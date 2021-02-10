Wasps have signed their second Cornish Pirates player on a short-term deal within a week, scrum-half Alex Schwarz joining the Gallagher Premiership club just six days after they brought in loosehead prop Marlen Walker last week as cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old joined Pirates in 2018 from RGC (Rygbi Gogledd Cymru) who compete in Wales Principality Premiership. With a couple of scrum-halves away on international duty and ruled out with injury, the ex-Wales U18 representative Schwarz will now provide much-needed cover at Wasps.

Schwarz has also played for Italian Top 12 side Rugby Colorno and represented Scarlets Premiership Select in the British and Irish Cup.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Maro Itoje reacts to England’s loss to Scotland

Wasps boss Lee Blackett, who has seen his team beaten in their last two Premiership outings, said: “With Dan Robson and Will Porter unavailable to us, we needed to bring in some more cover at scrum-half. Alex is an experienced player who will add a lot to our young scrum-half group for the next month or so. We look forward to welcoming him to the club.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Alan Paver, Gavin Cattle and everyone at Cornish Pirates for them allowing us to take a number of their players on loan over the past few weeks. It’s obvious from how easily their loan players have adapted to our set-up that they are a very well-coached club.”

It was last Thursday when Wasps brought in Walker, another Pirates player, on loan for similar reasons, players being away on Test duty or else injured. A former New Zealand secondary schools representative prop, the 32-year-old Walker joined Pirates in 2015 and has made over 120 appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Auckland, he was previously a member of the Auckland Blues and Western Force academies. Blackett added: “Marlen has been an impressive operator in the Championship for a number of seasons now.”

Final push Rugged All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his international swansong. Tom Vinicombe Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe Turbulent times Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie was an enforcer for the All Blacks during some of New Zealand rugby's most chaotic years. Lynn McConnell

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now