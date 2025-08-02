What Andy Farrell said to Joe Schmidt immediately after Lions defeat

Andy Farrell admits that he is frustrated that the Lions couldn’t write themselves into the history books after Australia avoided a series whitewash with a 22-12 win in Sydney.

The Lions, who won the test series in Melbourne last week, were hoping to secure their first series whitewash since 1927, but the Wallabies proved to be no pushovers in a game that was suspended for 30 minutes because of lightning.

Farrell pointed out that once the players are over the disappointment of losing the third test, they will reflect on winning a series, which will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“There is to be frustration there because, as we have said all along, we want to win every game. But the best team won the night.

“I’ve just said to the lads, on reflection, it may take one or two beers to be unbelievably proud of what they have achieved throughout this tour.

“We all know how difficult it is to be successful on a Lions tour against a good side like Australia, and they are a good side, and they proved that over the series.

“We have played some outstanding rugby over the last six to eight weeks, and this led to an unbelievably special moment last week that will stay with us forever,” he said.

Farrell said that he hopes he isn’t involved in another incident of players being taken off the pitch early in the second half after a lightning strike warning.

“Rigor mortis was setting in at one stage for the lads. We have seen it all now, haven’t we? At some stage, it looked like it was going to be 45 minutes, and then it was pulled back to 30 minutes.

“Five minutes warm-up and get the show back on the road. What came off the back of that was Australia hit the ground running and thoroughly deserved their win.

“The try that broke the camel’s back was trying to play too much rugby around halfway. The dropped ball and them picking it up and scoring on the break.

“Scoring a try in those kinds of conditions, it was always going to be an uphill battle from there on. I thought Australia’s set piece was pretty good, especially their defensive lineout,” he added.

Farrell believes that the Wallabies will continue to progress over the next two years and will be a major threat when they host the World Cup in 2027.

“The Wallabies’ progress in the last 18 months has been through the roof, and look at the side out there over the last three weeks, they are one hell of a team.

“I said to Joe (Schmidt) out there on the pitch, I think that special things are going to happen for this team over the next 18 months, and when the World Cup comes around, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

“They have got some special athletes and some special players, and it’s not a surprise to us how they have performed over the last couple of weeks.”