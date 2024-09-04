Elrigh Louw reflects on Springboks’ dramatic comeback win over All Blacks

With 15 minutes left to play in last Saturday’s thrilling Test at Emirates Airline Park, the faces of Springboks supporters in attendance told the story of the match up until that point. It really did seem it wouldn’t be the Boks’ night as they trailed the All Blacks 27-17.

Coach Rassie Erasmus unleashed the famed ‘bomb squad’ in the early stages of the second term, and that included young backrower Elrigh Louw, but they didn’t have an immediate impact. That said, the bench made a match-winning difference when it mattered.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi was sent to the sin bin with about 13 minutes left to play and that proved to be a major turning point in the Test. Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Kwagga Smith scored a minute later to give the Boks a chance of an all-time famous comeback.

As the clock ticked closer to full-time, the Springboks ramped up the intensity. Replacement halfback Grant Williams sliced through the All Blacks’ defensive line to score what ended up being the match-winning score with six minutes left to play.

That Test was a “massive dream come true” for Louw, and it was capped off by an unforgettable victory. Two days later, now in Cape Town, the backrower was asked to pinpoint what the difference was for the Springboks late in the Johannesburg Test.

“Obviously, we were prepared to play 80 minutes,” Louw told reporters earlier this week. “We had good energy from the bench.

“I don’t think they were tired, I just think that we were prepared to play for the full 80 and things went our way and we were able to get the win at the end.”

That win has given the Springboks a chance of winning the Freedom Cup for the first time since 2009. New Zealand has long dominated the rivalry between the two proud sporting nations, but South Africa has an opportunity to make more rugby history.

The Boks have won their last three Tests against the All Blacks. South Africa handed their rivals a record loss in last year’s Qatar Airways Cup clash at Twickenham before later beating the same foe in the Rugby World Cup decider at Stade de France.



More history awaits, but interestingly, they won’t have the full backing of the Cape Town crowd at DHL Stadium which has traditionally been almost a home game for the visitors. On Tuesday, there were security guards taking pictures with All Blacks at the team’s hotel.

There is incredible support for the All Blacks in Cape Town, but the Springboks aren’t worrying about that ahead of this weekend’s Test.

“Cape Town is renowned for all of their All Blacks supporters,” Louw explained.

“Obviously, the people’s support means a lot to us when we’re on the field but I don’t think we can really distinguish between who’s shouting for us and who’s shouting against us.

“I don’t think that will play a big factor in our motivation and the way we perform on the field.”