed at all and has become an average 13.
It’s Rieko.
Alb literally is a stand out 13 so don't know what you talking about was a standout 13 for the abs too tbh I think the all blacks just need a full chiefs backline with maybe will Jordan in there
Lots of players looking good at 12 so far for NZ Super Rugby franchises but in my opinion it is 13 which the All Blacks desperately need new specialists to emerge and replace Ioane and put pressure on Proctor who looked great vs Fiji and a defensive liability vs Japan.
TT can play 13
Two things:
1. It’s Week 3, lol. Super Rugby players should be evaluated when the pressure is on in May and June, not February.
2. I like both players a lot but they are both 12s, not 13s. And it’s simply not the same position- Nonu was a terrible 13 and Conrad Smith could never have played 12. ALB is a good test 12 but useless at 13. Tupaea and Timoci are both 12s and should be selected to play 12 or not selected at all. We also need two specialist 13s to emerge to replace Ioane and Proctor (who could not defend to save his life vs Japan)
Lam with his pace and previous experience their played we at 13 last year too. Unfortunately Rona, who is Conrad esque, has been injured. Tele’a is looking very solid but is probably not the right partner for Tupaea or Lam. One who you knew know might have still be able to improve his game despite being constantly injured is Ennor, who could work like a better version of Rieko on attack but which you a going to trade for defesively.
There are several extremely promising players coming through. Exciting to imagine a backline where every player contributes and there is also depth in every position.
Neither plays for Canterbury, unlike David Havili. (ALB also).
What is your point? Do you have one? Or are you just bitter at the Crusaders succcess?
ALB has played his whole career for Chiefs and Waikato, not Canterbury. Like Havili, ALB is a great Super Rugby player and below standard test player- both get selected for ABs as backups because of their ability to play multiple positions. Neither are good enough to be test starters against tier 1 teams. Both need to be dropped for younger, bigger, more physical midfielders in 2025.
It isn’t quite yet the business end of the Super season, when we tend to find out more about leading candidates for higher honours, but the AB selectors absolutely ought to be paying attention to form.
The midfield has been an area with some contention over the last year or so. Seeing players like Tavatavanawhai, Tupaea (and ALB too!) make statement performances are just that.