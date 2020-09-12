1:50pm, 12 September 2020

Matt Toomua admits he’s fearing the outcome of scans on a groin injury that could jeopardise the Melbourne Rebels’ Test hopes later this year. The No.10 limped off in his side’s 25-13 Super Rugby AU qualifying final loss to the Queensland Reds on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teammates and Wallabies regulars Dane Haylett-Petty (groin) and Jordan Uelese (shoulder) are in the same boat following an injury-riddled contest, providing headaches for new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie who’s set to name his first squad on Sunday.

Jordan Petaia (concussion) will need to pass tests this week to feature for the Reds in the decider, with Chris Feauai-Sautia (groin) another in the casualty ward.

Rob Clarke chats all things Aussie rugby

The Wallabies will play two Tests in New Zealand next month before hosting the Rugby Championship in November and December.

Select Rebels players will join a training camp featuring NSW Waratahs and Western Force players this week, before squad members from the Reds and fellow grand finalists the Brumbies are added after Saturday’s final in Canberra.

A disappointed Toomua tweaked his groin while kicking and said scans might reveal “a bit more (damage) than what I hoped”.

Reds coach Brad Thorn expects a host of his men to feature in the 46-man squad for the first time, with Filipo Daugunu’s man-of-the-match effort the latest to catch the eye for the improved side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an exciting place to be in your career, on the brink,” he said.

“I know for myself those opportunities are something you dream of as a kid.”

Reds prop and established Wallaby Taniela Tupou showed he’d be a handful in a gold jersey later this year, running a brilliant line at pace to set up the final try on Saturday.

Rebels coach Dave Wessels joined the chorus of rivals questioning Tupou’s scrum technique this week but admitted post-game he was dealing with a “special player”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the emerging Daugunu and incumbent Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete were further examples of the depth of domestic talent.

“If you think about where Australian rugby is at, I actually think this Australian competition is one of the best things to happen in a long time,” he said.

“We’ve unearthed a lot of very good players … it may not happen straight away, but it’s something special for the Wallabies.”