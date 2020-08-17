8:21am, 17 August 2020

It is only a matter of time before Crusaders’ young star Will Jordan puts on an All Black jersey. The 22-year-old outside back has enjoyed a phenomenal 2020 season with his eye-catching performances for the Christchurch side.

Jordan is a deadly ball carrier with an eye for the gap. His remarkable rise was there for all to see in Super Rugby Aotearoa as he outplayed some more seasoned veterans out wide. And the stats are there to prove it.

Jordan finished the competition as the top try scorer. He also leads the stats in metres gained, defenders beaten and clean breaks.

It comes as no surprise that the Crusaders were crowned champions with one game to spare. The big decision for All Blacks selectors is whether to use him at fullback or on the wing. Below we delve into the statistics to look at the leading players from the competition:

METRES:

724: Will Jordan

489: Damian McKenzie

443: Jona Nareki

400: Sean Wainui

384: Sevu Reece

380: Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Hunt

378: Ngani Laumape

351: Marino Mikaele-Tu’u

348: Caleb Clarke

CARRIES:

99: Damian McKenzie

95: Pita Gus Sowakula

94: Marino Mikaele Tu’u

88: Will Jordan

83: Jordie Barrett

76: Richie Mo’unga

75: Ngani Laumape

74: Shannon Frizell

72: Sio Tomkinson, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui

DEFENDERS BEATEN:

39: Will Jordan

35: Richie Mo’unga

28: Ngani Laumape

24: Sevu Reece

23: Mark Telea

22: Jordie Barrett, Jona Nareki

21: Mitch Hunt

19: Damian McKenzie

18: Caleb Clarke

CLEAN BREAKS:

15: Will Jordan

13: Ngani Laumape

12: Sevu Reece, Jona Nareki, Sean Wainui

11: Richie Mo’unga, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u

10: Caleb Clarke, Vince Aso, Aaron Smith

LINEOUTS WON:

29: Mitchell Brown

26: Pari Pari Parkinson

25: Sam Whitelock

24: Shannon Frizell

22: Lachlan Boshier

20: James Blackwell

17: Mitchell Dunshea, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Patrick Tuipulotu

16: Scott Scrafton

TACKLES:

100: Dillon Hunt

98: Shannon Frizell

95: Du’Plessis Kirifi

79: James Blackwell

77: Dalton Papalii

74: Reed Prinsep

72: Sam Cane

69: Pita Gus Sowakula

POINTS:

99: Richie Mo’unga

83: Damian McKenzie

60: Mitch Hunt

52: Jordie Barrett

40: Otere Black

30: Will Jordan

27: Josh Ioane

26: Beauden Barrett

23: Jackson Garden Bachop

TRIES:

6: Will Jordan

4: Dalton Papalii, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jacobus van Wyk, Sevu Reece, Ash Dixon, Shannon Frizell, Lachlan Boshier

3: Finlay Christie, Dane Coles, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Hunt, Sean Wainui