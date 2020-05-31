11:09am, 31 May 2020

Bath centre Jackson Willison has signed for Soyaux Angoulême in the ProD2, the club have confirmed. A powerful, dynamic inside centre, the 31-year-old New Zealand native has signed a three year deal.

Capped seven times by the Maori All Blacks, Willison departs England with a wealth of experience in top flight rugby, having spent five seasons in Super Rugby where he won the title with the Waikato Chiefs, before a two-year spell in France with Grenoble.

En provenance de Bath, le centre Jackson Willison rejoint le SAXV pour 3 saisons ! ?

Bienvenue Jackson! pic.twitter.com/QlWUY7Dm1Y — SA XV Charente Rugby (@SAXV_Charente) May 30, 2020

Following his first stint in France, the well-travelled centre made over 40 appearances during his two-year spell at Worcester following spells in his native New Zealand and France, before signing with Bath ahead of the 2018/19 season, where he had spent the last two seasons.

He won the Junior World Championship with New Zealand U20s in 2008 and has gone on to feature seven times for the Maori All Blacks. The centre made a significant impact in his first season at the Bath, featuring regularly in the first team, with 16 appearances.

– Bath/SAXV