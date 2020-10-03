Head coach Lee Blackett has named his side for Wasps’ final regular-season Gallagher Premiership match with Exeter Chiefs at Ricoh Arena on Sunday.
Prop Simon McIntyre and hooker Tommy Taylor replace Ben Harris and Tom Cruse in the front row, while Thomas Young moves from the bench to start in the back-row, replacing the injured Jack Willis.
The backline is unchanged from the victory against Harlequins on Monday night.
Wasps team to face Exeter Chiefs Ricoh Arena on Sunday in Gallagher Premiership Round 22 (kick-off 3:00pm)
Wasps (First-team appearances)
15 Matteo Minozzi (16)
14 Zach Kibirige (23)
13 Malakai Fekitoa (21)
12 Jimmy Gopperth (103)
11 Josh Bassett (124)
10 Jacob Umaga (28)
9 Dan Robson (c) (121)
1 Simon McIntyre (170)
2 Tommy Taylor (68)
3 Kieran Brookes (39)
4 Will Rowlands (91)
5 James Gaskell (118)
6 Brad Shields (32)
7 Thomas Young (117)
8 Tom Willis (19)
Replacements
16 Gabriel Oghre (26)
17 Tom West (31)
18 Jeff Toomaga-Allen (19)
19 Tim Cardall (18)
20 Alfie Barbeary (4)
21 Ben Vellacott (6)
22 Michael Le Bourgeois (33)
23 Rob Miller (113)
Recommended
- 'Unacceptable' - 130kg Stade Francais prop blasted for moment of madness
- James Hook gives his verdict on which Wales players can make the Lions... and he also has special mention for one Scottish import
- Premiership Rugby statement: Sale Sharks Covid outbreak
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now