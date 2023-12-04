Select Edition

International

French ProD2 outfit confirm signing of Wales great George North

By Josh Raisey
George North of Wales looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Wales and Argentina at Stade Velodrome on October 14, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Provence Rugby have ended weeks of speculation by confirming the signing of Wales great George North ahead of next season.

The winger turned centre will make the move from the Ospreys to team up with the ProD2 outfit in France on a two-year deal.

With his new club currently sit in second place in France’s second division, so it is still unclear as to what league the 121-cap Wales international will be playing in next year.

Provence shared a video message by North after the signing was announced, where he signed off with his French. He said: “I just want to send a quick message to say how excited myself and my family are about joining Provence Rugby next season. I look forward to coming down and meeting and starting an amazing journey together. A bientot a Maurice-David. Allez les noirs”.

Provence CEO Denis Philipon said: “We met in George North a boy of incredible class, who immediately showed interest in the club’s project. His motivation is enormous. We are obviously very happy that he is joining us and we hope that he will thrill our supporters. His presence should allow us to take a very important step in our progress.

“George is a great rugby player but also a great man. We hope that through his talent, his professionalism, his knowledge of the very high level and his popularity, he will contribute to positioning Provence Rugby as one of the major players in French rugby of tomorrow.”

As the 31-year-old has more than 25 Wales caps, he will remain eligibile to represent his country next season despite playing abroad.

