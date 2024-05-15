Sam Cross one of two internationals on 15-man Newcastle exit list

Flanker Sam Cross is one of 15 players that will leave Newcastle Falcons at the end of the season, the club have confirmed in their list of leavers.

The two-cap Wales flanker is joined by another international, Argentina centre Matias Moroni, in leaving Kingston Park.

Cross joined Newcastle last summer from the Ospreys on a two-year deal and has become a mainstay in the squad, but will not be part of Steve Diamond’s plans moving forward.

Argentina’s 80-cap international Moroni has spent the last two seasons at Newcastle after arriving from Leicester Tigers.

The 31-year-old Cross and the 33-year-old Moroni are also joined by younger members of the squad in leaving the club, with Phil Brantingham, 22, and Louie Johnson, 20, already agreeing moves to Saracens, and Guy Pepper, 21, set to join Bath.

The other ten departures are: Josh Barton, Sam Clark, Mark Dormer, Rory Jennings, Charlie Maddison, Vereimi Qorowale, Iwan Stephens, Josh Thomas, Michael van Vuuren and George Wacokecoke.

“I would like to thank all of the players who are leaving us for their contribution during their time at Newcastle Falcons, and wish them all the best for the future,” said chairman of rugby Matt Thompson.

“It has been a tough season but the lads can be proud of the attitude and work ethic they have shown, and I wish them every success for whatever they have ahead of them.”

“It’s always hard saying goodbye to popular and talented members of our playing group, a number of whom have been here for a long time and made a great contribution.

“We are already well on with putting together our squad for next season and beyond, with Steve Diamond in charge of what will be a highly competitive group. Our supporters have been fantastic in their backing of the club, and I’m sure they’ll be equally generous in showing their appreciation for the players who are moving on.”

The departing cohort of Falcons players have one final chance to taste victory this weekend having gone the entire Gallagher Premiership season without a win.

Newcastle head to Kingsholm on Saturday to play Gloucester, who sit only one place above them in the table. The Cherry and Whites are in the Challenge Cup final the week later and are coming off a 90-0 loss to Northampton Saints, meaning this could be Newcastle’s best opportunity to register a win all season in their final outing.