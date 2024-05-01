Wales wing Owen Lane to leave Cardiff for France's second division

Cardiff winger Owen Lane has joined a growing number of players leaving the Welsh capital at the end of the season by agreeing a two-year deal with Pro D2 club Valence Romans.

The 26-year-old came through the Cardiff academy and has made 92 appearances for the club to date, scoring 43 tries.

This move will render the winger ineligible to represent Wales for the time being as he falls under the 25-cap threshold to play abroad, with five caps. Then again, he has not featured for Wales since the Wayne Pivac era, which may have been a reason why he has sought a move abroad.

Lane will join a Valence Romans side that currently sit in eleventh place in Pro D2. He will be part of a contingent of Wales internationals leaving Cardiff Arms Park at the end of the season, which includes Tomos Williams, Rhys Carre and the retiring Ellis Jenkins.

The Welshman will be joined by his compatriot George North in France’s second division next season, who is set to join Provence. However, North’s future club are strong candidates for promotion to the Top 14 next season.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to represent my boyhood club that I grew up supporting,” Lane said.

“It truly was a dream come true progressing from Whitchurch to Cardiff RFC to the first team squad.

“The club also gave me the opportunity to represent my country which was something I could only dream of as a child.

“I have made friends both on and off the pitch that will last a lifetime and Cardiff will always be home. It’s where mine and my partner’s family are and I will always class Cardiff as my club.

“Moving to France is a chance for me and Lucy to experience a different culture and league, which is a new and exciting challenge for me both on and off the field.”