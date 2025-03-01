'100 cap All Black': Leading midfield candidates putting pressure on Razor

Three weeks into Super Rugby Pacific and the race for the All Blacks midfield is heating up with new contenders pushing into contention based on form.

In Scott Robertson’s first year in charge of the All Blacks he kept the Jordie Barrett-Rieko Ioane combination in tact, a relic of the Ian Foster era after both players made positional switches to make it work.

Despite pressure from Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor after his standout debut against Fiji in San Diego, Razor resisted change in 2024 sticking with the tried and true.

But now change looks more likely than ever with second five-eighth Jordie Barrett on sabbatical with Leinster missing the Super Rugby season, two standouts have emerged.

Chiefs centre Quinn Tupaea has hit the ground running in 2025, scoring a double against the Crusaders last week in his 50th Super cap, while again terrorising the Brumbies in his first start of the season.

Tupaea scored one for himself after breaking the line and chipping the fullback, running down the ball just before the dead ball line. Off another set-piece scrum, he produced a beauty of a long pass while falling to the ground to set up another Chiefs try.

Fans are calling for an All Black recall for Tupaea who is in ‘the form of his life’ and looking like a ‘100 cap All Black’.

I don’t know about you but I see a long term 100 cap All black center in Quinn Tupaea.#CHIvBRU #SuperRugbyPacific #SuperRugby pic.twitter.com/v7YMkb3trp — Chalyn.Rugby (@ChalynRugby) March 1, 2025

Quinn Tupaea for the All Blacks🙌 — Tatenda 🛸 (@1tatotato) March 1, 2025

Quinn Tupaea is in the form of his life — Vuyo (@dyan_carter_) March 1, 2025

Usually when player come back from devastating injury like Quinn Tupaea they take a bit of time to grow back into their usual level. He has somehow grown as a player & found a new level. What a talent. #CHIvBRU — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) March 1, 2025

The other contender is Highlanders dynamic wrecking ball Timoci Tavatavanawai, who former All Black Justin Marshall described as ‘Ma’a Nonu on steroids’.

Tavatavanawai began his Super career on the wing, much like Nonu, topping the charts in defenders beaten when he played for Moana Pasifika.

The Highlanders made the masterstroke decision to move him into No.12 this season which paid dividends with a huge upset over the Blues on the back of a magnificent performance from the co-captain.

He pulled in three turnovers as his immense strength over the ball was on display, offering a point of difference for the selectors to consider.

Some fans are even calling on Razor to release the ‘TNT’ midfield, Tupaea and Tavatavanawai as the All Blacks midfield pairing.

No offence to Reiko and JordyBarrett & ALB, but can our All Blacks2025 12&13 be Quinn Tupaea & Timoci Tavatavanawai (if he doesn't wanna play for Fiji). — s-o-p-h-i-e (@sopheerose) March 1, 2025

Quinn Tupaea & Tavatavanawai are absolutely dominating the MF ranks in NZ right now. If their form continues, Razor has some serious Q’s to answer around the AB MF. DMac = best 15 by far. All of a sudden the future at 10 doesn’t look so bad with Godfrey & Jacomb looking class. — Frank (@GregAFC) March 1, 2025

Tupaea is on another level. Him and Tavatavanawai are scarily good — Liam🇭🇲 (@up_thegutz) March 1, 2025