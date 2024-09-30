Northern Edition

The Rugby Championship

'You need to be careful': Felipe Contepomi hits back at reporter

By Ned Lester
Coach Felipe Contepomi of Argentina. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi found himself dismissing allegations of inappropriate communication with Test officials during his side’s recent Rugby Championship contest in South Africa.

An historically succesful Los Pumas Rugby Championship campaign ended on a sour note in Mbombela over the weekend with a 48-7 dismantling at the hands of tournament champions the Springboks.

Carrying the hurt of a hefty loss into his postgame press conference, Contepomi offered an honest and raw review of his team’s performance before taking issue with a question that alleged unsportsmanlike behaviour from the coach during the halftime break.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

A reporter could be heard addressing the coach, saying: “We received a report that you approached the refs’ changing room at half time and you were quite upset” before a confused Contepomi interjected with “Sorry?”

The reporter repeated themselves, stating: “We heard that you approached the refs changing room at half time.”

The coach responded emphatically.

“Well, you heard wrong because I don’t know where is the changing room. I didn’t go to the halftime changing room, so I don’t know where you take it (the information) from but it’s a bad thing to say because I never go to the changing room of a ref at halftime.

“I’m disappointed that you asked that question and I would like to know where you take it from?”

Hesitantly, the reporter told Contepomi he got a message from someone at the stadium.

“I only talked to the referee after the game,” the coach replied. “I know Ben O’Keeffe very well and we chat. I sent him the review and he said yes and we are ok in terms of interchanging… I’m surprised you got the bad information. You need to be careful, because you’re a reporter, you need to check your information. Because that’s a lie.

“Sorry, for me that’s the last question. We’re finished.”

With that, the coach left the room. The question was asked seven minutes into the press conference.

The interaction was undoubtedly a sour note to end the tournament on as Los Pumas, for the first time in tournament history, claimed wins over all three Rugby Championship rivals in a single campaign. A remarkable record for the former Pumas star in just his first season as head coach of the team.

Contepomi reflected on the loss prior to the abrupt exit, saying his team’s consistency is clearly a big work-on after another famous win was followed by a big loss.

“Obviously it’s heart-breaking because of the way we lost, not because of the result.

“We’ve never been the team we wanted to be, so it’s hard. And, when you play against the two-time World Cup champions, it’s very hard. They were better from minute one to 80 and that’s the story.

“Obviously I want to recognise our players kept battling and kept coming back and kept, every time there was a break, working hard to go back. But, at a certain time, we were 13 against 15 and it was very hard.

“So, congratulations to South Africa.”

Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

Just keep picking Auckland show boats and under performing chiefs and finish the destruction of the ABs.

30 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Can't argue with your team, Nick. There is no WB player really close to any you have picked. McReight is on an upward plane, but he does not compete with Matera, who at best is a sublime backrower.


The scrums, though now fewer in the game, remain very significant in many games. That is where I see Ireland deficient. There is no one with the power of those SA props, not even Furlong, in my view.


I would not have seen Vaa'i get there from the Super games. Interestingly someone this week likened his game to that of Itoje. I'm still surprised Jesse Kriel is preferred to Am by Rassie.

63 Go to comments
