Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
47 - 24
FT
3 - 48
FT
21 - 27
FT
24 - 39
FT
23 - 31
FT
21 - 38
FT
Today
22:05
Today
22:35
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
17:00
Pacific Nations Cup

'We're going to fight for every win and every inch out there' - Jason Higgins

By Philip Bendon
Jason Higgins

Sunday afternoon at BC Place will temporarily become the epicentre of Canadian Rugby as Les Rouges tackle former Rugby World Cup quarterfinalists Japan in the opening round of the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada arrive in Vancouver buoyed by an impressive victory over 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers Romania in July, a match in which scrumhalf Jason Higgins felt his team offered a glimpse of what they are capable of.

“Romania was a great win for us; it was huge. Again, there is so much to build on from that, and we’re just trying to figure out what our style is and how we can dominate teams. We have that physicality, and we’re just trying to add layers to it.

“We created so much, and I know we won the game, but we left a lot of chances out there. It’s just about being hard on ourselves to be more clinical; we’re good enough to create these opportunities, so now it’s time to take them; that’s the next evolution of us as a team.

Born in Cork, Ireland, Higgins came through the highly competitive Munster schools system with Christian Brothers College (CBC) before progressing to the AIL with Cork Constitution.

It was during this period with Cork Con that the 29-year-old decided to pursue a Canadian passport through his Montreal-born father. This process would prove to be the first step in what is to date a five-year North American adventure.

“My dad was born in Montreal, and I played in the AIL (All Ireland League) back in Ireland with Cork Constitution while pursuing my Canadian passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then, the Toronto Arrows, the Canadian professional team at the time, got in touch with me, and I was excited about the opportunity.

“So I came over to Toronto and started playing there, from there, I got spotted by the Canadian selectors.

“One thing led to another, and I started playing with Canada; the rest is history.”

To get to the point where he would become a Canadian International was not simply a case of going from A to B as Higgins, like many around the world, saw his plans curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, Toronto was not his first option as a club, having signed for the now-defunct Rugby New York.

“It was funny because I originally signed with New York, who were talking to scouts with the likes of Munster and Leinster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They had just seen me playing in the AIL, and they threw my name forward, but due to COVID, that season was called off early.”

Now seemingly out of luck, Higgins tapped into his newly acquired Canadian passport, which would prove to be his ticket back into the MLR.

“I was speaking to them and mentioned that I have a Canadian passport, too, and they put me in touch with Toronto, so it was a long journey.

“So in the end I never actually played with New York but they’re the reason I got to Toronto, and then Toronto are the reason I started playing with Canada, soo it’s all connected.”

Now in his fifth season of MLR action and with his fourth team, Higgins is well-placed to comment on the competition’s growth and its impact on North American Rugby.

Mimicking other major US sports leagues, the MLR employs a draft system to distribute the top College talent throughout the league with a view to creating parity. Clearly, this process has paid dividends, with the most recent season going right down to the wire.

“I’ve seen it grow massively, and for me, in comparison with the AIL, it’s a more physical league; it’s hugely physical.

“I remember talking to Chris Robshaw (former England captain) in San Diego, and I asked him how it compared with the Premiership. And he said, ‘To be honest, I feel like it’s almost as physical as the Premiership’ You know, these are big guys going hard.

“The skill level has gone up a lot. There are a lot of really good players in the league now, and a lot of good internationals are coming in, and it’s just driving the standards. You can see how much more competitive the league was this year; every team had a shot at winning.

“Previously, you could pick your top two in each division, and they were going to go, but I felt this year was just far more competitive.”

Whilst the MLR as a whole continues to go from strength-to-strength, the disappointing folding of Canada’s lone club remains a sore point for fans north of the border. Given the depth of talent coming through the ranks in Canadian Rugby, Higgins believes the return of a Canadian MLR team would be a major boost to the sport as whole.

“There’s such talent in Canada, and when the Toronto Arrows were there, it was such a good resource for us, and everyone there really enjoyed their time there.

“It would be great (to have a Canadian team) as there are so many Canadians propping up the league throughout America, and if we could all get together and have a kind of more cohesive unit, it’s only going to benefit Canadian rugby.”

Shifting his focus back to the upcoming PNC, the scrumhalf feels the tournament presents a major opportunity for both the short and long term.

“It’s huge because it’s more games.

“You need to play more and more rugby; you need to do the time to get better, so having this competition allows us to play top opposition. All of these teams are really good rugby teams, and that’s the only way for us to get better is to play teams ranked higher than us so that we can rise to their level and continue that rise.

“I’ve been with Canada for four years now, and for my first two or three years, I think we’d get four, maybe five tests a year, and that’s doubled this year.

“So it’s massive for us; we have already had our July tests, so when we got back together, it was easier to build on the progress we had made in July. The short breaks there between games and stuff really allow us to develop properly. So the PNC is massive, and it’s an exciting tournament, which I’m really looking forward to.

“Every game is going to be massive, and we obviously want to win.

“Winning is everything, and we have some top opposition there, so it’s the performance that matters because it’s all working towards the Rugby World Cup in 2027.

“We’re going to fight for every win and every inch out there, but the progression is key, and we want to see development every time we go out on that pitch.”

Now in its seventeenth season, the PNC has found what feels to be the perfect composition that includes historical rivalries, consistent fixtures and public appeal to loyal fanbases.

Given the variety of the teams involved picking a key fixture is a tough challenge, but as one would expect, the Canucks are looking no further than their first two opponents.

“To be honest, every game is huge for us because every game is a chance for us to show what we can do and develop. So, every game is absolutely massive.

“Of course, the USA game is going to be the one that people talk about because 70% of our squad plays down in the MLR. We all know the US players pretty well, so that’s going to be a cagey battle, but definitely one to look forward to. But Japan this weekend in BC Place is going to be huge, so I am really excited about that, too.”

Canada get their campaign underway on Sunday afternoon at 14.00 local time (22.00 BST), all of the Pacific Nations Cup action is available live and free on RugbyPass TV.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

2

Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

3

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

4

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

5

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

6

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

7

Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

8

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

The colourful Ireland wing on New Zealand's 'trash talk', long-term injury, and letting personality shine.

FEATURE

Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Only five games into Scott Robertson's coaching tenure, he has parted ways with a respected coach to raise more questions than answers

FEATURE

Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

The former Scotland captain's passion for Japanese rugby shines through after becoming League One's youngest head coach.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
RK 2 minutes ago
Felix Jones has handed in his resignation as England defence coach

Felix Jones’s should come back to SA, England management is obvious deeply chaotic

4 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 3 minutes ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Arrogance. They say the Boks lied about them saying " see you in the final". Now we find out this. Pathetic. The Irish are full of overseas "homegrown" talent. It's only delusional fans with no knowledge who believes every small morsel of crumbs thrown out, to gobble it all up as facts.

8 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 13 minutes ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

I’m pretty sure that Brodie and Rico told it to POM and Sexton straight to their faces!

8 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 13 minutes ago
Ex-England No10 explains how Australia can exploit 'feeble' Argentina

Pumas will go double at home against the Aussies. I can't wait for the excuses when they lose both tests against "feeble" Argentina.

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 15 minutes ago
Ex-England No10 explains how Australia can exploit 'feeble' Argentina

Feeble Argentina? If they are feeble, then Australia must be nearly non existent. They are quite big mouth, considering Argentina is most likely, definitely going to kick their b*tts. It's 2 home games for the Pumas. They may be inconsistent, but Australia isn't the AB's and the Pumas isn't weak. What excuses will Australia have when the "Feeble" Argies goes back to back on them? Argentina will win both tests. That statement is without taste and won't age well. Don't worry, it will only age a week before reality sets in, then another week when horror joins the table. How are you going to explain the "Feeble" comment to the media then? Fans and haters alike, together with the media is going to rip the Aussies apart. That was a very distasteful choice of words and won't be harmful to Argentina, but definitely to the Australians. Not a good move son.

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 25 minutes ago
Felix Jones has handed in his resignation as England defence coach

Ireland or NZ? Didn't NZ just lose McDonald? Strange coincidence. Felix don't just jump ship. He has been with SA for 2 WC's. He isn't even a year there and boom, he is leaving.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Felix Jones has handed in his resignation as England defence coach

🍿


Interesting approach to rebuilding, England.

4 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

They are indeed

Let’s just say HOT then

This year in their current state versus the ABs current state


At home with a fresh stepped team and coaches


ABs have their two greatest locks gone and one of the next best injured. Captain only just returning

First choice loose head out

9/10 gone from last year - our best 9 ever

Reserve hooker injured


New coaching team and in chaos


Conceded the most amount of points in a test at home two weeks ago to the 7th ranked team


I could go on?

If the ABs can keep either game to under 10 points it would be some consolation


ABs will get there but it will take a year or so

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'There’s nothing hidden going on here' - NZR bat away cover-up talk

🍿

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Going to be fun

13 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Interesting. I stopped watching Super Rugby in 2007, so not too clued up on the Crusaders.


So the ABs under Razor are going to play more like the boks? And the Boks, with Tony involved, are going to play more like the ABs?

13 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Williams and Tuuangafasi are both very good scrummagers on the loosehead side.

13 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

The Crusaders under Robertson basically won 7 Super Rugby titles playing Springbok rugby.


Dominant scrum that won penalties and kicked for touch. Followed by lineout driving maul for another penalty. Once deep in the opposition end, the kept the ball tight with forward running for several phases and moved the ball wide after creating clear overlaps. Leicester Fianga’anuku, Sevu Reese and Will Jordan scored boat loads of tires. For variety, the Crusaders used the driving maul to score tries from lineouts inside opponent’s 22.


The Crusaders kicked long and into touch to exit their half, not stupid contestables, and pressured the opposition throw. They were content to play defence in the opposition half and waited for the eventual mistakes and errors and pounced.


This simple game plan works at all level of rugby. It can even win you 2 RWCs.

13 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Felix Jones has handed in his resignation as England defence coach

10 bucks says he’s going to Ireland.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Constipationary

8 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 hours ago
Ex-England No10 explains how Australia can exploit 'feeble' Argentina

Feeble Pumas? What is he suggesting? The Wallabies should purposely drop balls to cause scrums?


I’m not so sure the Wallabies scrum is any better than the Pumas, regardless of how poor they truly are in relative terms.


But Barnes is back at his obnoxious best. Never mind.

3 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 3 hours ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

I believe now Hanson will be lableled Australian. The Irish will NEVER be this arrogant. Like Lowe in that one interview labeling the Springboks boring.

8 Go to comments
M
MB 4 hours ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Sounds like a fascinating guy, and I love watching him play!

8 Go to comments
M
MB 4 hours ago
Bath flyhalf Finn Russell addresses talk of his retirement

I think he would make a great mentor for young players!

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 4 hours ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

It's been two hours since your post and turdloaf has not responded yet! Should the local constabulary do a wellness check?

8 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’ Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’
Search