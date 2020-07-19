1:03am, 19 July 2020

Things could barely have gotten off to a worse start for the Highlanders in the opening 20 minutes of their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tries to Lachlan Boshier and Anton Lienert-Brown in the first 10 minutes left the southerners stranded by 14 points, and their issues were compounded when referee Mike Fraser paused play to assess a high tackle made by Rob Thompson on Tupou Vaa’i.

The experienced midfielder looked to have connected his shoulder with the young second rower’s head, which is almost always considered a yellow card-worthy infringement in any referee’s books.

Sam Smith heads to Wellington to investigate Beauden Barrett’s booers

Upon referral with TMO Brendon Pickerill, Fraser took no exception to that rule, reaching into his pocket to sent Thompson into the sin bin for the ensuing 10 minutes.

During that passage of play, the Chiefs scored a further 10 points thanks to a Bradley Slater try and the boot of Damian McKenzie, putting the hosts into a seemingly unassailable lead.

The decision to hand Thompson a yellow card caused a stir online, though, with a raft of Twitter users expressing their disbelief at the call.

One pundit even went as far to say that Fraser’s decision was “the most pathetic yellow card” he had ever seen in rugby, comparing the softness of union’s officiating to that of rugby league’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefs playing with 16 men today ? #CHIvHIG — Matt Armitage (@Matt_Armytage) July 19, 2020

It could be a long afternoon for the Highlanders at this rate. Down 14-0 and down to 14 men for 10 minutes. #CHIvHIG — Scotty Donaldson (@scottd_sports) July 19, 2020

Awful yellow card call. Contest hugely impacted. #CHIvHIG — Frank Bunciemarama (@lomupolitics) July 19, 2020

That might be the most pathetic yellow card I have ever seen. Rugby union really suffers with these rules compared to league. What an embarrassment #CHIvHIG — Ben Henderson (@Hendo_II) July 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#CHIvHIG What a BS call. That hit was fine ugh ? ? — Z?A?C?H?? (@Zach_F1) July 19, 2020

Give us a break Fraser! Every time. #CHIvHIG — Mark Currie (@MarkCurrieNZ) July 19, 2020

How is that a yellow card. Honestly ? #CHIvHIG — Lainey ? (@NZLainey) July 19, 2020

Fraser did have a couple of supporters in his corner, however, who voiced their approval in seeing Thompson banished to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

I think that’s a reasonable call, shoulder right to the cheek. He was on the way down a little, but was hardly ducking. Highlanders will do well not to be down by 20+ in ten minutes #CHIvHIG #SuperRugbyAotearoa #SuperRugby — RugbyText.com (@rugbytextdotcom) July 19, 2020

How are pro players still tackling that way when everyone knows it will cost you? #CHIvHIG — Rob (@chaosrugby88) July 19, 2020