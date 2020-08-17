12:21pm, 17 August 2020

Thibaud Flament will swap Wasps for the Top14 at the end of the 2019-20 season. Wasps were keen to keep hold of the 23-year-old, but have failed in doing so, with Flament agreeing a three-year-deal with Toulouse.

The highly-rated lock played 16 times for Wasps having joined the senior academy for the 2019/20 season from Loughborough Students.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to keep him at the club Thibaud has decided to move onto pastures new for the 2020/21 season,” Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said.

“We are disappointed to lose Thibaud. Having joined our Senior Academy from Loughborough University, he has really developed his game and performed well for us throughout the current campaign.

“Nevertheless, we want to wish him all the best for his future career and put on record our thanks for the contribution he has made to Wasps Rugby.”

Toulouse President Didier Lacroix said the club had been tracking Flament’s progress for a while.

“Thibaud is one of those young players with great potential that we are following,” he said.

“It matches the playing philosophy advocated by our team and we can’t wait to see it evolve in our jersey. We are happy and proud that he has placed his trust in us for the next three seasons.

“By making his signature official, we are building the future with the 2023 World Cup in France in our sights.”

Flament, who will join Toulouse in October, thanked Wasps for the allowing him to realise a ‘childhood dream’.

“I would like to thank everyone at Wasps for their support during my time at the club, it has been an honour to wear the Black and Gold.

“Wasps will always stand out as a crucial club in my career, as it has allowed me to realise my childhood dream of becoming a professional rugby player.

? Wasps can today confirm that @Thibaud_Flament will be leaving the Club at the end of the current season. ? Thank you for your contribution to Wasps Rugby. We wish you all the best for your future career #OnceAWasp https://t.co/xPmL28E5zD — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) August 17, 2020

“The coaches, the medical staff and the performance staff have always been available and massively helpful for my development and I am sure I would not be the player I am today without them.

“The quality of individuals here is second to none and Wasps will always remain an unforgettable club for me. I will of course continue to give my everything to the club for the remainder of the season.

“I wish everyone at Wasps all the best and I’m looking forward to crossing paths with the club again in the future.”