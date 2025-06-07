What Laidlaw said about All Black’s injury after Hurricanes’ playoff exit

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw has revealed co-captain Asafo Aumua “wasn’t close” to playing against the Brumbies in Saturday’s Qualifying Final, even though the hooker was initially named in the starting side before the club revealed an injury update.

Aumua sustained a hamstring injury at training, which ended up ruling the All Black out of the playoff showdown. The Canes confirmed in a social media post that more updates on Aumua would be provided early next week after more medical assessments.

It had been reported that Aumua limped off the training field earlier in the week, but any doubts about the front-rower’s readiness were seemingly put to rest when the Canes team to play the Brumbies was announced on Wednesday.



But the Canes made a change on Thursday, confirming that Aumua wasn’t fit and available for the match at GIO Stadium. Jacob Devery was promoted to the First XV at hooker, while Raymond Tuputupu was named on the bench for the ninth time this season.

“Nah, wasn’t close,” Laidlaw told reporters after the 35-28 loss to the Brumbies.

“We gave him that 24 hours after it happened in training but it was pretty clear… that he’s got quite a significant hamstring injury that’s going to take a few weeks to recover.

“All teams have injuries at this time of the year.

“As I say, if I’m looking for positives, looking ahead then certainly the depth we’re building. We’ve done a really good job at retention for next season and the season beyond.

“Once the disappointment fades a bit, we’ll start looking ahead.”



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 5 Tries 4 5 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 123 Carries 131 5 Line Breaks 7 10 Turnovers Lost 16 6 Turnovers Won 0

Without Aumua, the Canes put up a valiant fight against the Brumbies, but their season would come to an end in Australia’s capital. The Brumbies did most of their point-scoring damage up-front, with all three starting front-rowers crashing over for at least one try each.

Captain Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper crashed over for a five-pointer, while hooker Billy Pollard reaped the rewards of the team’s destructive maul by scoring a double. Tom Wright was the Brumbies’ only other try scorer during the seven-point triumph.

It started well for the Hurricanes, who struck first through Ruben Love in the fifth minute. After Pollard’s first try soon after, Love helped the Canes regain the lead by throwing a superb cut-out pass to Fehi Fineanganofo.

But the Brumbies took control, scoring 21 unanswered points. That point-scoring blitz ultimately had a big say on the outcome, as the visitors fought desperately in a bid to regain control, but the Brumbies were well and truly in the driver’s seat.

“Yeah, it’s pretty raw I guess. Pretty disappointed to go out,” Laidlaw reflected.

“Six or seven weeks ago we’re in a bit of a hole when we walked in here and started the good period of the season.

‘We knew coming here, playoff game, how good the Brumbies are – well done to them. I thought they did the things that they’re good at really well tonight, around the breakdown and the lineout. We just gave them too much access.

“I felt like we had enough to maybe dig ourselves out of it, not to be.”