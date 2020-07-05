Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett has done it again.
Five months after he stunned onlookers with an outrageously large penalty goal against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, the 23-year-old has slotted an even bigger attempt against the Chiefs in Hamilton.
Handed a penalty by referee Ben O’Keefe on the stroke of half-time, the visitors opted to take a shot at goal with few other options on offer.
With the penalty spot being just shy of the Hurricanes’ own 10 metre mark and about 15 metres in from touch, most other teams would have taken a lineout or simply kicked the ball out to bring an end to the half.
Barrett had other ideas, though, deciding to have a crack from the tee in an attempt that must have been in the range of 65 metres considering the angle of the kick.
While some may have doubted whether the All Blacks youngster had the distance in him to land the monstrous nudge, Barrett quelled any concerns with a booming effort that sailed through the uprights with plenty of milage to spare.
Nudge, absolute nudge.#CHIvHUR pic.twitter.com/58svE9KCSj
— Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) July 5, 2020
The stupendous effort earned Barrett plenty of plaudits on Twitter, with onlookers left in awe of his impressive goal kicking prowess.
Nuuuuuuuudge #CHIvHUR
— Alex Chapman (@AlexChapmanNZ) July 5, 2020
That’s a 70-metre kick. #CHIvHUR
— Jason Pine (@pineyzb) July 5, 2020
JORDIE!! What a kick. #CHIvHUR
— Adam Chown (@Chownie1) July 5, 2020
Is that the longest penalty ever in #SuperRugby ? #CHIvHUR
— KINGPROKID (@MazwiZuma) July 5, 2020
That kick is such a flex of "my boot is better than my brothers" #CHIvHUR
— Steve (@littlesteve) July 5, 2020
That kick #CHIvHUR pic.twitter.com/oY38z4X0Xb
— Reggie ? (@theweekdaez) July 5, 2020
That kick by Jordie was….
#CHIvHUR pic.twitter.com/zSQyWGagFG
— Brendon Trass (@brendontrass) July 5, 2020
Jordie that’s ridiculous! #CHIvHUR
— Rhod Vaughan (@rhodders9) July 5, 2020
Jordie Barrett to the NFL #CHIvHUR
— Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) July 5, 2020
