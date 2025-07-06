Northern Edition
International

Wallabies player ratings vs Fiji | Vuvale Bowl

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of the Wallabies runs with the ball during the International Test match between Australia Wallabies and Fiji at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 06, 2025 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

NEWCASTLE: The Wallabies have started their international season with a win, but only just, as they snuck by Fiji 21-18 at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium. This was Australia’s one and only Test before they take on the British & Irish Lions in a highly anticipated three-Test series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiji were in the box seat with 13 minutes left, as Caleb Muntz knocked over a penalty to give the visitors a hard-fought four-point lead. But the Wallabies never threw in the towel, and it was captain Harry Wilson who ended up crossing for the winning points.

Here’s how the Wallabies rated:

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
2
3
Tries
2
3
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
129
Carries
130
9
Line Breaks
6
19
Turnovers Lost
15
2
Turnovers Won
6

1. James Slipper – 6
The most-capped Wallaby ever walked off the field with 15 minutes and 30 seconds up on the clock before disappearing down the tunnel for a HIA. While James Slipper did return, it was a fairly quiet afternoon for the Test veteran.

Slipper wasn’t overly active in attack, but made up for it with some solid work on the defensive side of the ball. At the set-piece, the scrum battle was fairly messy, and that has to factor into Slipper’s rating as well.

2. David Porecki – 7

David Porecki hadn’t played for the Wallabies since the 2023 Rugby World Cup before facing the Fijians, dating back 643 days to a win over Portugal. After almost two years away from the Test arena, it didn’t take Porecki long to make a difference in Wallaby gold.

Porecki crashed over for the opening try of the Test in the eighth minute, benefiting from a rolling maul that never looked like slowing down. The hooker had been a little bit hit-and-miss when throwing into the lineout, before unfortunately leaving the field for a HIA during the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Allan Alaalatoa – 5

Allan Alaalatoa was a machine on the defensive side of the ball, completing 10 tackles during a solid 60-minute shift. When Alaalatoa walked off the field, the tighthead prop was ranked third for tackles completed out of the Wallabies players. Other than that, it was an unusually quiet night from the front-rower, who failed to fire in attack and at the set-piece.

4. Nick Frost – 7

Nick Frost was an obvious standout in defence on Sunday. Frost clocked in with a game-high 18 tackles, which was four more than second-placed Len Ikitau with 10 minutes to play. While Frost was able to make a difference at the set-piece, the towering second-rower was fairly absent in attack.

5. Jeremy Williams – 6

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a real steady performance from Jeremy Williams who was good without being great. The lock was mid-table for both carries and tackles completed, but made some noise at the set-piece during a largely quiet 64-minute shift.

6. Langi Gleeson – 7

There was a lot to like about the loose forwards trio of Langi Gleeson, Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson. Gleeson was phenomenal for the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific, and the backrower showcased glimpses of that form in this Test.

Gleeson carried with purpose and intent every time he touched the ball. The blindside flanker was equal-second overall for total carries by the time he was replaced – working hard for every metre against a Fiji side that became increasingly more confident.

7. Fraser McReight – 8

This was a trademark knock from Fraser McReight, with the Wallabies’ star openside poaching around the breakdown, standing tall in defence, and even scoring a try. McReight led the way with a game-high two turnovers, and crossed for a five-pointer just before the half.

McReight is almost always one of the hardest-working players for the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby Pacific and the Wallabies, and this was no exception. The 26-year-old put up solid numbers on both sides of the ball and is now set to play a big part in the Lions Series.

8. Harry Wilson – 8

Captain Harry Wlson set the tone early on, stealing a lineout on the Flying Fijians’ throw in the second minute. What’s most impressive about Wilson’s game is just how hard the backrower works for the entire 80 minutes.

Wilson broke through Fiji’ defensive line and got an offload off in the lead-up to Fraser McReight scoring in 38th minute. But Wilson’s crowning moment was the match-winner with only a couple minutes left on the clock, with the skipper stepping up when his team needed him most.

9. Tate McDermott – 6

Tate McDermott was given a golden opportunity to make a statement ahead of the Lions Series, named in the run-on side at halfback against Fiji. McDermott was one of the form players in Super Rugby Pacific, but the No. 9’s form didn’t quite carry over.

While McDermott looked composed and comfortable in the starting role, the scrum-half didn’t really set the game alight with any X-Factor players. That’s why, all things considered, it was a fairly average performance from the Queensland Reds skipper.

10. Noah Lolesio – 7

Noah Lolesio was unfortunately carted off the field in the 60th minute, but the fly-half did offer a thumbs up to the crowd which was a positive. Lolesio had been good enough up until that point, helping drive the Aussies around the park. The fly-half had banked four points off the goal-kicking tee, converting both conversion attempts in the first half.

11. Max Jorgensen – 7.5

This was Max Jorgensen’s first match since March 28, having been named for the NSW Waratahs to take on the Hurricanes in Wellington. After such a significant stint on the sidelines, Jorgensen was able to make an impact in his first game back.

The ball doesn’t all come your way as a winger, but Jorgensen took every opportunity with both hands at McDonald Jones Stadium. Jorgensen ran for more than 50 metres and almost scored a try, but the TMO ruled out the five-pointer after it’d initially been awarded.

12. Len Ikitau – 8

Len Ikitau was replaced after 65 minutes. Ikitau walked off the field with the Wallabies down by one point in Newcastle, but the inside centre had done pretty well everything possible in a bid to give Australia the lead. It was one of Ikitau’s best performance in a Wallabies jersey.

Ikitau worked incredibly hard during those 65 minutes. The midfielder registered a game-high 14 carries on Sunday, which was three more runs than second-placed Harry Potter. As always, Ikitau was also reliable on defence, making the second-most stops out of any player.

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – 7

It’s almost hard to believe this was Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s first Test on home soil. Suaalii has already become a key figure within Australian rugby, and the outside centre is set to play a key role in the upcoming Test series against the Lions.

Suaalii and Len Ikitau reunited in the midfield on Sunday – the same paring that started for the Aussies in an upset win over England last November. There were no real highlight-worthy plays from Suaalii, but the former NRL star did step up as a reliable link-man in attack.

Two minutes before the half, Suaalii delivered the final pass to Fraser McReight, who strolled in for a decisive score. Suaalii was otherwise fairly average in some key stats, having missed one tackle as well during the 80-minutes.

14. Harry Potter – 7.5

Harry Potter was ranked among the elite for both total carries and kicks. Potter kicked the ball ahead more than once when breaking down the right edge, and it nearly paid off with Max Jorgensen scoring – only for the TMO to intervene.

Earlier in the Test, Potter nearly scored the Wallabies’ second try of the afternoon, but that five-pointer was also ruled out for a forward pass. There was a lot to like about Potter’s performance though, as the winger continues to showcase a game-breaking ability.

15. Tom Wright – 6

Tom Wright had some good involvements against the Fijians but wasn’t as dominant or involved as fans may have expected pre-game. Wright went missing for extended periods, but the fullback’s work rate has to be admired – especially in attack. The Wallaby is able to step up as a playmaker and can be expected to play a big part in the Lions Series coming up.

Replacements

  1. Billy Pollard – 6
  2. Angus Bell – 5
  3. Zane Nonggorr – 5 
  4. Tom Hooper – 5
  5. Carlo Tizzano – 6
  6. Nic White – 6
  7. Ben Donaldson – 6.5 
  8. Filipo Daugunu – 6.5

