Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions
Following Rugby Australia’s big coaching announcement for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in 2027 last week, the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia is quickly gaining attention of fans around the world.
The European Champions Cup has reached it’s final stages with Leinster being knocked out by Northampton, and Bordeaux overcoming a tough test from Toulouse in the other semi-final.
Super Rugby Pacific on the other hand has four regular season rounds left before the quarter-final stages begin.
With these competitions coming to an end, discussion around selection for higher honours have begun, including who should make Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies squad and who should make the trip with Andy Farrell and the British and Irish Lions.
Former All Black Stephen Donald has weighed in on the growing discussion surrounding the B&I Lions tour, predicting the Wallabies to put up more than just a fight.
“Let’s get specific here, their tight five will survive at set peace time and athletically. If they can get the game played at tempo and big minutes with ball in hand, they will also have the ability to take it places that I don’t think the Lions can go” Donald said on The Breakdown on Sunday evening.
“You’ve got so much depth in the loose forwards, you’ve got midfielders everywhere. They’ve got a superstar now who’s getting better and better with every time he plays and after being live and watching the Force who, let’s be honest, contribute very little historically to the Wallabies, we saw three or four players out there who would add huge amounts to a Wallabies team already in positions of great depth.
“Names like Harry Potter, for example, Carlo Tizzano, Ben Donaldson, there was enough there for me to go I tell you what, you sprinkle that on top of the Brumbies, the Waratahs and the Reds. There are some players there, so they’re winning the series.”
Former All Black Jeff Wilson completely disagrees with Donald, saying that the British and Irish Lions should never lose a series.
“For a start, the Lions shouldn’t lose any series because they’re four international squads. So they should come with a stacked team every single time they come on tour,” Wilson said on Sky Sports The Breakdown.
“There’s no doubt about it, they will be organised, they’ll be well and truly prepared and well coached. But you didn’t mention one tight five player and the tight five is where the series will be won and lost.
“It always is against the Lions, because ultimately, they’ll be well prepared, they’ll be well conditioned, and they will be fit. I can’t see right now, a tight five for three Test matches that’s going to be able to hang with the Lions three weeks in a row.”
Wilson does admit that the Wallabies will have a chance in winning game one in Brisbane, if they use their bench effectively.
“Week one, I think they could maybe steal a Test match, I think they could find a way to win one. But for them, as a tight five, numbers one through five and then 16 through 20 will need to be significant. They might explore the six-two bench, which I think they should do to give themselves as much depth up front.
“But this, this will be a beast of a squad up front, and you will have to be very, very good. At the moment, I’m not sure I’m finding what you need out of a front row to compete.”
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Like most recent Lions series, this series result is likely to be decided by refereeing. Perhaps South African or NZ referees would provide some unbiased adjudicating (I know, the irony!) but French and Northern referees have proven controversial of late.
Farrell is in a very tough position.
There is an argument for basing the backline on Scotland. Or on Northampton/England. But the argument for Irish backs is dwindling a little. Tough one.
Ireland beat Australia in November. Scotland beat them well. Australia got a fine win against England but that was injury time and in England’s week between playing NZ and SA. I think Farrell can pick a very very strong team with good representation across all the nations (bar Wales, sorry Wales).
I cannot see any one of the 4 Aussie super rugby sides beating England, Scotland or Ireland in a one-off match. You have 4 superrugby sides up against 4 International sides… Test matches are won up front, and the Aussie sides have not been able to dominate in the tight exchanges.
Okay now combine those national teams and super rugby teams, and you get a B&I Lions match. Its not the best 100 vs. the best 100 from each nation, its the best 30. And right now, I think the Wallabies have a better 30 man squad than the Lions.
I think it is going to be a close and intriguing series between the Lions and the Wallabies. I think Schmidt and co will pick James O’Connor. He has shown with the Crusaders this year, that he still has a lot to offer. He has a huge big match temperament.
Here we go. GP has to ruin this blog by somehow bringing the Crusaders into it!
Get a life mate…..
Lions to win 3-0, they will overpower the Wallabies and grind them down
I hope it’s a draw.
I am always against the B&I Lions being a South African which means I am an out-and-out Springbok fan. Excuse me if I take Stephen Donald’s statements with a Tablespoon of salt. He has a tendency of making bold claims, like I have noticed a lot of average ex rugby players now turned ‘journalists’ do, and because of it I do not take his BOLD claims seriously.
He makes bold claims as does Jeff Wilson. Both go overboard too quickly. Howabout we watch the series which I think Australia have the skill and strength to win although I know it will be tight.
No scrum, no win.
Australia has very few, if any, world class scrummaging props or hookers.
The Lions will scrum for penalties, kick for touch, and maul off line-outs. And they will be very good at it.
Don’t know where you are getting the idea that the Europeans are going to be any better than Taniela Tupou or Angus Bell at scrummaging tbh.
I would like to think that there is enough talent coming through in Oz for Joe Schmidt to ambush The Lions with. Just the coaching battle is going to be fascinating. Loosies and outside backs Wallabies will have the edge. Who plays 10 and how they do will be key.
Look at what happened in Sa last time round. When Biggar played at 10 the Lions were dull. On came Russel and the Lions came alive and played some great rugby. Andy Farrell likes structure in his teams, just look at Irish phase play, and the Lions have the forwards to do a 6-2 split and destroy Aus upfront. Aus on the other hand will need a very clever gameplan to negate Lions strenth to have any chance of winning. Aus will need 5 or 6 gameplans to win the series and also some luck regarding Lions team selection. Aus do have some good players and some of them might even be great one day but for now they are a young team with a very good coach. Still it will be hard to bet against a Lions series victory.
‘Loosies and outside backs Wallabies will have the edge.’
Really? Matches aren’t played on paper, but I’m amazed you think the WBs have the edge. The backrow depth of the Lions is extraordinary. I’ve no idea how Farrell is going to sort out 6 of them (or 7) for the tour.
I’m also surprised you think the ‘outside backs’ of the 8th ranked WBs are better than what the Lions will be able to conjure up.
I really, really, really hope Stephen Donald is right.
Another ‘gem’ of wisdom from the fragile Donald
Donald is right. The Lions won't live with the pace of the track is dry or even if it's not if the Oz handling skills hold up. Wallabies 2 -1