Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
39 - 21
FT
34 - 15
FT
75 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
19 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
34 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
23:00
Friday
03:05
Friday
09:00
Friday
11:15
Friday
22:05
Friday
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
22:05
International

How Springboks flyer expects All Blacks to respond after painful loss

By Finn Morton
New Zealand players perform the Haka ahead of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Emirates Airline Park on August 31, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Winger Cheslin Kolbe is expecting another “war” on Saturday evening when the Springboks take on their arch-rivals the All Blacks for the second weekend in a row. Last time out in Johannesburg, the Boks claimed a memorable 31-27 comeback win at Emirates Airline Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tries to Codie Taylor and Caleb Clarke saw the All Blacks take a slight lead into the sheds at half-time, but the visitors took control of the contest in the second term. Jordie Barrett scored about a minute into the half and Clarke was on the scoresheet again shortly after.

The All Blacks led 27-17 with less than 15 minutes to play but the Springboks didn’t panic. After a yellow card to Ofa Tu’ungafasi, the Boks made the most of their one-man advantage as replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored one try each.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

When the full-time whistle sounded, most of the 60,000 in attendance began to celebrate another famous Springboks win over the All Blacks. Against the odds, South Africa had clawed their way back to sink their fierce rivals in an all-time classic contest.

South Africa and New Zealand will clash on the rugby field again this weekend in a Freedom Cup decider at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium. The All Blacks showed earlier in The Rugby Championship against Argentina that they can be lethal after a loss, and the Boks expect nothing less.

“I think for us as well, we’ve been struggling in the past with having two consecutive games against teams. Obviously, Ireland early on in the year and Australia which we’ve done quite well,” Kolbe told reporters on Wednesday.

“We try and improve and get that consistency whenever we do play teams twice. It just depends on how the team and the players are.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know South Africa-New Zealand, it’s always a war and this coming week is not going to be anything different, they’re going to come out firing. For us, we just need to make sure we prepare as well as we can and put ourselves in positions where we think they might try out different things.

“I think it’s just staying on task and just (trying) not to think too much about it because if we train well, we put in the hard work, then hopefully everything will pay off this coming Saturday hopefully.

Related

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

Will Jordan couldn't help but smile when asked who would win in a 100 metre dash.

Read Now

“We have a great support base up in Cape Town and all over South Africa so hopefully we’ve won over a lot more supporters than them. It keeps the game interesting at the end of the day as well.”

The Springboks haven’t held the Freedom Cup since 2009 but they’ll need to rewrite some history to win that prestigious piece of silverware back. New Zealand have come out on top in the last two meetings between the sides in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, New Zealand won a nail-biter 25-24 at Newlands Stadium. That was the All Blacks’ first match at the venue in almost a decade, with their last clash with the Boks in Cape Town taking place on August 16, 2008 – the Kiwis winning 19-nil.

South Africa haven’t actually beaten New Zealand in Cape Town since 2005. Whenever the All Blacks play a Test in ‘The Mother City’ it’s nigh on impossible to look past the incredible support the visitors receive in South Africa.

At the All Blacks’ team hotel on Tuesday, there were security guards taking pictures with members of the squad including playmaker Damian McKenzie. The New Zealanders were also greeted by fans after flying into the city earlier this week.

But Kolbe is confident the Springboks will have most of the crowd in their corner.

“We definitely have a lot of supporters,” Kolbe explained.

“The only thing we can do is continue to win and hopefully we will gain more supporters and respect… that’s the only way forward, to be honest.

“Yes, the All Blacks have a good support base in Cape Town as well. For us, that’s a challenge as well.

“Whoever is playing this weekend, it’s going to be a good one to see but I’m sure there’ll be a majority of Springboks supporters in the stadium.”

Recommended

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

Elrigh Louw reflects on Springboks’ dramatic comeback win over All Blacks

Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

FEATURED

Tatyana Heard confident England can cope with ‘massive’ midfield loss

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

3

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

4

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

5

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

6

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

7

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

8

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey

The drop-goal hero wants to prove he can be Leinster and Ireland's go-to fly-half.

FEATURE

Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

The might of the South African team has been sorely missed from Super Rugby and the All Blacks are struggling to replicate their power

FEATURE

Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Results aside, the new Wallabies coach will be judged most keenly on his attacking style.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rooksie 0 minute ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

😆 🤣 😂

42 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 minute ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Big difference between Blackadder and Cane is Blackadder can play

42 Go to comments
J
JK 1 minute ago
5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

Mini-hulk smash...

1 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Did u watch the same game bro

42 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 3 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Need someone who can throw the ball in straight

42 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 4 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Well that would of been Ardies worst game by far and Blackadder was awesome..so what's your point..let's face it ardie should be 7 ..

42 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 7 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

😆 🤣..Blackadder is awesome..Taylor by far the best 2 in nz ..Havilli will take Reikos place..Grace will push Ardie to 7 ...with any luck Richie will answer the SOS. from Razor and thank fully Dmac will go ..Jorden will be 15 ..

42 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 15 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Really?

77 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 16 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Wow. Nailing it so far.

77 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 18 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Looking forward to circling back here too.

77 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 22 minutes ago
Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

U really think that we believe it's our God given right ..come on mate it's Tradition ..watch Samoa..Fiji.. Play ..we don't care if other people do their thing ..

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 26 minutes ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Been waiting a long time to circle back to this utter Bs article.

77 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 27 minutes ago
Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

Brilliant..a joke yes

4 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 28 minutes ago
Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

Let's hope they let Barnes take his seeing eye dog to the meetings..he rally needs one

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 28 minutes ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Aged well

77 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 29 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

This wasn’t an easy read. It’s a battle for us at the moment.


Hanging in and getting the win is a massive step forward though.


And we stopped a lineout maul. Yahoo.


Both teams will want an improved effort next week. Could be a good match.

105 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Rodda yes, is they start picking overseas palyers as he's now back in France - like Skelton. Actually an important test case as they need to get Top 14 clubs to comply fully with the 14 week Test 'window' reg.

105 Go to comments
R
Rocco 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

🤣 I stand corrected!

34 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Super Rugby's sorry state takes the blame for All Blacks' losses

Howzit Nickers.


Just curious. “Still inconsistent between world cups”.


Rassie’s only had one chance between world cups. The period between 2019 and 2023. And yes their win ratio was worse than Irelands and NZ during that period. But that was the team he was rebuilding after the Coetzee stint that left them at 7 in the world.


Rassie never expected them to win 2019 (no one did for that matter) and they seem to be being quite often criticized about their form between world cups - only because they won a World Cup they weren’t supposed to.


Weird hey?


So after building a team from 2018 to successfully win the 2023 World Cup (and just happening to win a World Cup in 2019 along the way) I don’t think they are inconsistent between world cups at all. They’re actually strangely very good for a rebuilding team.


Everyone else rebuilds between World Cups. NZ is right now for example. But the boks are labelled inconsistent.


And considering that they are currently sitting on a 90% odd win ratio currently - it’s premature to call them inconsistent in this period between world cups.


Just saying.


I gave the ABs one of these games this year. Cape Town. ABs by three (I hope I’m wrong). I expect the boks to win the rest of their games this year and finish with 11/13 (84%) in case you were wondering.

36 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Yup, the attacks are all only personal because they can't genuinely criticism his antics knowing that it works so well. I don't really know why they bother saying what they said because it all it says is "We are id1ots who don't really have anything nice to say to Rassie and so we will make personal attacks." What they forget is, Rassie doesn't really hang on to the words of okes who are not worth his time. It's why he could calmly respond and say what he said. Just to clarify Rassie isn't God and we all know that but he is a genius coach.

78 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win Rassie Erasmus' admission after Boks win
Search