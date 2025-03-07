Northern Edition

Six Nations

Finn Russell breaks silence on missed kicks and his many critics

By PA
Scotland Team Run – Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Scotland talisman Finn Russell insisted he is unfazed by criticism from outside his inner circle as he bids to bounce back from his Calcutta Cup frustration.

The 32-year-old co-captain missed all three of his goal kicks in the agonising 16-15 defeat away to England, meaning he has landed just three of his eight attempts off the tee in this year’s championship.

Russell was cast as the fall guy for the England loss in some quarters and has had his credentials for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour called into question, but the stand-off is only paying attention to the opinions of those he trusts – such as his father, Keith.

“I think that’s just part of the job, isn’t it?” the Bath fly-half said as he faced the media for the first time since the Calcutta Cup match on the eve of Saturday’s clash with Wales. “If I’m going to be the 10 and the goal kicker, and I don’t get the kicks like I could have done against England, that’s all going to come with it.

“When you miss a kick to win it right at the very end, that’s part of the job. That’s why you do it, to get these chances and opportunities. Had I got that kick, it would have been a different story. But missing it, that’s part of it and that’s how it goes. I’m not too stressed about what’s been said about my game.

“For me personally, I was looking at my game and how it was. As long as I’m happy with it myself, that’s all that matters.

“I go back to my family and friends and they’re the ones that either pick me up or put me down either way, depending on how it goes. My dad was saying, ‘unlucky with the kick, but you played really well overall’. For me, that means more than what others say.”

Russell blew the chance to win the Calcutta Cup when he missed a 79th-minute conversion attempt, although it later became apparent the referee had made the stand-off take the kick from two metres wider than where Duhan van der Merwe grounded his try.

“I think when things like that happen you’ve got to trust the referee that he’s seen the right thing,” said Russell.

“Setting the ball up a metre or two wider, I should still probably make that kick. That’s on me. That shouldn’t really affect what I’m going through and what I’m doing. It’s just on me that kick.”

Russell – who is happy with his overall game – conceded his kicking has not been up to scratch in the championship. However, he is buoyed by the fact head coach Gregor Townsend has backed him to continue in the role and has been working hard to rediscover his accuracy.

“There are obviously good kickers on the team – Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, George Horne – so it’s nice having the coach’s backing,” said Russell.

“I think for the whole tournament I’ve not really been kicking that well. I didn’t take one against Ireland, but I missed a couple against Italy. I’m not saying I’m going to get them all tomorrow, but I found my groove again the last couple of days, which has been nice.

“I think at Bath this year, since November especially, I have been kicking well and last Six Nations I kicked really well so I wouldn’t say I’ve got a point to prove.

“It’s my job to kick well. I think it’s more on a personal note for me to try and get my kicking back to where it should be.”

