Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
39 - 21
FT
34 - 15
FT
75 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
19 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
34 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
23:00
Friday
03:05
Friday
09:00
Friday
11:15
Friday
22:05
Friday
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
22:05
International

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

By Finn Morton
South Africa's wing Cheslin Kolbe warms up ahead of the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 31, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Cheslin Kolbe isn’t the biggest winger in Test rugby. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner stands at just 5’7” but that perceived disadvantage didn’t stop the Springboks speedster from bumping off one of the All Blacks’ biggest players on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett raced away for an intercept try about one minute into the second half. That silenced the usually vocal Johannesburg crowd at Emirates Airline Park for a moment, but the Boks looked to bounce back with their own attacking chance soon after.

In the 43rd minute, Kolbe got the ball about 10 metres out from the visitor’s try line. Kolbe ran bravely at a wall of black jerseys and was met by New Zealand captain Scott Barrett, who is almost 200 centimetres tall and weighs 40+ kilograms more than the winger.

@trytapz Cheslin Kolbe’s bump on Scott Barrett🥱💀 #schoolboyrugby #rugby #springboksrugby #rugbyhits #rugbyworldcup #allblacks #rugbyunion #allblacksrugby ? original sound – TryTapz

But Kolbe didn’t cower as he met the challenge head-on, and incredibly, the Springbok came out on top. The All Blacks’ towering lock was instead left grasping at air and lying on his stomach after being bumped off by the underdog in that collision.

It’s gone viral on social media. There are numerous video edits online where social media users have highlighted the size difference in that contest. Kolbe was asked about the moment on Wednesday afternoon, with the 30-year-old chuckling a bit before providing an answer.

“Nah, definitely didn’t target him but just spur of the moment. Just tried to do something, actually tried to avoid getting tackled,” Kolbe told reporters.

“Just went in as hard as I could and it turned out well – I didn’t get smashed which is good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a loose ball and obviously a lot of people think that I’m gonna try and step all the time. You need to also try and vary your game every now and then and I was just going in as hard as I could… it turned out well.”

In that Test in Johannesburg last weekend, that impressive feat of strength from Kolbe wasn’t enough to inspire an immediate momentum shift. New Zealand winger Caleb Clarke scored in the 51st minute to extend the visitor’s lead once again.

Related

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

Will Jordan couldn't help but smile when asked who would win in a 100 metre dash.

Read Now

South Africa went on to win the Test 31-27 after replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored tries inside the final 12 minutes of play. The 60,000 in attendance went berserk at full-time, with the Boks now one win away from ending their Freedom Cup drought.

The Springboks will win back the prestigious trophy for the first time since 2009 if they beat the All Blacks again this weekend in Cape Town. New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back after letting a golden opportunity to claim victory last week slip through their fingers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all know they’re a team with a lot of skill sets all around the field. In the past, it’s all about that fast start that they come out with and they catch you off guard,” Kolbe explained.

“They caught us out in Ellis Park a few times and there was a stage during the game where we just didn’t have that consistency or continuity but we still managed to hang in there.

“It’s all about that first 20 and that physical start that will lay the foundation for how that Test match will go.”

Recommended

Fissler Extra: Danny Care's future in focus as Ben Youngs takes new job

EXCLUSIVE

Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

BREAKING

Elrigh Louw reflects on Springboks’ dramatic comeback win over All Blacks

Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

FEATURED

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

3

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

4

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

5

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

6

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

7

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

8

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey

The drop-goal hero wants to prove he can be Leinster and Ireland's go-to fly-half.

FEATURE

Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

The might of the South African team has been sorely missed from Super Rugby and the All Blacks are struggling to replicate their power

FEATURE

Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Results aside, the new Wallabies coach will be judged most keenly on his attacking style.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 16 minutes ago
Super Rugby's sorry state takes the blame for All Blacks' losses

The standard of Super Rugby is a contributing factor but poor coaching is just as much to blame.


SA were average and getting worse until Rassie got back involved and he has helped transform them (although they are still inconsistent between world cups). The Blues look a different team under Cotter, likewise Hurricanes under Laidlaw. ABs improved 50% in the space of one week when Ryan and Schmidt got involved in the set up instead of Moar and Plumtree.


And now, just like under Fozzie, coaches who are out of their depth are being found out.


To compete against the best team we have to have the best coaches, which we do not have. If the ABs had Tony Brown and Vern Cotter in their set up they would be better for it. Tamati Ellison may or may not be a good coach, but he has nothing on either one of those guys, and neither does Jason Holland. Look t how much better the Hurricanes are now. Ryan turned the forwards around in 2022 but even he must be on notice now - The line out has been somewhere between shaky and bad, kick off returns and absolute laughing stock, and our loose forwards are not winning the battles - Parity with England at best, dominated by Argentina in the 1st test, and thoroughly outplayed as a unit by the SA loosies.


No amount of tinkering with the backline can solve those issues.


ABs have A- players, but B coaches. They need to become As quickly or they need to go.

34 Go to comments
N
NK 18 minutes ago
Heavy-hitters: All 10 Premiership squads by weight, height and age

you missed the first digit in Mike Brown's age

2 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 33 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

BPA and Rodda to add too.

102 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 43 minutes ago
Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

Nigel’s going to lose his sh1t now.


🍿

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 44 minutes ago
NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

Rassie for president! That could be fun. Of WR that is. Or maybe SA too…!


I half joked about there being a need for exhibition matches one day - this is what rugby was like back in the day. I dont like league at all. Much like I don’t like NFl or Aussie rules. I hope they don’t go the route you’re worried about.


Cheers!

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 58 minutes ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

The Wallabies conceded 8 penalties in the match against Wales in Melbourne in July.

10 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hour ago
Jake White: 'It's difficult to deny their crown has slipped'

Ben Smith, plz take some notes.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

It was actually a pattern at that time - as an England prep leader at the time, I felt we could handle it if we could stay active around the ruck [Stuart's England beat Joe's Ireland 3-1 in that period]....


I think Shaun's D is still good, but France are trying to play more ball in hand than they did before the RWC.

102 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Emotional energy does equal 'passion' though JD. For well-coached professional sides it does not 'run out' if it is invoked in the right way.

102 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Missed the point John - pointing out that the Kiwi coaches have a higher win rate despite starting from a cultural disadvantage!

102 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

French rugby is the world leader at brokering profitable TV deals so it is relevant. They have two leagues of fully professional players in the country.


The question for SR is 'how best to attract Japanese investment while maintaining product integrity?'


They may also have to rethink how Australia are involved, it's been far too long since an Aussie side threatened to win the comp!

102 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

No BBC and ITV = FTA.

102 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Who dat?😁

102 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 1 hour ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

These are not the wild selections the previous coach was prone to. And it seems that players are now made aware of why decisions are made, where they stand.


And it's made a huge difference already, Mzil..

10 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

...or get em to pay you!

102 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 1 hour ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

It was very curious to see some of the commentary early in the game NH, and then to see them suddenly being very positive post-match, like everyone had lost the ability to scroll.


Won't be easy to win this week - bounceback factor will be real, and the Pumas will be the most desperate to win as they've been all year.


But, after the La Plata win, the Wallabies have shown they're good enough..

10 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Nah ignored it!

165 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 1 hour ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

And to understand this comment... 🤨

10 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 1 hour ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

I saw references to this as I was writing the column, but didn't look at it too closely - but now wish I did! 🤦


It's another sign of the little steps forward, and is very obviously great to see..

10 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

Superb, damn internet never forgets, what say you @gregor paul?

12 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress
Search