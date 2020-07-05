2:23am, 05 July 2020

The Chiefs slumped to their fourth loss of Super Rugby Aotearoa against the Hurricanes, growing pressure on Lions coach Warren Gatland.

The Hurricanes led 20-6 at halftime on the back of a long range penalty by Jordie Barrett after the hooter. A frustrated Chiefs assistant Neil Barnes labelled the penalty decision as ‘shitty’ during the break in a fiery halftime report.

Neil Barnes more worried about the placement of the penalty rather than his own sides inept play. Sums up the 2020 Chiefs perfectly. #CHIvHUR — Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) July 5, 2020

Despite Hurricanes lock Scott Scrafton missing 30 minutes of the second half with a yellow card followed by a red one, the winless Chiefs could not reign in the large deficit going down 25-18 after a fight back in the last quarter.

New Zealand fans questioned why the All Blacks would need “Warrenball” tactics while South Africans quizzed whether this is what they will see next year from the touring Lions. Another called this Chiefs side ‘the worst since the 2000s’.

Gatland showing why the @AllBlacks don’t need his Warrenball playbook. Managed to destroy the Chiefs in 6 months with half of that time not even playing. #CHIvHUR — Acinda Jardern (@thefakecrusader) July 5, 2020

This might just be the worst Chiefs side we've seen since the early 2000's. A shambles. #CHIvHUR — Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) July 5, 2020

At this rate @lionsofficial are going to drop Gatland. But also doubtful they’ll tour at all #CHIvHUR — Michael Colhoun (@michaelcolhoun) July 5, 2020

Are these the tactics Gatland is going to bring to the British & Irish Lions tour of SA????#CHIvHUR — Sama Eatfood (@SamaEmme) July 5, 2020

British and Irish Lions have bought a dud!! #CHIvHUR — Kevin Warwood ???? (@Warwood) July 5, 2020

Warren G gonna throw his toys out the cot cos that was a poor performance.. bring on bye week #ChiefsMana #CHIvHUR — sports fan (@Allsortssports1) July 5, 2020

It doesn't look like Warren Gatlans is the messiah after all #CHIvHUR #SuperRugbyAotearoa @SuperRugbyNZ — Graham Farmer (@gravyonsports) July 5, 2020

Warren Gatland has gone from winning nearly every game with wales to losing every game with the Chiefs. ??????? — Lee Jarvis (@LeeJarvis10) July 5, 2020

Pretty meh game but big D' from the @Hurricanesrugby but the Chiefs have certainly lost their mojo #CHIvHUR — Adam Burns (@AJKBurns) July 5, 2020

Ain’t Wazza supposed to be some sort of super coach, these fullas ain’t showing it ? #CHIvHUR #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Jim Locke (@zedsdead23) July 5, 2020

Gatland’s lean streak with the Chiefs contrasts with the early season start which saw the side defeat the defending champion Crusaders while also mounting a second-half comeback to defeat the Blues at Eden Park.

Those promising victories seem a lifetime ago now with losses to the Highlanders, Blues, Crusaders and now Hurricanes completing a ‘Grand Slam of losses’ in the New Zealand conference.

Stuff‘s writer Paul Cully wrote that ‘Gatland cut an increasingly anxious figure in the coaching box as his attack continued to splutter’ in a piece proclaiming the wheels have fallen off the Chiefs.

Gatland’s side now gets some respite with the bye next week allowing the team to regroup and look to become spoilers in the second half of Super Rugby Aotearoa.