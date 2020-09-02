9:47am, 02 September 2020

Wasps could be without Tommy Taylor for the crucial final weeks of the current Gallagher Premiership season as the live-wire England hooker is awaiting results of a scan on the ankle he injured in the remarkable 27-23 win over Bath on Monday.

Taylor was one of four players replaced inside the first 34 minutes of the match and is causing the most concern for boss Lee Blackett as he prepares for the away game with reigning champions Saracens on Saturday followed by a midweek clash with Leicester and then another home game against Bristol on September 13.

Former All Blacks midfielder Lima Sopoaga has also undergone a scan on his hamstring injury but is not considered a serious doubt while flanker Thomas Young and replacement hooker Gabriel Oghre are completing their return to play protocols after suffering head injuries at Bath.

Taylor’s latest injury means Wasps are likely to agree on a short-term deal to bring another hooker into the club. His career has been hampered by numerous serious knee and shoulder injuries and he was also out for twelve weeks with a concussion suffered in November.

Blackett, who has seen his team move up to fourth in the Premiership, said on Wednesday: “Tommy has been for his scan and we are just waiting for the result. He is the one that is more of a concern.

“Lima has had a scan on his hamstring and we don’t think that is too serious. He didn’t train today but we don’t expect him to be out for too long. The two HIAs have gone through the tests and there is a six-day minimum so we will see where they are.

“There is likely to be a fair bit of rotation and we have games coming thick and fast against Leicester and Bristol after Saracens on Saturday. The players showed remarkable character against Bath and we know how much they care about the club and the drive and passion to be successful.

“At half time the boys were excited about the challenge and James Gaskell ran the lineout so well without a hooker. The leaders really came together and it was one of the best victories I have had as a coach.

“We all know how good Saracens are and normally they would be sat in second place in the table and they haven’t played their best team throughout the league. It will be tough.”

Blackett paid tribute to Dan Robson, who has battled back from the deep vein thrombosis problems that ruined his World Cup selection chances. He is now pressing for England recognition again.

“Dan got himself into the England set-up and then was out for a while. He has come back strongly and is one of our main leaders on and off the field. He has been really impressive in the five years at the club and he hopefully can be asking questions internationally.”

