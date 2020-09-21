9:18am, 21 September 2020

There will be no shortage of drama should Monday’s Premiership Cup final end in a draw, with a number of possible scenarios on the cards if the teams cannot be separated after normal time. The decider sees Sale Sharks and Harlequins meet at the AJ Bell stadium (KO 7.45pm) as the two teams look to bag some silverware ahead of the Gallagher Premiership run-in.

And a draw after normal time would see a number of possible scenarios come into play, including the possibility of sudden-death place kicks.

If after 40 minutes of play each way the scores are level, there will be a five-minute break where the teams and players will remain on the pitch.

This will be followed be a standard period of extra time of 10 minutes each way, with a one-minute interval.

If the scores remain equal after this period of extra time then the winner will be the team which has scored the most tries in the game (including extra time).

If the scores are level and the number of tries scored is equal, then there will be a place kick competition to decide the game.

In this scenario each team nominates three kickers who will attempt to slot the ball through posts from six designated positions on the 10 and 22-metre lines.

If the scores are tied after the six kicks for each team, it will go to “sudden death” from the middle of the 10-metre line. The three kickers must have been playing at the final whistle of extra time.