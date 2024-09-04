Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

Former referee Wayne Barnes has joined the RFU Board as the Senior Men’s Professional Rugby Board Representative.

The refereeing legend, 45, has replaced former England captain Phil de Glanville in the role, which will run for three years until July 31 2027.

Barnes brought his distinguished refereeing career to an end at the Rugby World Cup final last year in what was a record-extending 111th Test match.

The appointment will see Barnes directly involved in the governance of the game, providing his expertise from both professional rugby and his legal background, where he continues to work as a barrister as he did throughout his refereeing career.

The Englishman will be the first match official on the Board.

“I’m delighted to be able to put my knowledge and learnings from a long career in rugby – having refereed my first English Premiership match in 2003 – and my 20 year legal career to use on the RFU Board as its Senior Professional Game Board Representative,” Barnes said.

“I have always been proud to represent match officials and applaud the RFU for widening the perspective of the Board by appointing an ex-professional referee. In my new role, I will ensure I represent the whole game with the same passion and integrity as I have done throughout my refereeing career.”

RFU Chair Tom Ilube added: “We are really pleased to have someone with Wayne’s extensive knowledge of the professional game join us on the RFU Board and to have for the first time the voice of professional match officials involved directly in the governance of the game at the highest levels.

“His knowledge of rugby union, plus his legal background, will be of huge value to the Board. We are equally pleased to be able to keep Wayne involved with the RFU following his retirement from match officiating after last year’s Rugby World Cup.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Phil de Glanville for everything he has contributed over many years as a member of the Board.”

