'The days where you could just scrum and walk around the pitch are gone'

Wales prop Nicky Smith will always remember a try-scoring display at Murrayfield five years ago for the celebration he forgot to do.

A whirlwind 36 hours began with the birth of Smith’s first child, then he flew to Scotland, and his touchdown helped the Ospreys claim a 25-10 league victory over Edinburgh the following day.

“I scored, and I forgot to do the baby celebration,” Smith said.

“My wife has reminded me of that every day! So I really messed that one up. It was a good day, apart from me missing my celebration.

“Murrayfield is up there among one of my favourite places to play. The atmosphere is awesome, you always get a good game against Scotland, so I am sure they are not going to disappoint this weekend.”

Smith, now an integral part of the Leicester pack under Tigers’ Australian head coach Michael Cheika, will be back in the Scottish capital on Saturday when Wales target a first Guinness Six Nations victory since March 2023.

The 30-year-old made his Wales debut in 2014, and although he is among seven players in the current Six Nations squad with more than 50 caps, he has also experienced some frustrating times.

He has played Test rugby consistently since that 2014-15 season, but 30 of his 52 Wales appearances have been off the bench and he has made just six starts in the last five campaigns, with only two during Warren Gatland’s 26-Test second reign as head coach.

On three separate occasions, Smith has gone 400 days or more between Tests, and the Scotland game will be only the fifth time he has started two Tests in succession.

Smith’s outstanding performance against Ireland last time out showed him to be a player in prime form – that has undoubtedly thrust him into the British and Irish Lions selection picture for this summer’s Australia tour – as he excelled at the heart of a dominant Wales scrum.

“I think with every selection, you always as a sportsman back yourself every time, even if you are playing well or aren’t playing well,” Smith added.

“You always think you deserve to be there, and I am no different in that.

“Of course, every time you are not selected is tough, but I got to the point where I said all I can do is crack on with the Ospreys or when I moved to Leicester, with Leicester.

“I think usually the unwritten rule is the first time you will have a phone call to explain stuff and explain why you are not selected. After that, you don’t need reminding again every campaign why you have not been picked.

“I will always pride myself on scrummaging, and that will never go away. Of course, like any prop, I have good days and bad days, but I will always try to make sure that I put a high standard on that area.

“It was just stuff like trying to get my hands on the ball more, make more tackles and be more in the game.

“I think each week I feel like I am getting to that point now where scrummaging will always be a big part of my game, but also the days where you could just scrum and walk around the pitch are probably gone.

“You want to get your hands on the ball and make a lot of tackles, and I am just looking to do as much work as I can.”