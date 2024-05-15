Ospreys name seven end-of-season leavers, including Alex Cuthbert

Former British and Irish Lions winger Alex Cuthbert has been named as one of seven players who will exit Ospreys at the end of the United Rugby Championship season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuthbert joins fellow departing Wales internationals George North and Nicky Smith. But unlike North and Smith, who have secured deals to respectively join Provence and Leicester, the 34-year-old Cuthbert doesn’t have a new club lined up.

Having last lined out for Wales in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, he has made just three appearances in his third season at the Ospreys following his 2021 switch from Exeter and is currently injured after suffering a serious hamstring injury against Munster in March.

Cheetahs and Springbok legend Ruan Pienaar talks about finally ending his playing career Cheetahs and Springbok legend Ruan Pienaar talks about finally ending his playing career

Ospreys’ final home match of the season is this Saturday’s derby versus Dragons and Cuthbert, North, and Smith will be farewelled along with wings Toby Fricker and Mat Protheroe, flanker Will Hickey, and scrum-half Cam Jones.

A statement read: “The Ospreys have confirmed the players that will be leaving the club at the club at the end of the 2023/24 season. The club would like to take this opportunity to thank all the players for their time at the Ospreys and wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

Ospreys Gwent Dragons All Stats and Data

Head coach Toby Booth, said: “This part of the season is always a tough time, especially when you have to say goodbye to players that have given a lot to the club over the years.

“We wanted to get this announcement out before our last home fixture so that our supporters could join us in thanking the boys for everything they’ve contributed in an Ospreys jersey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ospreys 2023/24 Leavers List:

Alex Cuthbert #263

Toby Fricker #282

Will Hickey #265

Cam Jones (scrum-half) #290

George North #232

Mat Protheroe #250

Nicky Smith #152