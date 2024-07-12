Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
LIVE
40'
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
13:00
Today
18:30
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:45
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
07:55
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
International

Will Greenwood: What England must do after Marcus Smith's kicking woes

By Josh Raisey
Marcus Smith in action during an England training session at North Harbour Stadium on July 09, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Marcus Smith will run out at Eden Park on Saturday with a point to prove.

The flyhalf had a strange day in Dunedin in the first Test against the All Blacks. Arguably the best performance of his international career was marred by an uncharacteristically poor goal-kicking display.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what is very much a team sport, the result can so often hinge on the individual performance from the tee. But Smith will be abundantly aware of that, Will Greenwood believes.

The former England centre recently discussed how he thinks the squad would have responded this week in the wake of the 16-15 loss, and gave an insight into how his former teammate Jonny Wilkinson would have reacted to an off-day with the boot.

Video Spacer

Steve Borthwick aiming to add to the celebrations for English sports fans | Steinlager Series

Video Spacer

Steve Borthwick aiming to add to the celebrations for English sports fans | Steinlager Series

Greenwood said he would be “really surprised” if anyone addressed Smith’s kicking display this week, as “he’s aware of it”.

The most important thing for the World Cup winner is that Smith knows he has the backing of his teammates when he places the ball on the tee in Auckland in the second Test.

Fixture
Internationals
New Zealand
03:05
13 Jul 24
England
All Stats and Data

“If Wilko missed four kicks, I’m sure he must have done at one stage, I probably stayed as far away from him as possible and I would see the lights on the pitch at Pennyhill Park, and he’d be out with Dave Alred until three o’clock in the morning, trying to fix it,” said Greenwood, speaking on behalf of NOW.

“I’d be really surprised if anyone’s gone up and said to him ‘sorry about those missed kicks’ because it reinforces the narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that they’d just be supremely supportive. It’s not a case of burying your head in the sand. He doesn’t need someone to tell him he’s missed kicks. He’s aware of it. He just needs to know next time he goes on the field and makes a call, people back him 100 per cent and they’re not saying ‘well you missed your kicks last week, I’m not sure I should trust your calls anymore.’

“He’ll speak with his kicking coach, I think he works with Jonny [Wilkinson] sometimes, and Nick Evans- he’ll speak to him about what he might do, and then he’ll go and work on it.

“He’ll be back on at training all week, the lads I don’t think will have called it out in a way that says ‘oh bad luck, you’ll get the next one.’ I think that’s the last thing you’d want to hear. He just wants to know that everyone’s still in and around and supportive and away you go.”

Then again, Greenwood did highlight that it comes down to building a team culture and knowing what brings the best out of players.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is why he stresses that time in camp for the players is critical to help them get to know each other. Greenwood believes Smith’s Harlequins teammate Danny Care, for instance, would pipe up at some point given his relationship with the 25-year-old. The former centre cited his response to Ben Kay’s dropped catch in the 2003 World Cup final as an example of this.

Ultimately, there are players that you can and players you cannot joke with, and it is about knowing “the humans behind the performance”.

“Sometimes the tackle count came up and Johnno [Martin Johnson] had missed three,” the former British & Irish Lion said.

“I’m not going up to Martin Johnson and saying ‘Johnno, you need to up your game in defence. I’d just get t*****d around my head.

Related

Greenwood discusses Slade's comeback and the recipe for RWC success

The past twelve months have been as tumultuous as they come professionally for England centre Henry Slade. 

Read Now

“So when Ben Kay dropped that ball in the World Cup final, 13 lads went up to him- you’ve got to know people right, this is what’s amazing about good teams. The first person up to him was Phil Vickery, he said ‘come on, next scrum, give 110 kilos behind me, we make them pay for it at this scrum’. Johnno goes ‘you’re making the lineout calls, give Thommo a great call, win the next lineout’. Matt Dawson said ‘just hit the next ruck’. They’ve all gone up to him, 13 lads, and I’ve gone – I’ve known him since he’s about 16, both Waterloo boys – ‘you’re going to regret that the rest of your f*****g life.’

“Maybe I picked the wrong time but I felt, because he’s funny, Ben Kay, that he was getting too much woe is me narrative. He looks back now and goes ‘the only one who told me the truth was Greens’.

“So they’ll find a way. And it might be the next time he’s having a kick at goal, they’ll go ‘oooh’. But there’s a time for that. Stuart Lancaster used to say SUMO – shut up and move on. Jason Fox, when I wrote the book on leadership, said ‘cheerfulness in adversity’. It’s an absolute prerequisite to be in the SAS.

“It’s not beyond the realms of possibility, next time Marcus has got a kick, someone says something- but you’ve got to know him. And if that’s what he needs, that’s what he needs. I know if Danny Care was there, he’d go ‘you want me to take it?’ Sometimes it needs that and that’s why spending time in camp on these trips is critical, because you understand the humans behind the performance, the humans behind the numbers. And once you understand the human next to you, you can get the best out of him, you know which buttons to press.

“We called it best out of me- BOOM moment. If you make a f**k up, what do you want to know? I want you to tell me and unload double barrel ‘you useless git’, that’s how I wanted it. Take the piss out of me. I will respond, I’ll come back at you. But with some people, Martin Corry, don’t mention it- ‘I need to internalise this. I need to process this. I do not need you having a witty comment right now.’

Points Flow Chart

New Zealand win +1
Time in lead
37
Mins in lead
21
46%
% Of Game In Lead
26%
59%
Possession Last 10 min
41%
0
Points Last 10 min
0

“I think it’s relevant to the Marcus Smith situation around the goal kicking. What you build in a culture goes beyond the stats. That’s where I’ve been really pleased with what’s going on with England football. Feels like no matter what’s been going on internally, they’re pressing the right buttons.”

Smith will no doubt enter this match with last week’s kicking display on his mind, but this is a fixture that carries plenty of psychological baggage.

While no visiting side has won at Eden Park in 30 years, England head coach Steve Borthwick said that such a record can become a burden for the All Blacks, something Greenwood does not disagree with as the hosts look to “protect their record”.

“The more people that talk about a 30-year record, the more the team protecting that 30-year record might just play within themselves,” he said.

“England are talking about playing big at the moment, lacking fear, and the more you use that sort of language, you might just get someone playing a fraction smaller than they might have considered doing.

“The reality is, both teams will be oblivious to both bits of ping pong that’s going on in the media by both sides trying to pass the buck of pressure onto the other. I think it’s just really two well-matched teams.”

Stream the second New Zealand vs England’s summer rugby international live on Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

Related

Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

In a contest as close as England's with the All Blacks on Saturday, there is no need for Steve Borthwick to throw out the playbook following a 16-15 defeat. 

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

3

Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

4

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

5

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

6

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

7

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

8

Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nikola 25 minutes ago
Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

next to be signed by MHR are Jaminet, Auradou and Jegou

5 Go to comments
T
Tom 26 minutes ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

I suggested pre match that the first game would be very close and most Kiwis on here laughed at me, themselves predicting a cricket score and accused me of arrogance for having the audacity to suggest England would be competitive… so take that as you will… However the ABs are a pillar of excellence and the insane expectations must be a part of that culture of success. Not sure if fan arrogance and being condescending of other teams is a requirement though.

81 Go to comments
J
John 54 minutes ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

it’s fair - I think career mgmt is important for great / older players like PSTD, Eben, Siya, Polly. If the target is the 2027 RWC, realistic we need a core group of 30 to draw 23 from and not miss a beat. I would take a few losses in the coming years to create the depth

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Ireland 'more than capable' of beating South Africa

Good news that there is reportedly fire in the belly at training this week. We need a massive uptick from that terrible performance last week. SA found it very difficult to score last week. An improvement in emotional energy and accuracy and attitude will see us put it up to them big time. I think we are fitter and I don’t see them clawing a deficit back.

1 Go to comments
C
CraigD 1 hours ago
Bafana Nhleko: 'South Africa fans have every right to be upset'

Rugby is a sport about cohesion playing together getting to know each other’s game and communicate moves. The reason why we guys are upset as we know schools like Grey college and Paul Roos would beat that u20 side

16 Go to comments
T
Timgrugpass 1 hours ago
Steve Borthwick heaps pressure on All Blacks ahead of second Test

Seriously big boys, the trash talk is big time ‘gentle’.

12 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 2 hours ago
England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

48 games over 30 years. What is that, 1.6 games per year? Seems very low.

3 Go to comments
s
steve 2 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

“not accepting & not happy”..😁 So mr angry is humiliated & humbled, couldn't have happened to to a nicer bloke !

11 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

Who writes this nonsense . . . “Borthwick seeking to unnerve NZ blah blah blah . . . “? As if.

3 Go to comments
J
Johann 3 hours ago
Ireland's new plan to shutdown Springboks attack

It's not really a plan if you expose it before the game Mr. Fix it. It's a reply to another man's plan. Rassie plays and we play catch up. It's not a plan as much as it is a fixing of a leak. Plans are proactive and this reads more like a reaction. But we can call it a plan, because everyone has a plan until the first collision.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

On a serious note though: why would Andy (who’s a sh1t Joe Schmidt) drop his captain for the important one to level the series? Seems like a bad idea. Does it say something about POMs leadership, reading too much into it? Or is it just about giving Doris the experience?

136 Go to comments
W
Willem 3 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

The Boks will get more fluent in their attacking play the more they play together. New style, new system, new coaches, new set up. Nothing happens overnight. You don't learn something new and suddenly it's perfect at execution. No, the Boks will be even better. The Irish will lose, but I am glad fringe players are now getting a chance to gain that experience in the Irish camp. They are great players too, but don't get the game time they need. It's always Leinster, then Irish team. Same players. Glad we get to see other great players of the Irish too. Win or lose, it will be a great game

26 Go to comments
B
Barry 3 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

As if South Africa wouldn’t throw a little elbow here, or a sneaky foot trip there if it would help them win a game.

136 Go to comments
m
monty 3 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

Why am I not surprised he’s failed the risk matrix. Give him time to ponder who the real shite macaw is.

11 Go to comments
W
Willem 3 hours ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Handre Pollard don't miss in WC but have an average kicking ranking between WC. As much as we love him here in SA, I don't think he is the right flyhalf for the attacking style that the Boks wants to play. He was just way too slow in decision making and spreading the ball. Nohamba of the Lions or Libbock is a better choice, even Siya Feinberg Mngomezulu. Wilco Louw should be upfront. He destroyed the Irish front 3 during the semis of the URC, same as he did to the other teams. Rassie is missing a trick there. Hanekom is a better choice than Kwagga Smith as a starter too. Kwagga is an impact player

9 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 3 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

This feels like a kneejerk reaction. It was obviously not planned, given Farrell’s comments. Seems a little panicky

11 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

SA, France, and Ireland are excellent at these aspects of the game. The ABs have been naive for a number of years. After being labelled “cheats” for so many years it’s like Hansen took it to heart in around 2016 and there was a massive drop off in these tactics from NZ, only for all the other teams to start doing it better. ABs got schooled against France in the WC opener last year, and again by SA in the final. I don’t think they even knew it was happening to them. Need to get Richie in as a Dark Arts consultant.

136 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

His team is more important than ego. RESPECT.

11 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

It reminded me of the disastrous NH tour of 2021 where we tried to beat rush defences by going around them, standing progressively deeper and deeper only to end further and further in a hole. It has been proven over and over again to be the absolute worst way to counter defensive line speed. To see the exact same plays used on the weekend as on that tour, with 10 in the boot passing to an even deeper second play maker taking the ball at least 30m behind the gain line with no good options available to him was shocking. The play book has been ripped up apparently , but it looks like they found one of Brad Mooar’s old copies lying around and inexplicably tried to use it. It’s hard to believe that after all these years of watching ABs teams fail at executing this plan that it was Plan A from Razor and co. Ignorance? Hubris? By the World Cup last year we had developed a very good template - as Nick Evans says punching holes, combined with regular kicking on first phase before the ball becomes static, with an organised chase. Razor spoke about what to throw out and what to keep and evolve, I know it was their first game but it looks like they kept the wrong things. Hopefully they correct course quickly.

314 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

Oh balls. That's a big problem. Freddie Steward is probably the best highball fullback in the world but he's slow to turn and offers very little in attack other than being a big strong guy who can crash it up. If we were playing a NH side I'd say he at least gives us an edge aerially but against NZ I think he's going to struggle defensively and not create much. I'm not sure if Tommy Freeman dropping back to make room for Sleightholme might be better or even bring in Joe Carpenter. It's a tough call, Steward is a tough competitor and we know Eden Park will be a cauldron so I can see why Borthers has done it but in the long run we need to find a like for like replacement for Furbank. Wonder if we're going to be box kicking more to get some mileage out of Steward offensively.

3 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test
Search