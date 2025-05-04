Northern Edition

42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
International

Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

Faessler became the first Wallabies hooker to score a hat-trick of tries with his terble against Wales last November (Photo David Rogers/Getty Images)

Following Rugby Australia’s big coaching announcement for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in 2027 last week, the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia is quickly gaining attention of fans around the world.

The European Champions Cup has reached it’s final stages with Leinster being knocked out by Northampton, and Bordeaux overcoming a tough test from Toulouse in the other semi-final.

Super Rugby Pacific on the other hand has four regular season rounds left before the quarter-final stages begin.

With these competitions coming to an end, discussion around selection for higher honours have begun, including who should make Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies squad and who should make the trip with Andy Farrell and the British and Irish Lions.

Former All Black Stephen Donald has weighed in on the growing discussion surrounding the B&I Lions tour, predicting the Wallabies to put up more than just a fight.

“Let’s get specific here, their tight five will survive at set peace time and athletically. If they can get the game played at tempo and big minutes with ball in hand, they will also have the ability to take it places that I don’t think the Lions can go” Donald said on The Breakdown on Sunday evening.

“You’ve got so much depth in the loose forwards, you’ve got midfielders everywhere. They’ve got a superstar now who’s getting better and better with every time he plays and after being live and watching the Force who, let’s be honest, contribute very little historically to the Wallabies, we saw three or four players out there who would add huge amounts to a Wallabies team already in positions of great depth.

“Names like Harry Potter, for example, Carlo Tizzano, Ben Donaldson, there was enough there for me to go I tell you what, you sprinkle that on top of the Brumbies, the Waratahs and the Reds. There are some players there, so they’re winning the series.”

Fixture
British & Irish Lions
Australia
05:00
19 Jul 25
British & Irish Lions
All Stats and Data

Former All Black Jeff Wilson completely disagrees with Donald, saying that the British and Irish Lions should never lose a series.

“For a start, the Lions shouldn’t lose any series because they’re four international squads. So they should come with a stacked team every single time they come on tour,” Wilson said on Sky Sports The Breakdown.

“There’s no doubt about it, they will be organised, they’ll be well and truly prepared and well coached. But you didn’t mention one tight five player and the tight five is where the series will be won and lost.

“It always is against the Lions, because ultimately, they’ll be well prepared, they’ll be well conditioned, and they will be fit. I can’t see right now, a tight five for three Test matches that’s going to be able to hang with the Lions three weeks in a row.”

Wilson does admit that the Wallabies will have a chance in winning game one in Brisbane, if they use their bench effectively.

“Week one, I think they could maybe steal a Test match, I think they could find a way to win one. But for them, as a tight five, numbers one through five and then 16 through 20 will need to be significant. They might explore the six-two bench, which I think they should do to give themselves as much depth up front.

“But this, this will be a beast of a squad up front, and you will have to be very, very good. At the moment, I’m not sure I’m finding what you need out of a front row to compete.”

Comments

57 Comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 4 days ago

Like most recent Lions series, this series result is likely to be decided by refereeing. Perhaps South African or NZ referees would provide some unbiased adjudicating (I know, the irony!) but French and Northern referees have proven controversial of late.

R
RedWarriors 5 days ago

Farrell is in a very tough position.

There is an argument for basing the backline on Scotland. Or on Northampton/England. But the argument for Irish backs is dwindling a little. Tough one.

R
RedWarriors 5 days ago

Ireland beat Australia in November. Scotland beat them well. Australia got a fine win against England but that was injury time and in England’s week between playing NZ and SA. I think Farrell can pick a very very strong team with good representation across all the nations (bar Wales, sorry Wales).

F
Frans 5 days ago

I cannot see any one of the 4 Aussie super rugby sides beating England, Scotland or Ireland in a one-off match. You have 4 superrugby sides up against 4 International sides… Test matches are won up front, and the Aussie sides have not been able to dominate in the tight exchanges.

J
JWH 5 days ago

Okay now combine those national teams and super rugby teams, and you get a B&I Lions match. Its not the best 100 vs. the best 100 from each nation, its the best 30. And right now, I think the Wallabies have a better 30 man squad than the Lions.

G
GP 5 days ago

I think it is going to be a close and intriguing series between the Lions and the Wallabies. I think Schmidt and co will pick James O’Connor. He has shown with the Crusaders this year, that he still has a lot to offer. He has a huge big match temperament.

M
MM 5 days ago

Here we go. GP has to ruin this blog by somehow bringing the Crusaders into it!

Get a life mate…..

S
SK 6 days ago

Lions to win 3-0, they will overpower the Wallabies and grind them down

D
DP 6 days ago

I hope it’s a draw.

R
RW 6 days ago

I am always against the B&I Lions being a South African which means I am an out-and-out Springbok fan. Excuse me if I take Stephen Donald’s statements with a Tablespoon of salt. He has a tendency of making bold claims, like I have noticed a lot of average ex rugby players now turned ‘journalists’ do, and because of it I do not take his BOLD claims seriously.


He makes bold claims as does Jeff Wilson. Both go overboard too quickly. Howabout we watch the series which I think Australia have the skill and strength to win although I know it will be tight.

S
SC 6 days ago

No scrum, no win.


Australia has very few, if any, world class scrummaging props or hookers.


The Lions will scrum for penalties, kick for touch, and maul off line-outs. And they will be very good at it.

J
JWH 6 days ago

Don’t know where you are getting the idea that the Europeans are going to be any better than Taniela Tupou or Angus Bell at scrummaging tbh.

T
Tk 6 days ago

I would like to think that there is enough talent coming through in Oz for Joe Schmidt to ambush The Lions with. Just the coaching battle is going to be fascinating. Loosies and outside backs Wallabies will have the edge. Who plays 10 and how they do will be key.

N
Ninjin 2 days ago

Look at what happened in Sa last time round. When Biggar played at 10 the Lions were dull. On came Russel and the Lions came alive and played some great rugby. Andy Farrell likes structure in his teams, just look at Irish phase play, and the Lions have the forwards to do a 6-2 split and destroy Aus upfront. Aus on the other hand will need a very clever gameplan to negate Lions strenth to have any chance of winning. Aus will need 5 or 6 gameplans to win the series and also some luck regarding Lions team selection. Aus do have some good players and some of them might even be great one day but for now they are a young team with a very good coach. Still it will be hard to bet against a Lions series victory.

T
Tommy B. 6 days ago

‘Loosies and outside backs Wallabies will have the edge.’


Really? Matches aren’t played on paper, but I’m amazed you think the WBs have the edge. The backrow depth of the Lions is extraordinary. I’ve no idea how Farrell is going to sort out 6 of them (or 7) for the tour.

I’m also surprised you think the ‘outside backs’ of the 8th ranked WBs are better than what the Lions will be able to conjure up.

M
Mitch 6 days ago

I really, really, really hope Stephen Donald is right.

A
Alex 6 days ago

Another ‘gem’ of wisdom from the fragile Donald

S
SR 6 days ago

Donald is right. The Lions won't live with the pace of the track is dry or even if it's not if the Oz handling skills hold up. Wallabies 2 -1

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 18 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 23 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 26 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 27 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 37 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
