Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

Will Jordan understands that everything is “amplified” at Test level. For a fullback, the importance of a strong kicking game becomes more significant, the contest over the high ball can be a turning point, and any mistakes “have a greater consequence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan won multiple Sper Rugby titles under Scott Robertson as the Crusaders’ No. 15. In a squad that boasted genuine star power and world-class talent, the Christchurch Boys’ High School graduate was a mainstay in the champion team’s starting side at fullback.

It was never a surprise to see Jordan named in the All Blacks as a result. The 2021 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year has long been considered one of the most exciting talents in the sport, but Jordan has almost exclusively been used on the wing.

Will Jordan talks Springboks loss, tortoises and Scott Robertson | The Rugby Championship Will Jordan talks Springboks loss, tortoises and Scott Robertson | The Rugby Championship

Fans have been crying out for Jordan’s selection in the All Blacks’ No. 15 jumper for a few years now, but that wish has only been granted on one occasion. Former coach Ian Foster named Jordan at fullback in last year’s 23-20 win over the Wallabies in Dunedin.

In more than 30 other Test matches, Jordan has otherwise started on the right wing or he’s been tasked with providing impact off the bench. But, Jordan has been given a rare opportunity ahead of this weekend’s Freedom Cup decider between the All Blacks and Springboks.

Jordan will get his chance at fullback.

“I guess it’s just the way it’s gone,” Jordan told RugbyPass on Tuesday when asked to pinpoint the reasons why international coaches have almost always named him on the wing.

“When I first came into the team, we had a lot of depth at fullback and we still do now. The likes of Beaudy (Barrett), Damian (McKenzie), Jordie (Barrett) a couple of years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fozzy in particular liked me on the wing and being able to just roam around and play pretty freely and back my instincts. I guess they had a bit of success in that space which kept me there.



Match Summary 4 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 4 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 106 Carries 100 3 Line Breaks 7 12 Turnovers Lost 15 7 Turnovers Won 3

“Yes, at the same time, I’ve always been training and across the fullback roles. Ready to come to that if needed.

“I just put it down to the depth we’ve had in that position and find a way to get on the park despite that.”

It’s not like Jordan has struggled on the wing in years gone by – far from it – but the 26-year-old has had to wait patiently for a chance to get another start out the back. With ‘Razor’ Robertson leading the way in 2024, it always seemed this selection was on the cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

But moving the flyer away from the wing is still a bold call.

Jordan has an unbelievable try-scoring strike rate at Test level with the outside back scoring 33 tries so far – including a barrage of five pointers during the All Blacks’ run to last year’s Rugby World Cup Final against the Springboks.

All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu, Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bryan Habana, and Julian ‘The Bus’ Savea are three of the four men who have scored eight tries in a single Rugby World Cup tournament. Jordan is the other.

The New Zealander missed all of this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season with an injury but returned off the bench in the loss to Argentina in Wellington. One week later, Jordan was promoted to the starting side in Auckland and repaid the faith with a double.

From the outside looking in, it seems Jordan just scores tries for fun at Test level, but the man himself has opened up about the secrets behind his try-scoring success.

“I get asked this a little bit. I guess I’ve always liked support play and trying to anticipate where a break might be made and where space is,” Jordan explained.

“Always try to anticipate where the game’s going to go and just find a way to get in around the ball and get touched. It’s a thing where you might run a line three or four times and don’t get it, and the time you don’t it’ll go there.

“It’s about being consistent with it. Yeah, just a high work rate and obviously on the wing you get a few plums as well.

“Sometimes it’s just catching it and putting it down, you’re not doing a whole lot, but just trying to have a high work rate and be available when we do get those breaks.”