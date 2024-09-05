All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has made a handful of significant changes in his team to face the Springboks in round four of The Rugby Championship in Cape Town.

Rookies Wallace Sititi and Cortez Ratima have been promoted to the starting XV, while the back three has been reworked with Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece named on the wings and Will Jordan moved to fullback.

The changes come at the expense of Beauden Barrett, who will look to provide impact off the bench, having had success off the pine against England earlier in the international season.

Caleb Clarke is listed as injured, with Ethan Blackadder the only other injury consideration for this week’s selections. RugbyPass understands both injuries are short-term and not expected to play a factor moving forward.

The midfield duo of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane have retained their places in the starting unit, along with No. 10 Damian McKenzie.

Ratima’s promotion places veteran TJ Perenara on the bench, creating a far more experienced impact unit to finish the contest after last weekend’s disappointing final quarter for the team.

Ardie Savea and Sam Cane retain their starting roles, with young gun Sititi coming in on the blindside flank. The starting tight five remains the same, while Luke Jacobson replaces Saimpeni Finau as the loose forward replacement.

All Blacks team to face the Springboks

Tamaiti Williams Codie Taylor Tyrel Lomax Scott Barrett Tupou Vaa’i Wallace Sititi Sam Cane Ardie Savea Cortez Ratima Damian McKenzie Mark Tele’a Jordie Barrett Rieko Ioane Sevu Reece Will Jordan

Reserves

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Sam Darry

20. Luke Jacobson

21. TJ Perenara

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Beauden Barrett