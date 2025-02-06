Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain

Warren Gatland has dismissed the notion Wales are facing their biggest game for two decades against Italy on Saturday.

Former Wales outside-half Dan Biggar described the Guinness Six Nations clash in Rome as Welsh rugby’s biggest game for the “last 15-20 years” after an opening 43-0 thrashing to France left Gatland’s side surveying a record-breaking 13th consecutive defeat.

A 14th at the Stadio Olimpico would leave Wales with the very real prospect of a second winless Six Nations campaign and championship wooden spoon and put Gatland in almost an untenable position.

“We’ve been in some close games and unfortunately we haven’t been able to get across the line,” said Gatland, who won Grand Slam deciders and steered Wales into World Cup semi-finals during his first spell in charge.

“We know we are in a bit of a rebuilding phase so it’s definitely not the biggest game in Wales for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been saying for a while we knew the situation we were in with the amount of experience we’ve lost.

“It’s an important game for us and we’re well aware that we’ve some other tough games in this competition. We’re desperate to get a win, that’s the most important thing.

“A win would get the monkey off the back and build some confidence for players to put their shoulders back and stand a little taller.”

Gatland has made two changes to the side dismantled in Paris, with a return for veteran number eight Taulupe Faletau and a first Test start for centre Eddie James.

Faletau makes his 105th appearance – becoming the fifth most capped Welshman in his own right in doing so – to end a 16-month absence from Test rugby.

The 34-year-old British and Irish Lion has not featured for Wales since suffering a broken arm during a 2023 World Cup pool victory over Georgia, with a string of fitness issues including a fractured shoulder sustained playing for Cardiff.

Gatland said: “He wasn’t quite ready with his knee last week, but he’s ready to go and it’s a big confidence boost for us.

“He brings experience and probably a bit of X-factor. He’s been an outstanding player in the past, and he hasn’t had a lot of games in the last few years.

“It’s been tough for him but he’s looked really sharp in training and it’s great to have him back.

“We are looking for some of those special traits he has to try and inspire people around him.

“As far as Eddie is concerned, he’s got good skills and hands.

“We’ve been encouraging him to do that with some of his passing and offloading game. He gives us an opportunity to get across the gain line with his size.”

Wales are unbeaten in Rome since 2007 but have lost their last two Six Nations meetings with the Azzurri in Cardiff.

Gatland was impressed by Italy’s “fight” in their opening 31-19 defeat to Scotland last weekend and says they are a “tough team to put away”.

He said: “We’ve spoken as a group about how important this game is for us. You try not to look at the white noise from the outside.

“People throw out comments like ‘it’s a must-win game’ but you don’t talk about that as a group. Every game is important.

“I haven’t seen any of the external pressure so it’s making sure we focus on ourselves. We want to be positive, have confidence and self-belief.”