The Crusaders have produced a pair of wonderful tries in what has been an otherwise dull Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Chiefs in miserable conditions.

In a match engulfed in handling errors, kicking duels and set pieces, the dynamic outside back duo joined forced to break the uninspiring theme of the game to bring the fixture to life with two expertly-taken tries.

The first of those came at the back end of the first half when a Richie Mo’unga bomb from inside his own half was misfielded by Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie.

That allowed Reece to take the ball cleanly- a rare occurrence under the drizzly clouds of Christchurch – and set off down the right wing in the most exciting passage of play of the half.

Streaming down into the opposition’s 22, the All Blacks star simply had to draw in the covering Sean Wainui, which set free the supporting Jordan to run in his 11th try for the Crusaders in just his 14th outing.

The two players doubled down on their first half antics early in the second stanza, when Reece caught the Chiefs napping with a quick lineout near halfway while the visitors weren’t paying attention as they were in conversation with the referee.

Warren Gatland’s men were made to pay for their lack of concentration, as Reece’s quick thinking sparked another scintillating attacking move against the run of play, of which was again easily capped off by Jordan.

The pair’s exploits have been widely lauded by pundits across Twitter, who mostly agree that their show of skill in difficult conditions and clever style of play have been the difference between the two sides at Orangetheory Stadium.

The Crusaders currently lead 18-3 with just under 20 minutes still left to play.

