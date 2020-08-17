It is only a matter of time before Crusaders’ young star Will Jordan puts on an All Black jersey. The 22-year-old outside back has enjoyed a phenomenal 2020 season with his eye-catching performances for the Christchurch side.
Jordan is a deadly ball carrier with an eye for the gap. His remarkable rise was there for all to see in Super Rugby Aotearoa as he outplayed some more seasoned veterans out wide. And the stats are there to prove it.
Jordan finished the competition as the top try scorer. He also leads the stats in metres gained, defenders beaten and clean breaks.
It comes as no surprise that the Crusaders were crowned champions with one game to spare. The big decision for All Blacks selectors is whether to use him at fullback or on the wing. Below we delve into the statistics to look at the leading players from the competition:
METRES:
724: Will Jordan
489: Damian McKenzie
443: Jona Nareki
400: Sean Wainui
384: Sevu Reece
380: Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Hunt
378: Ngani Laumape
351: Marino Mikaele-Tu’u
348: Caleb Clarke
CARRIES:
99: Damian McKenzie
95: Pita Gus Sowakula
94: Marino Mikaele Tu’u
88: Will Jordan
83: Jordie Barrett
76: Richie Mo’unga
75: Ngani Laumape
74: Shannon Frizell
72: Sio Tomkinson, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui
DEFENDERS BEATEN:
39: Will Jordan
35: Richie Mo’unga
28: Ngani Laumape
24: Sevu Reece
23: Mark Telea
22: Jordie Barrett, Jona Nareki
21: Mitch Hunt
19: Damian McKenzie
18: Caleb Clarke
CLEAN BREAKS:
15: Will Jordan
13: Ngani Laumape
12: Sevu Reece, Jona Nareki, Sean Wainui
11: Richie Mo’unga, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u
10: Caleb Clarke, Vince Aso, Aaron Smith
LINEOUTS WON:
29: Mitchell Brown
26: Pari Pari Parkinson
25: Sam Whitelock
24: Shannon Frizell
22: Lachlan Boshier
20: James Blackwell
17: Mitchell Dunshea, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Patrick Tuipulotu
16: Scott Scrafton
TACKLES:
100: Dillon Hunt
98: Shannon Frizell
95: Du’Plessis Kirifi
79: James Blackwell
77: Dalton Papalii
74: Reed Prinsep
72: Sam Cane
69: Pita Gus Sowakula
POINTS:
99: Richie Mo’unga
83: Damian McKenzie
60: Mitch Hunt
52: Jordie Barrett
40: Otere Black
30: Will Jordan
27: Josh Ioane
26: Beauden Barrett
23: Jackson Garden Bachop
TRIES:
6: Will Jordan
4: Dalton Papalii, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jacobus van Wyk, Sevu Reece, Ash Dixon, Shannon Frizell, Lachlan Boshier
3: Finlay Christie, Dane Coles, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Hunt, Sean Wainui
