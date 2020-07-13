10:41pm, 13 July 2020

Western Force have signed veteran former All Black Richard Kahui to bolster their backline for the remainder of the Super Rugby AU season.

Kahui, 35, has joined the Force at their Hunter Valley hub after undergoing a two-week quarantine period and will be available for Friday’s round three game against the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium.

The outside back arrives after seven seasons of club rugby in Japan, a stint that began soon after he helped New Zealand win the 2011 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Western Force head of rugby Matt Hodgson said Kahui’s addition was invaluable because of his experience.

“His knowledge of the game, defensive ability and the level of professionalism he brings to training will be huge for our season, we can’t wait to see him out there in the blue and black,” Hodgson said.

“It’s not just his on-field exploits that we’re excited about, as his insight and winning mentality are sure to prove invaluable for the entire team.”

Kahui’s career has predominantly been at outside centre although he was on the wing during the All Blacks‘ 2011 World Cup success.

He helped the Chiefs subsequently win twin Super Rugby titles before his lengthy stint with Japanese Top League outfit Toshiba Brave Lupus.

He joins two other Kiwis in the Force squad – lock Jeremy Thrush and flanker Johan Bardoul, who were both involved in last week’s 23-14 loss to the Waratahs in Sydney.