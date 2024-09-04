5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

Cheslin Kolbe isn’t the biggest winger in Test rugby. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner stands at just 5’7” but that perceived disadvantage didn’t stop the Springboks speedster from bumping off one of the All Blacks’ biggest players on Saturday evening.

All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett raced away for an intercept try about one minute into the second half. That silenced the usually vocal Johannesburg crowd at Emirates Airline Park for a moment, but the Boks looked to bounce back with their own attacking chance soon after.

In the 43rd minute, Kolbe got the ball about 10 metres out from the visitor’s try line. Kolbe ran bravely at a wall of black jerseys and was met by New Zealand captain Scott Barrett, who is almost 200 centimetres tall and weighs 40+ kilograms more than the winger.

But Kolbe didn’t cower as he met the challenge head-on, and incredibly, the Springbok came out on top. The All Blacks’ towering lock was instead left grasping at air and lying on his stomach after being bumped off by the underdog in that collision.

It’s gone viral on social media. There are numerous video edits online where social media users have highlighted the size difference in that contest. Kolbe was asked about the moment on Wednesday afternoon, with the 30-year-old chuckling a bit before providing an answer.

“Nah, definitely didn’t target him but just spur of the moment. Just tried to do something, actually tried to avoid getting tackled,” Kolbe told reporters.

“Just went in as hard as I could and it turned out well – I didn’t get smashed which is good.

“It’s a loose ball and obviously a lot of people think that I’m gonna try and step all the time. You need to also try and vary your game every now and then and I was just going in as hard as I could… it turned out well.”

In that Test in Johannesburg last weekend, that impressive feat of strength from Kolbe wasn’t enough to inspire an immediate momentum shift. New Zealand winger Caleb Clarke scored in the 51st minute to extend the visitor’s lead once again.



South Africa went on to win the Test 31-27 after replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored tries inside the final 12 minutes of play. The 60,000 in attendance went berserk at full-time, with the Boks now one win away from ending their Freedom Cup drought.

The Springboks will win back the prestigious trophy for the first time since 2009 if they beat the All Blacks again this weekend in Cape Town. New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back after letting a golden opportunity to claim victory last week slip through their fingers.

“We all know they’re a team with a lot of skill sets all around the field. In the past, it’s all about that fast start that they come out with and they catch you off guard,” Kolbe explained.

“They caught us out in Ellis Park a few times and there was a stage during the game where we just didn’t have that consistency or continuity but we still managed to hang in there.

“It’s all about that first 20 and that physical start that will lay the foundation for how that Test match will go.”