Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
39 - 21
FT
34 - 15
FT
75 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
19 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
34 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
23:00
Friday
03:05
Friday
09:00
Friday
11:15
Friday
22:05
Friday
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
22:05
The Rugby Championship

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

By Finn Morton
Will Jordan of New Zealand in action during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Emirates Airline Park on August 31, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

13 tortoises are roaming the gardens behind the All Blacks’ team hotel in Cape Town. Tortoises with numbers two, three and seven were spotted trekking across the grass on Tuesday afternoon before Will Jordan sat down for an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

It just made sense that the first question asked of Jordan had to do with the reptiles, with the All Blacks competing against each other to be the first person to take a selfie with all 13. For those wondering, Beauden Barrett was among those “looking for a photo” on Monday.

This playful competition among the nation’s best male rugby-playing talent mirrors their far more serious preparation for the Springboks. Just as some players are looking to win the tortoise challenge, each All Black is also competing for a spot in the starting side.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Jordan started on the right wing last weekend opposite Kurt-Lee Arendse, and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe wore No. 14 on the right edge for the Boks. Those three men are some of the fastest athletes in Test rugby at the moment.

Whether it’s standing tall in defence, changing the game with a try or leaping up to claim a high ball, Jordan is constantly in competition with the world’s best. But, when asked whether he’d beat Arendse and Kolbe in a 100-metre dash, the All Black couldn’t help but smile.

“I don’t know. I guess it’d be interesting,” Jordan told RugbyPass.

“It’s always hard to tell on a rugby field. You don’t get too many opportunities to open up and see the top-end pace.

“They’re certainly pretty quick, particularly off the mark. Over a 100, not sure. Maybe someone will get an intercept this week and we’ll find out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

Utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit was a man on a mission during the Springboks’ enthralling 31-27 win over the All Blacks.

Read Now

Other than the trio of Jordan, Arendse and Kolbe, there are a lot of great wingers around the rugby world. Scotland has Duban van der Merwe who has scored some freakish tries, Ireland has James Lowe, and Damian Penaud almost always stands out for France.

But, if you were to keep writing down names of the world’s best wingers, it’d be pretty hard to look past all four speedsters currently in New Zealand’s squad. Jordan started in the No. 14 jersey last week while Caleb Clarke lined up on the left edge.

On the bench, last year’s World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, Mark Tele’a, looked to add impact after being named as the team’s final reserve. Tele’a has a habit of breaking tackles and scoring stunning tries in both Super Rugby Pacific and at Test level.

Finally, Sevu Reece is a bit of a forgotten force within the All Blacks. The 27-year-old missed last year’s Rugby World Cup through injury, and while he returned to the Test arena for the first four All Blacks Tests of the year, it won’t be easy for the flyer to return to the First XV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s good fun. There’s some real characters out there on the wing,” Jordan explained.

“Sevu’s a guy I’ve played a lot with and brings a lot of energy and power to the position, and I thought against England he was fantastic.

“Obviously, Mark over the last couple of years has really nailed his opportunities at Test footy. Such a hard man to tackle – breaks defenders at will.

Match Summary

4
Penalty Goals
1
3
Tries
4
2
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
106
Carries
100
3
Line Breaks
7
12
Turnovers Lost
15
7
Turnovers Won
3

“Caleb, I’ve been really impressed with him over the last few weeks. Probably struggled a little bit last year, didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted, but this year’s been fantastic. Two tries on the weekend but the stuff he did in the air, competing there, winning us the ball back, and such a great carry off first phase.

“It’s great. The good thing is we’ve all good different skill sets so we all bring something different to the table and it does certainly push you to keep performing well because you know if you don’t there’s someone there ready to go.”

Recommended

Wallabies reject uncontested scrum claims against Boks

Andrew Mehrtens 'surprised' by unexpected weakness in Boks' display

Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

Super Rugby's sorry state takes the blame for All Blacks' losses

OPINION

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

2

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

3

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

4

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

5

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

6

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

7

Springboks coach provides update on injured captain Siya Kolisi

8

Dan Cole hints at Steve Borthwick's next move after Felix Jones exit

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Results aside, the new Wallabies coach will be judged most keenly on his attacking style.

FEATURE

Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

Australia's ability to profit from in-game adjustments bodes well for further progress under Joe Schmidt.

FEATURE

Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

The Springbok supremo may make the most innovative use of the bench of any coach, in any sport.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 5 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Farrell's grin and wink were perfect:


'We have you.

You know we have you.

We know that you know that we have you.


The funnel formation of England players meant that they were all concentrating on only Farrel's face too.

NZ looked completely unnerved after it.

110 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 7 minutes ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

"Got your name mixed up". Did he steal your lunch money?

200 Go to comments
T
Terry24 11 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Not sure what you are talking about.

Ioane abused the Irish crowd in response to a percieved offence to the Haka.

This is relevant to a discussion on respecting the Haka as it shows that respect may not go both ways. Comment if you like. Don't otherwise. Less strawmen please.

110 Go to comments
S
SteveD 14 minutes ago
URC statement: Postponement of opening round South African derbies

Great that things are getting organised. Well done URC. I just see the rugby getting better and better too. So much better than the old E-W nonsense. Thanks to the NZRU!

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 16 minutes ago
Andrew Mehrtens 'surprised' by unexpected weakness in Boks' display

I wonder whether they were anticipating the dinks over the top of midfield, that kept the defense a bit narrow leaving them exposed when the All Blacks did go wide? That was my immediate thought.

2 Go to comments
T
Terry24 17 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

What percentage of SHs posts when referring to Ireland mention 'Chokers', 'QF losers'?


When I am posting I stand behind facts. Save your self rightious bilge for your own countrymen? Ask them to grow up?


This article is about respecting the Haka. NZers are demanding respect for it. Ioane has demonstrated that showing respect is not a two way thing with NZ. The fact that every NZ poster here doubles down on his (and other NZers actions) shows that at least Ioane is being honest. So why should anyone respect the Haka when NZ shows such condescention to other nations?

110 Go to comments
S
SteveD 23 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No. You do it and accept the consequences.

110 Go to comments
T
Terry24 23 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

I think you know that most cultures do not have an equivalent of a Haka. Even if they did, if everyone did it it would become time consuming and extremly impractical. No soccer team has similar. It doesn't occur in any other sport as far as I am aware.

The truth is that NZ gets considerable leeway for this and we agree that it represents an advantage. They should perhaps be a little more acknowledging of the leniency they benefit from here.

The outrage over perceived lack of respect is nonsense. You are getting this major leeway, now NZ are demanding that the opposition behave in a certain way or else Maori culture has been offended. If that's the case then the Haka should lose its place. That is seriously taking the p1ss. And I will say it. When you have Rieko Ioane gesturing disrespectfully to the Irish crowd over some Haka offense and you have the NZ rugby manager/captain doubling down on this then its at farce stage.

Can you give me one reason why the Haka should be respected in Dublin when NZ shows such contempt for Ireland and our supporters? Perpaps NZers only believe respect should go in one direction?

110 Go to comments
S
SK 35 minutes ago
Andrew Mehrtens 'surprised' by unexpected weakness in Boks' display

Springboks conceded a try off turnover ball from a knock on in their half that went out the back and gifted the AB's an easy shift and score which the rush was powerless to resist. Then an intercept is impossible to defend against and a maul try was well worked by the All Blacks with a touch of truck and trailer there. The one try when they got around us was at set piece and that was unacceptable because it was first phase ball. There were several other occassions where they got around the rush but couldnt beat the cover. In the end the Boks gave away from soft tries. They will have to do better if they wanna win this week in CT

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 36 minutes ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

My pick. Assuming Siya and KLa are out.


I’m thinking two fresh props. A bit of a gamble with Am at 12 to throw the midfield a bit. Starting with Williams at 9, Reinach off the bench for the impact role.


The weather looks cool and dry for Saturday, if there’s rain we might see Pollard start. SFM off the bench.


There’s a little bit of me that thinks Canan Moodie and Esterhusien could feature. But I’d save them for the Argentina leg. Along with Willie, Manie, Am. Split squad coming up.

4 Go to comments
R
RugCs 44 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

This is not good news for Australia and Argentina. Perhaps they can strike an agreement to also tour each other at this time.

14 Go to comments
N
NH 45 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I feel like Noah is commanding it more as the games go on so hopefully he can continue that trend

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 46 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

I am as frustrated by the state of reffing and TMOs myself. Too many ifs, buts and maybes which end up detracting from great games of rugby.


Be that as it may, I think the fact that the boks snatched a famous victory from the ABS was something special.


I also think that the ABs go in on Saturday with a good chance of winning. In fact my prediction is ABs by 3. As much as it goes against my grain, they looked good last week and always bounce back after a loss. I hope I’m wrong though!


Whichever way it goes it’s going to be yet another epic battle. And if the boks do win, it’s going to take a monumental effort.

14 Go to comments
N
NH 48 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I agree with this but I'd argue at the moment the forwards are the better of the two as the game on the weekend showed.

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 52 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Really where was this reported?

71 Go to comments
D
DP 52 minutes ago
Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

Put this guy at 15 and Dmac/Barrett at 10.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 53 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

actually good point - he's the editor in chief and he's copying and pasting.. goes to show how lax the standards at World Rugby are..

14 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 55 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Paragraph on Argentina in my next article, hopefully this week. We'll see whether you agree!

67 Go to comments
R
RugCs 57 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

So Ben copied and pasted everything from a proper journalist trying to pass this off as his work. It’s called plagiarism. Can he not come up with an original thought other than gutter trolling…

14 Go to comments
N
Nickers 58 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Delete it. Your Account.

110 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win Rassie Erasmus' admission after Boks win
Search