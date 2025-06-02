Worcester coaching group starts to take shape as ex-England back joins

Worcester Warriors will be able to count on the experience of Billy Twelvetrees as both a player and a coach next season after the 36-year-old decided to step out of retirement to play Champ Rugby.

The centre, who was capped 22 times by England between 2013 and 2015 and toured with the Lions in Australia 12 years ago, said he couldn’t wait to take on the challenge of the dual role.

“Joining Worcester Warriors as a player-coach is a fantastic opportunity,” said Twelvetrees, who was first linked to Worcester by RugbyPass.

“I’m excited to contribute both on and off the field, helping to develop talent and bring real energy to the squad.

“It is a challenge that I am ready for, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Twelvetrees made a name for himself in the Championship with Bedford Blues in 2008/09 while on a season-long loan from Leicester. After the Tigers, Twelvetres moved to Gloucester, which is where he played the bulk of his professional rugby.

He made over 270 appearances for Gloucester over an 11-year tenure, before spending one season at Ealing Trailfinders. He announced he had retired from playing in June 2024, but has now done a u-turn.

Twelvetrees joins Tom Cruse (forwards) and Will Cusack (S&C) as confirmed members of head coach Matt Everard’s coaching team, having cut his teeth as backs and attack coach at Hartpury last season.

“Billy is one of those special people that, after spending just a short amount of time with, you will never forget,” said Everard.

“Kind, incredibly hard working and always has such a positive impact on people.

“He is someone I feel very grateful to be working with every day and I look forward to welcoming him, Georgie and their brilliant family to Sixways.”