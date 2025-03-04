25 Six Nations Memorable Moments: 20 to 16

As this year’s men’s Six Nations enters the home straight over the next fortnight, RugbyPass highlights some of the championship’s most iconic and outlandish moments, 25 years after the old Five Nations became Six. We are counting down with contributions from Owain Jones (OJ), Jamie Lyall (JL), Neil Squires (NS), Bryn Palmer (BP) and Pat McCarry (PM).

20. Wales thrash Ireland in rain as Gatland wins record third Grand Slam (2019)

You didn’t need to be a lip-reader trained in espionage to work out Jonathan Davies was mouthing ‘I love you’ to Alun Wyn Jones at the culmination of Wales’ epic 2019 Grand Slam campaign, because 3.1m Welsh fans were feeling similarly affectionate towards Wales’ captain.

Jonathan Davies and captain Alun Wyn Jones (right) shared a moment after sealing Wales’ 2019 Slam (Photo Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images)

The totemic Jones had played bravely on against Ireland, despite twisting his knee, on a day when not even a torrential downpour could supress the ardour supporters felt towards a team who, only five months later, would be looking down on rugby’s rank and file from their lofty position as the No 1 side in the world.

It was a day where Hadleigh Parkes resembled Clark Kent, after stepping into a phone booth, with the big New Zealander crossing the whitewash after a cute dink by Gareth Anscombe early on, before taking flight like Superman to catch Jacob Stockdale haring down the wing. Miracles did happen.

Wales kept Ireland scoreless until the 83rd minute of their 25-7 victory, when Jordan Larmour skipped over, but the party had already started in the Welsh capital, as Warren Gatland celebrated his record third Grand Slam. (OJ)

19. Collector’s item for scrum king Cole in Paris Grand Slam match (2016)

Dan Cole did not score many tries for England – four in 118 Tests, to be precise – but he picked his moment to score his second, in the 2016 Six Nations, six years after his first.

Powering over from fully five metres, the Leicester scrum king helped England to a memorable 31-21 victory over France in Paris – in which they out-scored the hosts three tries to nil – which sealed a first Grand Slam in 13 years since the glory days of 2003.

Dan Cole bundled through some flimsy French tackling to score only his second of four Test tries (Photo Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images)

If the identity of the try scorer was a surprise, then so was England’s clean sweep given what had come before. Eddie Jones, appointed in the wake of a nightmare home 2015 World Cup, instigated an instant turnaround, dragging the side out of their trough of despair.

England eked out victory at Murrayfield, romped home in Rome and beat Ireland and Wales – after a late scare – at Twickenham before delivering the Six Nations’ ultimate prize at the first time of asking. (NS)

18. Italy cast doubts aside by beating Scotland in first Six Nations match (2000)

When Italy limped out of Rugby World Cup 1999, there were grave concerns about their Six Nations credentials. They shipped over 100 points to the All Blacks, 67 to England and were downed by Tonga to finish bottom of their pool.

The Italian rugby cognoscenti who had fought for an age for a seat at the top table now feared humiliation when the Azzurri were pitched in with the big dogs. First up, reigning champions Scotland, high in confidence and with one coaching legend – Ian McGeechan – replacing another, Jim Telfer, for the championship’s opening fixture on a baking hot Roman afternoon.

What followed will be forever etched into championship folklore. The snarling leadership of Alessandro Troncon. The harrying and snapping of young tyros Mauro Bergamasco and Aaron Persico. The metronomic kicking of Diego Dominguez, their totem wounding the Scots with each swipe of his boot.

Diego Dominguez (left) kicked 29 points as Italy beat Scotland 34-20 in their first Six Nations match (Photo Dave Rogers/Allsport)

Italy were stunning – and worthy – winners. To ladle on the trippiness, Russell Crowe was in the stands, and Italian debutants given hastily purchased Colosseum fridge magnets as ‘first caps’ during the post-match dinner. The scenes at the end were poignant and emotional, tears flowing as freely as the lager later that night. Italy had arrived. (JL)

17. ‘Oh là là’ – Jason Robinson’s electric sidestep against France (2002)

Has there ever been a sight as exhilarating to an England supporter than Jason Robinson defying the laws of physics with his fantasy footwork?

Robinson’s step – a ghostly float followed by a scything change of direction and caustic burst of acceleration – was a thing of a wonder. No wonder they called him Billy Whizz in rugby league.

This beauty off his right foot at the Stade de France in 2002, after he appeared on the French 22 at first receiver from a scrum, bamboozled three defenders in one movement and saw him glide in for a try without a finger laid on him.

‘Oh là là..’ said the astonished French TV commentator at the time. Oh là là indeed. It was one of four tries Robinson scored in that championship, a tally he matched in the 2007 campaign.

It wasn’t enough for England to win either the game (a 20-15 loss) or a third successive title as France pressed on to a Grand Slam, but Robinson was soon giving red rose supporters an even greater high the following year in Sydney. (NS)

16. Capuozzo’s sizzling break spurs Italy to first win over Wales in Cardiff (2022)

Italy were used to being gallant losers. Used to hard luck stories, and well-meaning slaps on the back. Maybe next year, eh?

Well, with just 102 seconds of normal play remaining, history was repeating itself. Wales were six points to the good – never a comfortable scoreline – and should have been ushering in a victory after a mediocre campaign, when Ange Capuozzo received the ball 65 metres from the Welsh tryline.

The snake-hipped waif from Grenoble looked up and set off apace, rounding three tardy Welsh defenders, and freeing himself from Josh Adams’ grasp, to scamper over the halfway line.

As the field started to open up, he jinked brilliantly past a leaden Kieran Hardy before fixing the final defender and slipping the ball inside to Edoardo Padovani to send Azzurri fans into a state of near delirium, before Paolo Garbisi’s conversion secured the 22-21 win.

In a marvellous act of sportsmanship, Adams, who had already been announced as player of the match, sought out Capuozzo pitch-side and gave him his medal. The little magician had conjured up Italy’s first win on Welsh soil in their history. (OJ)

Tomorrow we will reveal No 15-11, and count down before revealing our most memorable Six Nations moment on Friday.