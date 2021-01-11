1:10am, 11 January 2021

French halfback Antoine Dupont has pulled off a miraculous try assist for Toulouse in their 48-24 pummelling of Stade Francais in the Top 14.

His skill was once again on display as he miraculously tapped on a bouncing ball in the backfield after a clearing kick from Thomas Ramos. An awkward bounce meant the Stade Francais backfield over ran the ball, while a streaking Dupont hit the ball towards his outside winger with one hand.

Stade Francais’ defence was left stunned as the tap-on pass landed perfectly into winger Matthis Lebel’s arms, who streaked away to finish off the 90-metre movement that began under Toulouse’s goal posts. The try was his second of the match and a league-leading eighth this season.

The tap-on was reviewed by the TMO for a potential forward pass before being upheld. Toulouse scored seven tries in the rout, claiming their 10th win of the season and sixth straight while Dupont also bagged a try for himself.

The win over fifth-placed Stage gave them top position in the Top 14 as they chase a record 21st championship in the Top 14.

Dupont recently was named Player of the Tournament for the 2020 Six Nations, becoming the first ever French player to win the award.

Watch Dupont’s stunning try assist against Stade Francais below.

