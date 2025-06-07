Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

What Laidlaw said about All Black’s injury after Hurricanes’ playoff exit

By Finn Morton reporting from Canberra
Asafo Aumua leads the Hurricanes out of the tunnel. Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw has revealed co-captain Asafo Aumua “wasn’t close” to playing against the Brumbies in Saturday’s Qualifying Final, even though the hooker was initially named in the starting side before the club revealed an injury update.

Aumua sustained a hamstring injury at training, which ended up ruling the All Black out of the playoff showdown. The Canes confirmed in a social media post that more updates on Aumua would be provided early next week after more medical assessments.

It had been reported that Aumua limped off the training field earlier in the week, but any doubts about the front-rower’s readiness were seemingly put to rest when the Canes team to play the Brumbies was announced on Wednesday.

But the Canes made a change on Thursday, confirming that Aumua wasn’t fit and available for the match at GIO Stadium. Jacob Devery was promoted to the First XV at hooker, while Raymond Tuputupu was named on the bench for the ninth time this season.

“Nah, wasn’t close,” Laidlaw told reporters after the 35-28 loss to the Brumbies.

“We gave him that 24 hours after it happened in training but it was pretty clear… that he’s got quite a significant hamstring injury that’s going to take a few weeks to recover.

“All teams have injuries at this time of the year.

“As I say, if I’m looking for positives, looking ahead then certainly the depth we’re building. We’ve done a really good job at retention for next season and the season beyond.

“Once the disappointment fades a bit, we’ll start looking ahead.”

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
5
Tries
4
5
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
123
Carries
131
5
Line Breaks
7
10
Turnovers Lost
16
6
Turnovers Won
0

Without Aumua, the Canes put up a valiant fight against the Brumbies, but their season would come to an end in Australia’s capital. The Brumbies did most of their point-scoring damage up-front, with all three starting front-rowers crashing over for at least one try each.

Captain Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper crashed over for a five-pointer, while hooker Billy Pollard reaped the rewards of the team’s destructive maul by scoring a double. Tom Wright was the Brumbies’ only other try scorer during the seven-point triumph.

It started well for the Hurricanes, who struck first through Ruben Love in the fifth minute. After Pollard’s first try soon after, Love helped the Canes regain the lead by throwing a superb cut-out pass to Fehi Fineanganofo.

But the Brumbies took control, scoring 21 unanswered points. That point-scoring blitz ultimately had a big say on the outcome, as the visitors fought desperately in a bid to regain control, but the Brumbies were well and truly in the driver’s seat.

“Yeah, it’s pretty raw I guess. Pretty disappointed to go out,” Laidlaw reflected.

“Six or seven weeks ago we’re in a bit of a hole when we walked in here and started the good period of the season.

‘We knew coming here, playoff game, how good the Brumbies are – well done to them. I thought they did the things that they’re good at really well tonight, around the breakdown and the lineout. We just gave them too much access.

“I felt like we had enough to maybe dig ourselves out of it, not to be.”

Comments

7 Comments
D
DC 5 days ago

laidlaw also made the same decision with love and harkin against manapacifica sadly

J
JW 5 days ago

That was a good decision. Keep the opponent guessing and give the back up some game time incase he’s required. Not to know yourself who your best 10 is the problem, you can bet the Brumbies knew who they didn’t want to be facing at 10, or 15.

S
SC 5 days ago

Laidlaw should be coming under a lot more vocal criticism for his decision to move Ruben Love from 10 and Callum Harkin at 15 after they had both settled into those positions and were playing very well to make room for the very average Brett Cameron who was coming off ACL surgery.


Why in the world do you f around with the 10 position when you are on a winning streak heading into playoffs? Absolutely ridiculous

C
Cantab 6 days ago

Brumbies scored 2 vital tries either side of half time and that gave them the initiative in the game. The Canes were unable to resist the Brumbies once they got close to the line as they were outmauled on 3 vital occasions at least.

J
JW 5 days ago

Yeah it outlines the problem with having a small pack and loose forward trio, same last year. Brumbies do it against everyone but it was far too easy on the weekend.


That said, the scores were reversed last time, without Love they simply didn’t put the Brumbies under the same pressure.

S
SC 5 days ago

The Hurricanes tight five was soft as pudding.


They could not scrum nor defend the maul nor smash the Brumbies ball carriers backwards.


Lomax and Tosi were particularly disappointing. Xavier Numia is not All Black material as a prop.

G
GH 21 minutes ago
Owen Farrell will return to Saracens early as Racing 92 exit agreed

let us hope for him that english air will be easier to breathe than parisian one. He never could adapt and never showed what he might be able to. And I honestly think he no longer can.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 34 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

However you look at it, 80% of the starting 15 were playing in Super Rugby. That golden generation of forwards that won two world cups were honed playing against kiwi forwards, not the Irish and Scots.

181 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 56 minutes ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Now you’re just trolling , check the scoreboard. The ball is out as the ref said, also not sure how the blues were going to breach the line they failed to in 38 phases prior

27 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

That was Grace or Christie I think, unless I missed that one. He lost the ball and so had to grab it on second attempt too. Most of rugby is a lottery though.


Blackadders best moment was deliberately slapping the ball down to stop the overlap/blindside play.

20 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I don’t think Sotutu was any more prominent than the rest, DP, EB or CLW.


If we were kinda hoping for someone to stand out and make it easy I think were looking at a lottery to see who gets named in the first squad.

20 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
'It was brewing': Ethan Blackadder talks Crusaders-Blues 'niggle'

This was an intriguing battle where the Crusaders solid defence eventually triumphed over their own errors and the Blues desperation. The second half scrum & maul advantage achieved by the Saders forwards was a telling factor. In the backs Jordan was superb and the best back on the field although I felt BB also played well for the losers but lacked support from his colleagues.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Reiko was outstanding facing criticism all season on the back foot most of match,3 strong carries at end of match after being on D for ages when no more forwards could is testament to his fitness physicality and will..stuff coaches notice, give him a fair go and don’t make it personal and personality

20 Go to comments
f
frandinand 4 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Once again an unintelligible comment.

13 Go to comments
W
WJ 4 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I see Planet Rugby gave him a 4. That is harsh, but I agree 9 is hard to see.

20 Go to comments
B
BA 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I just think already having 2 guys who are ur number 8s don’t need anymore especially coz ur Jacobsen Lakai Blackadder can play 8 and they more tackle machine ruck hitters to balance Ardie and Wallace who I don’t want either those 2 caught up in tackles and rucks all day,and don’t know if they got room enough in squad for 3 choices at 8 …I know Ardies probably going to start 7 but I imagine if Wallace goes down Ardie would be 8 for the next game and they play somebody else at 7 all mean players I’m happy anyway they do it  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Will Jordan on the ‘important’ aerial duel with Barrett’s kicking game

I thought one of the keys to the Crusaders winning was Reihana’s boot (and carry/safeties), he just gave Jordan so much more opportunity wit the height he gets. The others being Jordans general unbelievable tinnyness, ah I had another but can’t remember what it was👎


Also where’s Dmitri with our extra time stats. SRP must have most + post 80min time of any comp surely, possibly all NHs combined!


Did Jordan knock it on for his second try? It was so dark at the stadium I couldn’t see..

1 Go to comments
M
Mike 5 hours ago
Leicester must avoid mistake we made in 2005 – Andy Goode

Nah, don’t quite agree with Andy on the 2005 match. I remember the build up to it and it was the English media who talked up the Tigers, made them favourites against Wasps, Jonno’s last match etc etc. This was food and drink to Dayglo and that great Wasps squad, who were never happier than when they had a chip on their shoulder about something. They came out with a point to prove and it was a convincing win in the end.


Sadly, as a now ex-Wasp, those were the days…

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

And yet they play there. He’s strong enough to get away with it for me, and I just don’t see Ardie being the 7 a lot. Also Sotutu might be the other 8. He would obviously be there covering 8 (general 3 covering each), I just see him more likely being used at 6, not likely against France or SA though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I really hope those two aren’t being looked at (as 6 options) together.


Parker for a new blood selection, EB up against the other two vets I hope. But yes, EB was again everywhere but fairly ineffectual (no meters and no dom tackles/steals) at 6 last night.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

CLW does the kick returns, easy and misleading meters.


He had one good run (more than any other loosie I think) where he stepped inside a player and got past them for a good 5 meters or so. Several strong hitups on par with Sotutu to add to it too.


So not saying he doesn’t deserve it, not standing out amongst AB laden backrows isn’t a black mark, and looking at the last 10min again did what would be expected of him.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Wallabies legend backs Brumbies to break horror Aussie play-off stat

I agree - the Brumbies are a real chance tonight - on paper at least. The Chiefs showed fragility last week, and I think they’ll miss Simon Parker and Josh Lord (who could have marked up against Nick Frost).

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Check the stats page.


They probably would have scored at the end if CLW didn’t illegally dive on the ball.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Not a Blues fan, GP, so ‘sore loser’ tag doesn’t fit. ‘Fictional myth’? Check out the word ‘tautology’.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

A red wouldn’t have been of great consequence, it is just an extra 10minutes down here (unless it was to your star player of course).

13 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Ah that would it explain it, people had planned to make an occasion of it inside (hadn’t thawed out from last week)👍

13 Go to comments
