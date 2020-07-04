10:54pm, 04 July 2020

Another stunning showing by Crusaders outside back Will Jordan has sparked a multitude of calls for the youngster to be selected in the All Blacks squad come the end of the year.

The 22-year-old flyer continued his superb form in Super Rugby Aotearoa to score a brace of tries in the Crusaders’ 40-20 victory over the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Named to start on the right wing to accomodate for David Havili at fullback, Jordan was outstanding in the South Island derby as he caused numerous headaches for the hosts with his constant attacking exploits.

His efforts were reflected in his statistics from the fixture, which read 127 running metres, 10 defenders beaten, four clean breaks and two offloads to complement his two tries.

Perhaps the most entertaining aspect of his display came in the final minute of the match, when he scored a scintillating try from a chip and chase that spanned more than 70 metres of the field.

Will Jordan seals the win for the Crusaders and his place at the top of the try scoring ladder with this effort against the Highlanders in @superrugbynz's Battle of the South pic.twitter.com/zuad00q5GP — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) July 4, 2020

Jordan’s spellbinding performances wasn’t lost on fans and pundits on Twitter, who joined a rapidly-growing chorus of spectators who believe the former New Zealand U20 star warrants selection in Ian Foster’s first All Blacks squad of the year.

Will Jordan is the All Blacks starting right wing #HIGvCRU — Nigel Yalden ??? (@NigelYalden) July 4, 2020

Will Jordan, 50+ cap all black , World Cup winner to be. What a player. — Conor Fletcher (@ConorFletcher5) July 4, 2020

Will Jordan!!! THE AUDACITY OF YOUTH??????? Quality!! — Tom, Dick & Harry (@TNJ12) July 4, 2020

Will Jordan’s a freak #HIGvCRU — Elliott Smith (@elliottnz) July 4, 2020

Will Jordan is something else….. #HIGvCRU — Cornflake (@CornflakeBTP) July 4, 2020

Will Jordan is a phenomenal rugby player ?? #HIGvCRU — Yasin Browne (@yasinbrowne) July 4, 2020

This new kid Will Jordan for the @crusadersrugby is a star in the making. A future @AllBlacks I’m certain. #talent — Ken Bowen (@kenbowen10) July 4, 2020

#willjordan some player you are young man ?? — Paul healy (@paulhealy123) July 4, 2020

Will Jordan is the real deal#SuperRugbyAotearoa — Adam Cregan (@acregan45) July 4, 2020

Didn't have any bets on that game, but I will be naming my first child Will Jordan. — Son of a Punt (@son_of_a_punt) July 4, 2020

I bloody love Will Jordan — Josh Gardner (@joshgardner) July 4, 2020

Will Jordan is going to be great. All Black written all over him. — Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) June 28, 2020

Will Jordan's start to his Super Rugby career – 14 tries in 15 games, however only 9 of those were starts with 6 bench appearances. 5 try-scoring doubles and 6 games of 100+ run metres. #HIGvCRU #Crusaders #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Ben Smith (@bensmithrugby) July 4, 2020

Jordan’s pair of tries puts him on 14 tries in just 15 Super Rugby outings, which will make it incredibly difficult for Foster to leave the Tasman Mako product out of the national squad come the end of the year.

The All Blacks are expected to play a four-match Bledisloe Cup series against the Wallabies between October and November, which could be Jordan’s induction into international rugby.

He has competition for spots in the outside back ranks, though, with Blues youngster Caleb Clarke one of the other standout stars in Super Rugby Aotearoa who is yet to make his test debut.

Together, the uncapped duo are up against the likes of Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, George Bridge, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett and David Havili for a place in the outside back contingent, which will likely consist of around five or six players.

Given how Jordan is tracking, however, it would be borderline inconceivable for him to miss out on place in the Bledisloe Cup series, and it seems he has the full backing of the New Zealand public to be selected for the All Blacks in the coming months.

Jordan and the Crusaders will now turn their attention to next week’s top-of-the-table clash against the Blues, with both sides yet to taste defeat in the Kiwi domestic league ahead of their meeting in Christchurch on Saturday.