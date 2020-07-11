4:08am, 11 July 2020

Since Super Rugby Aotearoa kicked off last month, Caleb Clarke on the Blues’ left wing has received plenty of plaudits for his impressive performances – especially in the Blues’ narrow win over the Highlanders two weeks ago.

Mark Telea, who was a permanent fixture on the same wing prior to the Super Rugby suspension in March but shifted to the right-hand side of the park to accommodate for Clarke post-lockdown has sent a healthy reminder to the wider New Zealand public that opposition teams have to key their eyes peeled for both Blues wingers.

In tonight’s top-of-the-table clash, the Blues dominated possession and territory in the opening minutes and found themselves camped inside the Crusaders’ 22 early in the first quarter.

A heads-up play saw new halfback Finlay Christie spin the ball wide to Otere Black, who floated a beautiful skip pass out to the right wing where Telea was eagerly waiting.

With the cover defence rushing to greet Telea, the cool-as-ice speedster dove for the corner and pumped the ball onto the turf with one hand, avoiding the attention of Crusaders fullback David Havili.

? How about that for a finish? Big Mark Telea dives gracefully into the corner to give @BluesRugbyTeam the lead over the @crusadersrugby with the first try of this blockbuster @superrugbynz showdown ? #CRUvBLU pic.twitter.com/hlCCkoB00f — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) July 11, 2020

It was an audacious finish from the man who’s been relatively quiet since Super Rugby Aotearoa kicked off – bar a highlights reel-worthy fend in the opening weekend of the competition.

Moments after Telea’s score, which took the Blues out to a 7-0 lead with Black’s conversion, the New Zealand, South Africa and Samoa qualified wing was causing havoc for the Crusaders again, returning a kick in earnest. After a high Crusaders ball hit the turf, Telea pounced and skirted down the field, swerving around Havili in the process.

The impressive run was almost too effective, with none of Telea’s supporting players available for a pass in open space that could well have seen the Blues go two tries ahead.

Telea’s general play and defence throughout the first half of the match was also of high quality at all times and fans took to social media to praise the blockbusting wing.

What a finish from Telea after a fantastic pass from Black. This game has been very fun to watch. Barrett and Sotutu are on one, too.#CRUvBLU — The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) July 11, 2020

Telea finishing in 2020 has been

?? #CRUvBLU ? — Lou ? (@loumnandi) July 11, 2020

Pencil in Mark Telea for an @AllBlacks jersey

Sorry @manusamoa, you just have no money and your admin's messed up.#CRUvBLU — Brian Kolia (@BKolia) July 11, 2020

Telea is winning the battle at the moment on that wing #CRUvBLU — Darren Carlson (@darrencarlson_) July 11, 2020

Mark Telea’s handoff – the most deadly left hand since Wasim Akram #tongueincheek #CRUvBLU #RugbyAotearoa — Graeme Peacock (@graemepeacock05) July 11, 2020

Mark Telea is only 23 too, the Blues could be very good for a very long time #CRUvBLU #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Rhys Knott (@buck_mitchell) July 11, 2020

When you do a clearance kick then see Teleà coming. #CRUvBLU #SuperRugby pic.twitter.com/2I7g31tnM3 — Such Is Life…. (@EnslinMavunga) July 11, 2020

Hell yeaa. That's the way to show them. Nice one Telea. #CRUvBLU — Such Is Life…. (@EnslinMavunga) July 11, 2020

Telea is really up for this one!!! #CRUvBLU — Paul from New Zealand Sport Radio (@DrivingMaul) July 11, 2020

Couple of penalties creeping in for the Blues as the Crusaders knock on the door, but they've stayed solid at the tryline. Great work here as Telea reads the play, tackles Havili back into the heart of the Blues defence and Papali'i comes in with the textbook turnover#CRUvBLU pic.twitter.com/qY07F9O9xJ — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 11, 2020

I know it’s totally wishful thinking, and probably quite greedy given the amount of depth SA have at wing… but a part of me would love to see Telea play for South Africa. What an outstanding player #SuperRugbyAotearoa #CRUvBLU — AP Rugby (@rugby_ap) July 11, 2020

The Blues led the Crusaders 7-6 at halftime after conceding two penalty kicks late in the first stanza.