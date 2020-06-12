11:00pm, 12 June 2020

It’s been three long months since rugby was last played, so RugbyPass is thrilled to provide live and exclusive coverage of Super Rugby Aotearoa to the Middle East.

Watch the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders battle it out for Super Rugby supremacy in New Zealand on a US$20 monthly pass in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

Sign-up is only available via RugbyPass.com/signup but users can watch matches live and exclusively on RugbyPass.com, the RugbyPass app or Apple TV app.

Round one of Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks-off at 7.05pm Saturday NZT when the Highlanders host the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, which will be followed by the Beauden Barrett’s debut for the Blues against the Hurricanes at 3.35pm Sunday NZT.