Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

Following Rugby Australia’s big coaching announcement for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in 2027 last week, the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia is quickly gaining attention of fans around the world.

The European Champions Cup has reached it’s final stages with Leinster being knocked out by Northampton, and Bordeaux overcoming a tough test from Toulouse in the other semi-final.

Super Rugby Pacific on the other hand has four regular season rounds left before the quarter-final stages begin.

With these competitions coming to an end, discussion around selection for higher honours have begun, including who should make Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies squad and who should make the trip with Andy Farrell and the British and Irish Lions.

Former All Black Stephen Donald has weighed in on the growing discussion surrounding the B&I Lions tour, predicting the Wallabies to put up more than just a fight.

“Let’s get specific here, their tight five will survive at set peace time and athletically. If they can get the game played at tempo and big minutes with ball in hand, they will also have the ability to take it places that I don’t think the Lions can go” Donald said on The Breakdown on Sunday evening.

“You’ve got so much depth in the loose forwards, you’ve got midfielders everywhere. They’ve got a superstar now who’s getting better and better with every time he plays and after being live and watching the Force who, let’s be honest, contribute very little historically to the Wallabies, we saw three or four players out there who would add huge amounts to a Wallabies team already in positions of great depth.

“Names like Harry Potter, for example, Carlo Tizzano, Ben Donaldson, there was enough there for me to go I tell you what, you sprinkle that on top of the Brumbies, the Waratahs and the Reds. There are some players there, so they’re winning the series.”

Former All Black Jeff Wilson completely disagrees with Donald, saying that the British and Irish Lions should never lose a series.

“For a start, the Lions shouldn’t lose any series because they’re four international squads. So they should come with a stacked team every single time they come on tour,” Wilson said on Sky Sports The Breakdown.

“There’s no doubt about it, they will be organised, they’ll be well and truly prepared and well coached. But you didn’t mention one tight five player and the tight five is where the series will be won and lost.

“It always is against the Lions, because ultimately, they’ll be well prepared, they’ll be well conditioned, and they will be fit. I can’t see right now, a tight five for three Test matches that’s going to be able to hang with the Lions three weeks in a row.”

Wilson does admit that the Wallabies will have a chance in winning game one in Brisbane, if they use their bench effectively.

“Week one, I think they could maybe steal a Test match, I think they could find a way to win one. But for them, as a tight five, numbers one through five and then 16 through 20 will need to be significant. They might explore the six-two bench, which I think they should do to give themselves as much depth up front.

“But this, this will be a beast of a squad up front, and you will have to be very, very good. At the moment, I’m not sure I’m finding what you need out of a front row to compete.”