7:00am, 03 October 2020

Head coach Lee Blackett has named his side for Wasps’ final regular-season Gallagher Premiership match with Exeter Chiefs at Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

Prop Simon McIntyre and hooker Tommy Taylor replace Ben Harris and Tom Cruse in the front row, while Thomas Young moves from the bench to start in the back-row, replacing the injured Jack Willis.

The backline is unchanged from the victory against Harlequins on Monday night.

Wasps team to face Exeter Chiefs Ricoh Arena on Sunday in Gallagher Premiership Round 22 (kick-off 3:00pm)

Wasps (First-team appearances)

15 Matteo Minozzi (16)

14 Zach Kibirige (23)

13 Malakai Fekitoa (21)

12 Jimmy Gopperth (103)

11 Josh Bassett (124)

10 Jacob Umaga (28)

9 Dan Robson (c) (121)

1 Simon McIntyre (170)

2 Tommy Taylor (68)

3 Kieran Brookes (39)

4 Will Rowlands (91)

5 James Gaskell (118)

6 Brad Shields (32)

7 Thomas Young (117)

8 Tom Willis (19)

Replacements

16 Gabriel Oghre (26)

17 Tom West (31)

18 Jeff Toomaga-Allen (19)

19 Tim Cardall (18)

20 Alfie Barbeary (4)

21 Ben Vellacott (6)

22 Michael Le Bourgeois (33)

23 Rob Miller (113)

