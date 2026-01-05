Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
45 - 15
FT
14 - 15
FT
47 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
8 - 0
FT
20 - 14
FT
27 - 3
FT
26 - 24
FT
20 - 43
FT
61 - 22
FT
Today
07:00
Today
07:00
Today
07:00
Today
07:00
Today
09:15
Today
09:15
Today
09:15
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
United Rugby Championship

Welsh region wary of 'chasing the wrong things' after 'reality check'

Gareth Davies of the Scarlets and Javan Sebastian of Cardiff Rugby square up during the United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff Rugby and The Scarlets at Cardiff Arms Park on December 19, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

Having been bottom of the table and “embarrassed” going into Christmas, the Ospreys are now up to ninth after producing an “exceptional” display against Cardiff Rugby to complete a festive derby double.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were down in 16th place in the BKT URC, with just one win from their opening seven league games, after losing 26-10 at home to Munster a fortnight ago.

But, since then, they have bounced back in style by recording bonus point victories over both the Scarlets and Cardiff.

VIDEO

Their skipper for the 33-22 New Year’s Day defeat of Cardiff in front of a full house at Bridgend’s Brewery Field was hooker Sam Parry.

He said: “If I am being honest, I think Munster embarrassed us really.

Fixture
Challenge Cup
Cardiff Rugby
09:15
Today
Racing 92
All Stats and Data

“They taught us a lesson on a few things that we pride ourselves on. That really stung us. When I looked at the table and saw we were bottom, it really hurt.

“It was our first time back here since then and as a group we were determined to put those wrongs right.

“It was something we spoke about that we needed to put on a big performance because Cardiff have been going very well, but also just to back up from last week against the Scarlets. It was massive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am glad we are climbing up the table now. We are not where we want to be just yet, so we will keep going and keep trying to get as high as we can.”

Adding his thoughts, head coach Mark Jones said: “I am so pleased for the group.

“The boys have put an awful lot of work into the first half of the season and the wins column hasn’t always been as nice as we would like it to be.

“But I have always felt the performances have been progressive in the large part and that when we get our stuff right and execute really well we are a good side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you play someone like Cardiff, who have amassed as many wins as they have, we knew we would have to be at our best to get anything out of the game and I thought we were exceptional. I just thought the full package was good.”

The former Wales wing continued: “The derbies are so mentally and physically demanding and then you add in Christmas and New Year to it, there’s a lot of distractions and you could make a lot of excuses for not winning or not performing.

“Our players have done none of that. They have come into work when we have asked them to and done really well and got the most out of each day. It’s been tough because they have been tired and there’s been lots going on, for individuals and the collective, with everything that’s going on in the background as well.

“The way they have stayed focused and been so energised and excited to play with their team-mates, with the shirt, in front of our fans, that’s the bit that I have been so pleased with – how much they enjoy playing, which trumps everything really. It’s great.”

For Cardiff, the festive programme brought two defeats – to the Scarlets and Ospreys – and a narrow win over the Dragons. That has seen them drop down to fourth in the league table.

Their international centre Ben Thomas said: “We all love playing the Christmas derbies and, ultimately, one from three is not good enough for us.

“So we will look back hard at this and use it as a bit of a catalyst to get better for the second half of the season.”

On the loss to the Ospreys, he said: “It was a frustrating day for us. They were better than us in every facet of the game. They were on top in breakdown, attack, defence – every aspect.

“You give a team that much dominance at the contact area, it’s going to be tough to get your game going.

“So there will be an awful lot for us to look back on.

“But sometimes you need these games, you need a bit of a reality check and it will refocus us for the second half of the season. We will work hard to get better.

“We had three pretty intense derbies and sometimes after a loss like that you can get a bit emotional and start chasing the wrong things, so it will be good for us all to have a couple of days to reflect and then come back in and get ready to improve.”

United Rugby Championship

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Stormers
8
8
0
0
36
2
Glasgow
9
7
2
0
34
3
Ulster
8
6
2
0
31
4
Cardiff Rugby
9
6
3
0
31
5
Leinster
9
6
3
0
30
6
Munster
9
6
3
0
30
7
Lions
8
4
4
0
21
8
Benetton
9
4
5
0
19
9
Ospreys
9
3
5
1
18
10
Edinburgh
8
3
5
0
17
11
Bulls
8
3
5
0
16
12
Connacht
8
2
6
0
16
13
Dragons RFC
9
2
5
2
16
14
Sharks
8
2
5
1
14
15
Zebre
9
2
7
0
11
16
Scarlets
8
2
6
0
9

In the other Welsh derby on New Year’s Day, the Dragons continued their resurgence as they claimed an emphatic 28-5 bonus point victory over the Scarlets at Rodney Parade.

That’s now three wins from their last four matches in all competitions for the Gwent region, with the Player of the Match award going to try-scoring hooker Oli Burrows who said: “It was a big effort from 1 to 23.

“The momentum we’ve had the last couple of weeks, particularly at home, we carried that through into the new year and it’s just a hell of a way to start the year really.

“It’s probably been coming since the start of the season. It was a case of breaking that duck, getting that monkey off our back and, once you get that win, it’s amazing what a little bit of momentum does for you.

“We’ve not been a million miles off and one or two things have started to click. We have got a brilliant group here.”

Co-captain Angus O’Brien added: “It’s massive and it’s just testament to the work we are doing. We had some tough results at the start of the season, but a lot of the performances have been there, we just haven’t played 80 minutes.

“Getting that win a few weeks back against Lyon, you could see the belief with a big win against Connacht. We had a narrow loss last week at Cardiff, but we showed the confidence to come back.”

On the victory over the Scarlets, during which he converted all four tries, full-back O’Brien said: “It wasn’t perfect. The first half was a tight game, but in that second half, we were foot on the throat, we were clinical and we came away with five points, so we are delighted.”

He added: “The fans are massive. The way we play at Rodney Parade, they are a focal part of that, the energy they drive for us as a team, the way they support us, it’s amazing. So, happy new year to them.”

Related

Gallagher PREM clubs to get pre-Six Nations boost

Gallagher PREM clubs will have all their England stars available to them in the one-off round of matches immediately before the start of this year's Six Nations, the RFU has confirmed.

Read Now

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

10
2

Newcastle Red Bulls to face returning might of Posolo Tuilagi

3

'It wasn’t the truth': Alex Mann speaks out over Eben Etzebeth incident

4

Mick Cleary: Five reasons for Steve Borthwick to be cheerful

14
5

Northampton Saints confirm season's end exits for two forwards

6

Wallabies duo share same reaction to upcoming coaching change

3
7

Premier Sports add 'crown jewel' to expanding rugby portfolio

7
8

'I think he’ll be on the senior international radar': Saints' new deal

Comments

1 Comment
J
JJ 4 days ago

Exceptional? I saw a team fall asleep after 70 minutes, the same as they did against the Dragons and Scarlets. They gifted the Dragons a draw, while gifting Cardiff Rugby and the Scarlets a losing bonus point.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Rito Hlungwani rose from humble beginnings, overnight bus rides and amateur rugby to devise one of the game's most potent set-pieces.

4
LONG READ

‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Despite suggestions he needs to take a provincial job first, the Munster legend only wants to be coach of Ireland if he returns home.

38
LONG READ

Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Younger, fitter, referees with good communication skills are improving entertainment and helping foster more multi-skilled players.

28

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GG 18 minutes ago
'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Great article and such a lekker guy.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 23 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

There is a saying that too many cooks spoil the broth. Might the same logic also apply to coaches ??? The ABs backs certainly didn’t shine this season did they ?? To be fair the whole side was underwhelming and unless the various issues the team has are substantially resolved in the coming season there may well be further casualties in both coaching and playing personnel.

10 Go to comments
f
fl 40 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

“I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little”

Good Q. I don’t have any real insight into how coaching teams operate, but the impression I get is that a lot of the coaching is done by the players anyway. Plus you have analysts, and personal trainers, so in any team there’s a massive number of people who will be contributing towards the direction the team takes. I would imagine that with a smaller team of coaches, that process could become pretty chaotic pretty quickly. Players, analysts, personal trainers will all be running team meetings, scouting opposition players, and discussing possible tactical approaches, and if there’s just 1 or 2 coaches they’re not going to have any sort of handle on what’s going on?



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 54 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

At least 6

10 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Specifically for away matches, Home adv and ref interprets often go hand in hand [esp in Top 14], outside that gameplan!

28 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Lions to unleash South Africa U20 superstar Batho Hlekani against Lyon

Amen. Now or never. There’s still a window of opportunity to get into the 2027 squad. There will be a casualties this year. Some broken bodies after the ABs come through especially.

It’s the stocks in the youth that need to get tested this year. Bring it on.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

France?

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

Correct Finn. One could say say that the team of coaches is now as important as the team on the field.

I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little - but when the coaching team is good the rest falls into place on the field.



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

The best teams have the best coaches, but more than this, the best teams seem to have the most coaches. SA have 8 coaches, not including their ‘laws advisor’ and their S&C coach. England have 7 coaches, plus 2 S&C coaches and a ‘team manager’ who takes a really hands on role with player mentoring. From what I could tell NZ had 5, and are now down to 3.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

I’m sure Lol would never mention that Ed. 🤣🤣🤣

367 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

I think he knows the AB attack has declined and it couldn’t stay as it was, so when an alternative role was available (that works for him), he’s decided to leave before being pushed (that likely would have followed) and then trying to find a role that is right for him and his family.

I don’t think there is a big conspiracy here but it clearly says it’s not a happy camp within the AB coaching team, which matches the body language they are showing in games.



...

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

NB - we don’t talk about this very often but if you were to rank the impact of variables on an AWAY game, what would be your priority rating for the following that impacts games ie which order would you rank these variables?

- Climate conditions - (rain/cold)



...

28 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s fairly high and DoR’s are putting greater trust in some of these younger players, so fans are curious as soon as they come through.

Bath currently have some brilliant youngsters coming through, especially in the forwards. Last night at Castres (AWAY) we started Billy Sela (20 y/o) at tighthead, with Kepu Tuipulotu (20 y/o) coming off the bench at hooker.



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s not that ruthless at Academy level. Some clubs will run U16 & U18 teams but it’s mainly at 18 where they start paying you to be in the Academy (also links with University) when the key decisions are made. You see a few 18 year old hit the periphery of Premiership squads but is pretty rare, so it’s not a deliberate strategy actively being pursued.

It was harder for Academy players to get games between 18-21 and many are not playing enough games. They are training 5 days a week and playing about 10 games a season (that’s not enough).



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

French Top 14 are a step ahead of the Premiership on most fronts - better Government support, tv commercial rights, stadium infrastucture (larger), matchday attendance, playing squads. There is a lot to like and is the reason they are ahead.

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

U think my last paragraph sums it up pretty well. They made a decision ago, probably not understanding the unintended long term consequences and it’s made it very difficult to be able to go back the way things have turned out.

890 Go to comments
j
johnz 4 hours ago
'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

The unfortunate truth is NZR seems obsessed with creating a market in the US, when there is a ready and growing market in Japan.

I was taught a long way back, the first rule of marketing is go where there is existing demand. If you have to create demand for a product, nobody knows they need, you’ve already lost.



...

34 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

That’s where I learned how to open up a discussion - by watching him with Zelensky in the WH, then doing the opposite!

The last piece I wrote had almost 900 replies, so really I try to limit my involvements more now. Esp long convos with just one other poster



...

367 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

No idea Ed. Write an article about how he goes maybe?🤣

You usually go t1ts-up at the 6N, so what will yours be if SB picks Freeman or sticks with Dingwall?



...

38 Go to comments
A
Archibald 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Of course not. Deric Bellend isn’t man enough to admit that he’s made a mistake.

38 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT