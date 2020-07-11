4:33pm, 11 July 2020

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was a sought after talent coming out of Otahuhu College in Auckland. He chose to pursue an NRL career with the Roosters but there is no doubt he would have been a superstar at the Blues as this youth rep game shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuivasa-Sheck caused the Chiefs fits as the Blues ran up a 36-12 win in 2011, which led to New Zealand schoolboy selection with other current All Blacks such as Ardie Savea.

Currently one of the best players in the NRL with the Auckland-based Warriors, Roger’s talent shows just how much talent the Blues have coming through the ranks.

Had he stayed with rugby and come through the Blues system, the flying fullback/wing may have teamed up with the likes of Charles Piutau, George Moala in earlier years and now the likes of Rieko Ioane and Caleb Clarke.

A 24-year-old Tuivasa-Sheck ‘seriously’ considered a code switch back in 2018 with the ambition of playing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup for the All Blacks.

‘I was counting how many players in front of me to hopefully make that World Cup squad. I had all those talks because there was a real genuine interest,’ he told 1 News.

‘I had to get over myself and think about the bigger picture. I had to think about the challenge and opportunity here playing for the Warriors.’

ADVERTISEMENT

He eventually signed a long-term four year commitment with the Warriors in pursuit of capturing the club’s first NRL premiership, ruling out a return to rugby until 2023.