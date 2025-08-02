What Andy Farrell said to Joe Schmidt immediately after Lions defeat
Andy Farrell admits that he is frustrated that the Lions couldn’t write themselves into the history books after Australia avoided a series whitewash with a 22-12 win in Sydney.
The Lions, who won the test series in Melbourne last week, were hoping to secure their first series whitewash since 1927, but the Wallabies proved to be no pushovers in a game that was suspended for 30 minutes because of lightning.
Farrell pointed out that once the players are over the disappointment of losing the third test, they will reflect on winning a series, which will stay with them for the rest of their lives.
“There is to be frustration there because, as we have said all along, we want to win every game. But the best team won the night.
“I’ve just said to the lads, on reflection, it may take one or two beers to be unbelievably proud of what they have achieved throughout this tour.
“We all know how difficult it is to be successful on a Lions tour against a good side like Australia, and they are a good side, and they proved that over the series.
“We have played some outstanding rugby over the last six to eight weeks, and this led to an unbelievably special moment last week that will stay with us forever,” he said.
Farrell said that he hopes he isn’t involved in another incident of players being taken off the pitch early in the second half after a lightning strike warning.
“Rigor mortis was setting in at one stage for the lads. We have seen it all now, haven’t we? At some stage, it looked like it was going to be 45 minutes, and then it was pulled back to 30 minutes.
“Five minutes warm-up and get the show back on the road. What came off the back of that was Australia hit the ground running and thoroughly deserved their win.
“The try that broke the camel’s back was trying to play too much rugby around halfway. The dropped ball and them picking it up and scoring on the break.
“Scoring a try in those kinds of conditions, it was always going to be an uphill battle from there on. I thought Australia’s set piece was pretty good, especially their defensive lineout,” he added.
Farrell believes that the Wallabies will continue to progress over the next two years and will be a major threat when they host the World Cup in 2027.
“The Wallabies’ progress in the last 18 months has been through the roof, and look at the side out there over the last three weeks, they are one hell of a team.
“I said to Joe (Schmidt) out there on the pitch, I think that special things are going to happen for this team over the next 18 months, and when the World Cup comes around, they will be a force to be reckoned with.
“They have got some special athletes and some special players, and it’s not a surprise to us how they have performed over the last couple of weeks.”
“Can I sign up for some coaching classes?”
In my opinion, and feel free to disagree if you want, but Andy Farrell is a good coach but hasn't doesn't done anything stand outish for his teams that he has coached.
His Lions won their tour 2-1 against Australia. It has happened before. Once against SA 1997, once against Australia. And I am not sure about ABs.
He has taken his Irish team to a Grand Slam in their 6N tournament. They got the GSvin 2009 and also in 2018 prior to AF.
They also achieved a QF loss. A d they reached the top of world rankings.
All that has been done before. The hype around his skillset is a little overrated. He is a good coach but he hasn't really done anything more than those before him. What makes him a better coach than Joe Schmidt of Ireland or Warren Gatland of B&I Lions or whoever? Why does he get World Coach of the year? In an era when RE took SBoks from their lowest ever to win RWC twice in a row, or Steve Hansen of 2011 and 2015? Two top quality coaches. Even Eddie Jones achieved far more than AF. So why AF as Coach of the year? I am struggling to see it.
I think Farrell’s win makes sense when you look at what he’s achieved and how.
Yes, Ireland had won Grand Slams and hit nr 1 before, but under Farrell they stayed there longer than ever and added things never done before, like that historic series win in New Zealand, which no Irish team had ever managed. They also beat every major side home and away and played some of the most consistent, high-quality rugby we’ve seen in years.
Coach of the Year isn’t just about the World Cup. Nienaber won it, but Farrell’s year-round dominance and the way he built such a cohesive, well-drilled team tipped it his way. Schmidt had peaks (2018), Gatland had success with Wales and the Lions, but neither delivered the same level of sustained form and complete performances across a full cycle.
Joe Schmidt made the difference to Aus like he did when he coached Ireland. Joe makes an improvement everywhere he goes.
With the likes of Will Skelton & co returning to the Top14 etc, they’ll be losing some good/big cattle for the Rugby Championship starting in a few weeks. The Aussies will have a week off then on the plane to SA. No rest for the wicked or the medics!
Given that Joe is leaving the post after the Autumn Internationals, it’ll be interesting to see how Les Kiss goes next July once Les is finished with Queensland in SRP.
I am just very pleased that Australia won this game,they fully deserved the win through pure perseverance.It wouldn’t have been much of a motivational factor had they been white washed knowing that they face two games against the Springboks,They certainly are not a push over team and certainly not to be underestimated and I am looking forward to the Wallabies to seeing them play in Cape Town.