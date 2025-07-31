Wallabies captain on shock team twist on eve of final Lions Test

Brandon Paenga-Amosa will have played in four half of the British & Irish Lions’ nine games in Australia by the end of the tour, after the hooker was called into Wallabies camp and straight into the matchday 23 for the series finale on Saturday.

Paenga-Amosa played for the Western Force, AUNZ Invitational XV, and First Nations & Pasifika XV against the Lions during their tour. The 20-Test Wallaby wasn’t initially included in the national squad for the series, but an injury crisis prompted a change.

Queensland Reds rake Matt Faessler was already ruled out of the third Test with a calf injury, but David Porecki is also unavailable after sustaining a cut heel. Wallabies captain Harry Wilson put that down to “a bit of a tough Thursday training session.”

About 30 minutes before the team walked out of the tunnel at Sydney’s Accor Stadium for their captains run on Friday, the Wallabies confirmed the team update on social media, revealing Billy Pollard had been brought into the starting side.

Porecki had initially been named in the First XV, while Pollard was named on the bench. While this late change will come as a surprise to all, Wilson insists that ‘BPA’ is more than up for the task, revealing the hooker is “already all over” the playbook.

“Obviously gutted to lose a few great players in Porecki and [Faessler],” Wilson told reporters.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in BPA. He’s been around this group for quite a long time over the last year, year and a half.

“He’s obviously versed the Lions three times I believe so he’s got a lot of confidence and he’s come into the group and he’s fit in very quickly.”

Injuries have plagued the Wallabies throughout the entire series, with Porecki missing the first Test in Brisbane along with Will Skelton, Rob Valetini and Langi Gleeson. In the second Test, Harry Potter walked off the field after about 20 minutes with a hamstring injury.

When the Wallabies announced their team for the Lions Series finale, it was officially confirmed that Valetini was unavailable once again. Former Australia captain Allan Alaalatoa also sustained an injury during the second Test.

Taniela Tupou has been brought into the run-on side in place of Alaalatoa, with the ‘Tongan Thor’ set to wear Wallaby gold for the first time since November. Elsewhere in the pack, Tom Hooper comes into the side at blindside flanker as the replacement for Valetini.

Dylan Pietsch is also set to get a run for the first time since last month’s impressive outing for the Force against the Lions at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Pietsch will start on the left edge, with Max Jorgensen on the right and Tom Wright at fullback.

“We definitely have a very clear plan and I think everyone in the 36-man squad, we’re all on the same page,” Wilson explained.

“It’s been probably nice to have Taniela, Hoops, [Pietsch] come in… especially on the training park, they’ve come in, they’ve lifted up the standards and having those fresh bodies will be awesome to have tomorrow night.

“They’ve given us is just fresh legs… they’re just ready to go. They’ve had to watch the last two Test matches which, when you’re in the non-23, it always does hurt when you’re not going to go out there and battle with your mates.

“They’re all very excited for this opportunity and I’ve got no doubt they’ll take it.”